Global Day of Parents 2020: Parenting amid the coronavirus outbreak

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 20:09 IST

Parenting is not as easy a job as our population numbers might make it out to be. It is the most important job that we, as humans, do during our lifetimes. It is responsible from shaping the future not only for our children but also for us. And understandably, this job has become even more difficult due to the coronavirus having disrupted regular life. Be patient with your children during quarantine, answer any questions they might have, based on their understanding. Keep them occupied with activities such as reading, art or learning a new instrument. If they are not aware about coronavirus, help them learn and teach them safety measures through informative content available on the internet, reading source and more.

“Parents and other caregivers are the primary providers of the nutrition, stimulation and protection that every baby needs for healthy brain development.” The first 1000 days of a child’s life are the bedrock on which their entire life structure is built. A child’s learning capabilities, growth and relationship patterns, and general cerebration is formulated within the first three years of their life. These patterns might not be evident at the beginning, but they grow to shape the type of adults we become. The development of these neural connections is dependent on the environment that parents are able to create for their children. The responsibility of providing adequate nutrition, protection, care and taking care of their health, falls completely on the parents, as the child cannot fend for themself. Whether you believe in nature or nurture, both patterns are shaped by the time the child is 5 years of age. According to UNICEF, 1000 neural connections are formed every second through stimulation, for children between the age of 0-3.

In 2012, the United Nations’ General Assembly proclaimed June 1 as the Global Day of Parents, following the theme of which the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has prepared a general guide to parenting in order to facilitate the basic developmental requirements of children.

For children aged 0-2

•Give proper nourishment to the child. For 6 months only mother’s milk and gradually semi-solid food prepared at home.

•Cuddle and hold them often; this is necessary to establish the bond between the parent and the child.

•Monitor their growth, keep a lookout for any developmental delays and take them for necessary immunisation doses.

•Talk to the baby in their mother tongue, make eye contact and smile at them.

•Show them things around them. Take them outdoors and name the things that you see around.

For children ages 2-4

•Talk and listen. Talking and sharing really helps children to open up.

•Structure the day. Set a regular schedule for waking up, playtime, learning and sleep.

•Play and have fun. Sing a song, tell a story, and dance with them.

•Set boundaries. Teach them safe and unsafe touch.

•Limit digital media activities. Do not look at digital media when you engage with children.

•Train them to use the toilet. Teach them hand washing with soap after using the toilet, before meals and after play.

For children ages 4-6

•Lay the foundation of learning. Enrol them at the nearest preschool to increase their interaction with their peers.

•Violence begets violence. Explain instead of shouting and solve disputes peacefully, including in front of children.

•Play outdoors, whenever possible. Outdoor games are a great way to bond.

•Read, talk, and tell stories. Let them make up stories - they are fun to listen to.

•Involve children in household activities. Let them learn all household chores and divide responsibilities equally among boys and girls.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter