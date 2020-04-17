Playing paw-fect: How to keep your pets busy in the times of lockdown

sex-and-relationships

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 07:53 IST

You are not the only one distressed because of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and if you have noticed your pets behave strangely, you are not alone. Several pet parents around the city are noticing a change in their pet’s behaviour because just like you, they are experiencing it for the first time..

Pet parent Kadambari Lobo says she has seen a change in her dog’s behaviour and a feeling from her of encroachment of space. “My dog, Cream, is restless because suddenly there are too many of us at home, so she sleeps outside more often. I spoke to my friend and her dog is getting worked up too as he doesn’t get to go out like before,” she explains.

City-based canine behaviourist Tanya Patel says, “A sudden change in routine and completely stopping all outdoor activities can be overwhelming for dogs because having a routine provides them stability and now that has changed overnight.” She says that while it is important to keep an eye out for anything out of the ordinary, the easiest to deal with the situation is by engaging with them mentally using their natural instincts. “Use different techniques of feeding them - scatter feed, put the food in an interactive toy, or tie it up in a cloth, or freeze it to make them work for it,” she adds. These activities work for them because dogs in the wild have to search for their food, which is not the case for domesticated dogs, as they get a timely supply of food.

However, pet behaviour is not the only aspect pet parents should be concentrating on during this time, they have to also keep in mind to alter their diet. Brinda Thaker, a pet nutrition consultant, says, “Low activity in dogs at such times can cause a lack of appetite so reducing their meal portions a little is ideal and every nutrient must be reduced equally.” She adds that since it is difficult to find many ingredients right now, there are quite a few alternatives to be fed. It is ideal to give them bottle gourd, pumpkin or carrots for fibre and proteins can be in the form of eggs, as desi ghee and rice, make up for the fat and carbohydrate requirements. However, she cautions pet parents that the food is dependent on their age, breed and exercise levels and should be checked with their veterinarian.

