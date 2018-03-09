Vijay Deverakonda on Tamil debut NOTA: Tamil audiences love made me go bilingual

After a groundbreaking performance as a self-destructive doctor in last year’s Telugu film Arjun Reddy, actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to debut in Tamil films with NOTA. To be directed by Anand Shankar of Iru Mugan fame, the film will see Mehreen Pirzada opposite Deverakonda. A customary puja marked the official launch of the project in Chennai on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Deverakonda recalled how this project was materialized.

“Post Pellichoopulu, I received a lot of offers from Tamil industry. I decided I won’t do a Tamil film unless I know the language. If I want to do it, I wanted to do it perfectly. Just after the release of Arjun Reddy, producer Gnanavel Raja brought me this script and was after me to give it a listen. He told me it’s from a very talented director called Anand Shankar. Even though I wasn’t interested in doing a Tamil film, I decided to listen to the script for his sake. When I heard it the first time, it was after a tiring day of shoot and I remember telling Anand that he should narrate it again on a day when I’m not so tired and feeling zoned out. He agreed and we met after a week and this time when I heard the script, I immediately jumped at the opportunity,” Deverakonda said, confirming that Tamil audiences will see his performance in the film in his own voice.

To be simultaneously shot in Telugu, the film will mark Anand Shankar’s Telugu debut. Actors Sathyaraj and Nassar will be seen playing pivotal roles. Vikram Vedha fame Sam CS has been roped in to compose music while Santhana Krishnan, son of popular lensman Ravi K Chandran, will crank the camera. The project officially goes on floors from today in Chennai.

