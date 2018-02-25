To direct Rajinikanth is the best moment of my life: Karthik Subbaraj

It was officially announced on Friday that superstar Rajinikanth will team up with Karthik Subbaraj next and the project will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, best known for producing Enthiran. A thrilled Subbaraj took to Twitter and wrote: “Really can’t express my happiness in words. My most treasured dream come true moment. Thanks a lot Thalaiva Rajinikanth and Sun Pictures.” Speaking to Sun TV, Subbaraj said it’s his life’s best moment to direct the 67-year-old star.

“Even though I’ve made four films in my career so far, I grew fascinated towards cinema because of superstar Rajinikanth sir. To get to direct him is the best moment of my life,” Subbaraj said, adding that he plans to go on the floors in next two months and wrap up the project this year itself. Asked if the project will be as ambitious as Sun Pictures produced Enthiran in terms of scale, Subbaraj said his film will be quite different from Enthiran. “It’ll be a proper Rajini film,” he said. He also sees collaborating with the superstar will come with its set of expectations and high responsibility. “I see it as an enjoyable challenge.”

Rajinikanth currently awaits the release of Kaala, which has been directed by Pa. Ranjith and it’s his second time collaboration with the superstar after Kabali. The film, confirmed to hit the screens on April 27, is believed to revolve around the lives of oppressed Tamils in Mumbai and their fight for equality. Produced by Dhanush, the film also stars Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Huma Qureshi and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. It will have a simultaneous release in Telugu along with the Tamil version. Some rumours hint that the project might also be released in Hindi as it has dialogues in Hindi and Marathi since it’s predominantly shot in Mumbai. Shankar’s 2.0, a sequel to Enthiran, was supposed to originally hit the screens on April 27. The release of the magnum opus, rumoured to be made on a lavish budget of Rs 450 crore, has been deferred once again owing to high VFX work.

Follow @htshowbiz for more