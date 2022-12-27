10 best laser printers in India: Buying guide

Is a laser printer better than an ink printer?
Inkjet printers are ideal for printing high-quality images with vibrant colours. However, laser printers are more efficient and economical for printing heavy volumes of text-based documents.
Summary:
Printers play a vital role in completing many tasks. A good laser printer can help you get the most out of your money. Printers are essential for several reasons, including document printing, work assignments, school projects, and other educational purposes.
To select the best laser printers, determine how many pages you expect to print regularly. It will help you to pick a printer that best suits your needs. If you plan to do a lot of printing regularly, you may want to choose a heavy-duty printer with low printing costs.
There are numerous factors to consider when choosing a laser printer, including print quality, output type, printing costs, speed, and connectivity options. Based on these factors, we have compiled a list of the best laser printers available in India.
Best Laser Printers in India
1. HP Laserjet Pro M126nw All-in-One B&W
HP Laserjet Pro M126nw comes in a stylish and compact design. As a 3-in-1 device, it allows you to print, copy, and scan. With WiFi Direct, High-Speed USB 2.0, and Ethernet connectivity options, this printer enables you to print from your smartphone, computer, or laptop.
It delivers crisp, high-quality prints with 1200 x 1200 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 20 pages per minute. This laser printer can print in A4, B5, A6, DL, and envelope sizes and is available for Rs. 19,990.
Specifications
Output Type: Monochrome
Supported Platform: PC, Tablet, Smartphone
Supported Paper Size: A4, B5, A6, DL, Envelope
Connectivity: WiFi, USB 2.0, Ethernet
Max Print speed: 20 pages per minute
Display Type: LCD
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast and high-resolution printing and scanning
|Scan quality could be better
|Multiple connectivity options
|No backlit LCD
|Auto on/off , Supports double-sided photocopy
2. HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function Monochrome
This single-function monochrome printer features a stylish and compact design. As for connectivity, it supports USB 2.0. It produces crisp, high-quality prints with up to 600 x 600 x 2 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 18 pages per minute.
This laser printer can print in A4, A5, A6, B5, postcards, and envelopes (C5, DL, B5). HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function is available for Rs. 13,699 and features a monthly duty cycle of 5,000 pages.Specifications
Output Type: Monochrome
Supported Platform: PC
Supported Paper Size: A4, A5, A6, B5, Postcards, Envelopes (C5, DL, B5)
Connectivity: USB 2.0
Max Print speed: 18 pages per minute
Display Type: N/A
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast and high-resolution printing
|No network connectivity
|Auto on/off , Small and compact size
|It does not support scanning or copying
|Monthly duty cycle - 5,000 pages
|No display
3. Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer
The Brother DCP-L2520D multi-function monochrome laser printer is capable of printing, copying, and scanning. In terms of connectivity, it supports USB 2.0. With a 250 sheets paper tray, it produces detailed, high-quality prints with up to 2400 x 600 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 30 pages per minute.With 10,000 pages of duty cycle, it can print in A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, and executive. This auto duplex printer is available for Rs. 16,135.
Specifications
Output Type: Monochrome
Supported Platform: PC
Supported Paper Size: A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, Executive
Connectivity: USB 2.0
Max Print speed: 30 pages per minute
Display Type: LCD
|Pros
|Cons
|Automatic duplex printing
|No network connectivity
|Fast and high-resolution printing and scanning
|No backlit LCD
|Monthly duty cycle - 10,000 pages
|An enclosed large-capacity paper tray
4. Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer
The Brother HL-L2321D single-function monochrome laser printer comes with a 250-sheet capacity tray and supports A4, Letter, A5, A5(long edge), A6, executive, legal, folio, Mexico legal, and India legal paper sizes.It has a duty cycle of 10,000 pages per month. It can print 30 pages per minute and supports auto duplex printing, which lets you print on both sides of the paper. In terms of connectivity, it supports USB 2.0 and produces sharp, high-quality prints with up to 2400 x 600 DPI resolution. This compact laser printer is available for Rs. 12,445.
Specifications
Output Type: Monochrome
Supported Platform: PC
Supported Paper Size: A4, Letter, A5, A5 (long edge), A6, Executive, Legal, Folio, Mexico Legal, India Legal
Connectivity: USB 2.0
Max Print speed: 30 pages per minute
Display Type: N/A
|Pros
|Cons
|Monthly duty cycle - 10,000 pages
|No network connectivity
|Fast and high-resolution printing
|No display
|Automatic duplex printing
|It does not support scanning or copying
|An enclosed large-capacity paper tray
5. HP Laserjet M126a B&W Printer for Office: 3-in-1 Print
HP Laserjet M126a comes in a sleek and compact design. This 3-in-1 device allows you to print, copy, and scan. In terms of connectivity, it supports USB 2.0. It features auto-on/auto-off technology which turns the printer on and off automatically.
It delivers crisp, high-quality prints with up to 1200 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 21 pages per minute. This laser printer can print in A4, B5, A6, DL, and envelope sizes and is available for Rs. 18,499.
Specifications
Output Type: Monochrome
Supported Platform: PC
Supported Paper Size: A4, B5, A6, DL, Envelope
Connectivity: USB 2.0
Max Print speed: 21 pages per minute
Display Type: LCD
|Pros
|Cons
|Auto on/off
|No network connectivity
|Fast and high-resolution printing
|Scan quality could be better
|Multiple connectivity options
|No backlit LCD
6. Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer
The Canon MF3010 multi-function laser printer offers printing, copying, and scanning capabilities. In terms of connectivity, it supports USB 2.0. With a 150 sheets paper tray, it produces high-quality prints with up to 600 x 600 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 18 pages per minute.
It can print in A4, B5, A5, legal, letter, executive, and envelope. This multi-function printer is available for Rs. 18,190.
Specifications
Output Type: Monochrome
Supported Platform: PC
Supported Paper Size: A4, B5, A5, legal, letter, Executive, Envelope
Connectivity: USB 2.0
Max Print speed: 18 pages per minute
Display Type: LCD
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast and high-resolution printing
|No network connectivity
|Compact size
|Scan quality could be better
|Multiple copy modes
7. HP Laserjet Tank 1005w Printer for Home & SMBs
The HP Laserjet Tank 1005w is an all-in-one printer with printing, copying, and scanning capabilities. With up to 25,000 pages/month duty cycle, it supports A6, A5, A4, letters, envelopes, legal, postcard, double postcard, and executive paper sizes.
It can print 22 pages per minute and features high-speed USB, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth LE and a mobile setup guide for effortless printing from the smartphone. It produces high-quality, crisp prints at 600 x 600 DPI resolution. This 3-in-1 laser printer is available for Rs. 25,600.
Specifications
Output Type: Monochrome
Supported Platform: PC, Smartphone
Supported Paper Size: A6, A5, A4, Letters, Envelopes, Legal, Postcard, Double postcard, Executive
Connectivity: USB 2.0, WiFi, Bluetooth
Max Print speed: 22 pages per minute
Display Type: LCD
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple connectivity options
|No backlit LCD
|Fast and high-resolution printing
|Manual duplex printing
|Auto on/off , Small and compact size
|Mobile printing
|Mess-free 15-second toner refill
8. Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer
This single-function monochrome printer features a space-saving design. As for connectivity, it supports USB 2.0. It produces crisp, high-quality prints with up to 600 x 600 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 12 pages per minute.
This laser printer can print in A4, B5, A5, LGL, LTR, executive, and envelope. Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function is available for Rs. 16,935 and features a monthly duty cycle of 200 - 800 pages.
Specifications
Output Type: Monochrome
Supported Platform: PC
Supported Paper Size: A4, B5, A5, LGL, LTR, Executive, and Envelope
Connectivity: USB 2.0
Max Print speed: 12 pages per minute
Display Type: N/A
|Pros
|Cons
|High-quality printing
|No network connectivity
|Compact size
|No display
|Decent printing speed
|A monthly duty cycle of 200-800 pages
9. HP Laserjet 138fnw Monochrome Compact WiFi Printer
The HP Laserjet 138fnw is an all-in-one printer with printing, copying, and scanning capabilities. With up to 10,000 pages/month duty cycle, it supports A4, A5, A5(LEF), B5 (JIS), and envelope (DL, C5) paper sizes.
It can print 21 pages per minute and features high-speed USB, WiFi, and a mobile setup guide for effortless printing from the smartphone. It produces high-quality, crisp prints with up to 1200 x 1200 DPI resolution. This 3-in-1 laser printer is available for Rs. 19,229.
Specifications
Output Type: Monochrome
Supported Platform: PC, Smartphone, Tablet
Supported Paper Size: A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), and Envelope (DL, C5)
Connectivity: USB 2.0, Ethernet
Max Print speed: 21 pages per minute
Display Type: LCD
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple connectivity options
|No backlit LCD
|Fast and high-resolution printing
|Manual duplex printing
|Auto on/off , Small and compact size
|Mobile printing
10. HP Laserjet 136w Compact Monochrome Multifunction Printer
HP Laserjet 136w multi-function monochrome laser printer is capable of printing, copying, and scanning. In terms of connectivity, it supports USB 2.0 and WiFi. At 150 sheets per paper tray, it produces detailed, high-quality prints with up to 600 x 600 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 20 pages per minute.With 10,000 pages of duty cycle, it can print in A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), and envelope (DL, C5). This monochrome printer is available for Rs. 17,499.
Specifications
Output Type: Monochrome
Supported Platform: PC, Smartphone, Tablet
Supported Paper Size: A4, A5, A6, B5, Postcards, Envelopes (C5, DL, B5)
Connectivity: USB 2.0, Ethernet
Max Print speed: 20 pages per minute
Display Type: LCD
|Pros
|Cons
|Auto on/off
|Manual duplex printing
|Small and compact size
|No backlit LCD
|Mobile printing
|Fast and high-resolution printing
|Multiple connectivity options
|Product
|Price
|HP Laserjet Pro M126nw All-in-One B&W
|Rs. 19,990
|HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function Monochrome
|Rs. 13,699
|Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer
|Rs. 15,249
|Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer
|Rs. 12,445
|HP Laserjet M126a B&W Printer for Office: 3-in-1 Print
|Rs. 18,499
|Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer
|Rs. 18,190
|HP Laserjet Tank 1005w Printer for Home & SMBs
|Rs. 22,949
|Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer
|Rs. 16,935
|HP Laserjet 138fnw Monochrome Compact WiFi Printer
|Rs. 19,229
|HP Laserjet 136w Compact Monochrome Multifunction Printer
|Rs. 17,499
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Connectivity
|Max Print speed
|Printing Resolution
|HP Laserjet Pro M126nw All-in-One B&W
|WiFi, USB 2.0, Ethernet
|20 pages per minute
|1200 x 1200 DPI
|HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function Monochrome
|USB 2.0
|18 pages per minute
|600 x 600 x 2 DPI
|Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer
|USB 2.0
|30 pages per minute
|2400 x 600 DPI
|Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer
|USB 2.0
|30 pages per minute
|2400 x 600 DPI
|HP Laserjet M126a B&W Printer for Office: 3-in-1 Print
|USB 2.0
|21 pages per minute
|1200 x 1200 DPI
|Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer
|USB 2.0
|18 pages per minute
|600 x 600 DPI
|HP Laserjet Tank 1005w Printer for Home & SMBs
|USB 2.0, WiFi, Bluetooth
|22 pages per minute
|600 x 600 DPI
|Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer
|USB 2.0
|12 pages per minute
|600 x 600 DPI
|HP Laserjet 138fnw Monochrome Compact WiFi Printer
|USB 2.0, Ethernet
|21 pages per minute
|1200 x 1200 DPI
|HP Laserjet 136w Compact Monochrome Multifunction Printer
|USB 2.0, Ethernet
|20 pages per minute
|600 x 600 DPI
Best value for money
Among laser printers, the Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function offers the best value. At ₹12,445, this monochrome can print at the impressive speed of 30 pages per minute with up to 2400 x 600 DPI resolution. Furthermore, It has a duty cycle of 10,000 pages per month and supports auto duplex printing, making it one of the best value-for-money laser printers.
Best overall
For those seeking a laser printer with multiple connectivity options, the HP Laserjet Pro M126nw is an excellent choice. At ₹19,990, this 3-in-1 printer offers WiFi, USB 2.0, and ethernet connectivity. Furthermore, it delivers superior print quality with 1200 x 1200 DPI resolution at a speed of 20 pages per minute, making it a best-in-class laser printer.
How to find the perfect laser printers?
There is a laser printer for nearly every budget. Identifying the features that are most relevant to you is the first step to making an informed purchase. There are many factors to consider, such as the number of papers you intend to print per month, the printing speed, the print resolution, scanning & copying capabilities, network connectivity, etc.
For example, if you don't need multiple functions or network connections, you might want to consider a single-function printer. Similarly, if you plan to print on both sides automatically, you might want to consider a printer with auto duplex printing capabilities.
Each device has pros and cons, so choose the one that best suits your needs and budget.
