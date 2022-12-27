10 best laser printers in India: Buying guide

School students, work from home professionals, office staff to college students, printers are needed by all.

Printers play a vital role in completing many tasks. A good laser printer can help you get the most out of your money. Printers are essential for several reasons, including document printing, work assignments, school projects, and other educational purposes. To select the best laser printers, determine how many pages you expect to print regularly. It will help you to pick a printer that best suits your needs. If you plan to do a lot of printing regularly, you may want to choose a heavy-duty printer with low printing costs. There are numerous factors to consider when choosing a laser printer, including print quality, output type, printing costs, speed, and connectivity options. Based on these factors, we have compiled a list of the best laser printers available in India. Best Laser Printers in India 1. HP Laserjet Pro M126nw All-in-One B&W HP Laserjet Pro M126nw comes in a stylish and compact design. As a 3-in-1 device, it allows you to print, copy, and scan. With WiFi Direct, High-Speed USB 2.0, and Ethernet connectivity options, this printer enables you to print from your smartphone, computer, or laptop. It delivers crisp, high-quality prints with 1200 x 1200 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 20 pages per minute. This laser printer can print in A4, B5, A6, DL, and envelope sizes and is available for Rs. 19,990. Specifications Output Type: Monochrome Supported Platform: ‎PC, Tablet, Smartphone Supported Paper Size: A4, B5, A6, DL, Envelope Connectivity: WiFi, USB 2.0, Ethernet Max Print speed: 20 pages per minute Display Type: LCD

Pros Cons Fast and high-resolution printing and scanning Scan quality could be better Multiple connectivity options No backlit LCD Auto on/off , Supports double-sided photocopy

2. HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function Monochrome This single-function monochrome printer features a stylish and compact design. As for connectivity, it supports USB 2.0. It produces crisp, high-quality prints with up to 600 x 600 x 2 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 18 pages per minute. This laser printer can print in A4, A5, A6, B5, postcards, and envelopes (C5, DL, B5). HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function is available for Rs. 13,699 and features a monthly duty cycle of 5,000 pages.Specifications Output Type: Monochrome Supported Platform: ‎PC Supported Paper Size: A4, A5, A6, B5, Postcards, Envelopes (C5, DL, B5) Connectivity: USB 2.0 Max Print speed: 18 pages per minute Display Type: N/A

Pros Cons Fast and high-resolution printing No network connectivity Auto on/off , Small and compact size It does not support scanning or copying Monthly duty cycle - 5,000 pages No display

3. Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer The Brother DCP-L2520D multi-function monochrome laser printer is capable of printing, copying, and scanning. In terms of connectivity, it supports USB 2.0. With a 250 sheets paper tray, it produces detailed, high-quality prints with up to 2400 x 600 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 30 pages per minute.With 10,000 pages of duty cycle, it can print in ‎A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, and executive. This auto duplex printer is available for Rs. 16,135. Specifications Output Type: Monochrome Supported Platform: ‎PC Supported Paper Size: ‎A4, Letter, A5, A5 (Long Edge), A6, Executive Connectivity: USB 2.0 Max Print speed: 30 pages per minute Display Type: LCD

Pros Cons Automatic duplex printing No network connectivity Fast and high-resolution printing and scanning No backlit LCD Monthly duty cycle - 10,000 pages An enclosed large-capacity paper tray

4. Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer The Brother HL-L2321D single-function monochrome laser printer comes with a 250-sheet capacity tray and supports A4, Letter, A5, A5(long edge), A6, executive, legal, folio, Mexico legal, and India legal paper sizes.It has a duty cycle of 10,000 pages per month. It can print 30 pages per minute and supports auto duplex printing, which lets you print on both sides of the paper. In terms of connectivity, it supports USB 2.0 and produces sharp, high-quality prints with up to 2400 x 600 DPI resolution. This compact laser printer is available for Rs. 12,445. Specifications Output Type: Monochrome Supported Platform: ‎PC Supported Paper Size: A4, Letter, A5, A5 (long edge), A6, Executive, Legal, Folio, Mexico Legal, India Legal Connectivity: USB 2.0 Max Print speed: 30 pages per minute Display Type: N/A

Pros Cons Monthly duty cycle - 10,000 pages No network connectivity Fast and high-resolution printing No display Automatic duplex printing It does not support scanning or copying An enclosed large-capacity paper tray

5. HP Laserjet M126a B&W Printer for Office: 3-in-1 Print HP Laserjet M126a comes in a sleek and compact design. This 3-in-1 device allows you to print, copy, and scan. In terms of connectivity, it supports USB 2.0. It features auto-on/auto-off technology which turns the printer on and off automatically. It delivers crisp, high-quality prints with up to 1200 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 21 pages per minute. This laser printer can print in ‎A4, B5, A6, DL, and envelope sizes and is available for Rs. 18,499. Specifications Output Type: Monochrome Supported Platform: ‎PC Supported Paper Size: A4, B5, A6, DL, Envelope Connectivity: USB 2.0 Max Print speed: 21 pages per minute Display Type: LCD

Pros Cons Auto on/off No network connectivity Fast and high-resolution printing Scan quality could be better Multiple connectivity options No backlit LCD

6. Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer The Canon MF3010 multi-function laser printer offers printing, copying, and scanning capabilities. In terms of connectivity, it supports USB 2.0. With a 150 sheets paper tray, it produces high-quality prints with up to 600 x 600 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 18 pages per minute. It can print in ‎A4, B5, A5, legal, letter, executive, and envelope. This multi-function printer is available for Rs. 18,190. Specifications Output Type: Monochrome Supported Platform: ‎PC Supported Paper Size: ‎A4, B5, A5, legal, letter, Executive, Envelope Connectivity: USB 2.0 Max Print speed: 18 pages per minute Display Type: LCD

Pros Cons Fast and high-resolution printing No network connectivity Compact size Scan quality could be better Multiple copy modes

7. HP Laserjet Tank 1005w Printer for Home & SMBs The HP Laserjet Tank 1005w is an all-in-one printer with printing, copying, and scanning capabilities. With up to 25,000 pages/month duty cycle, it supports A6, A5, A4, letters, envelopes, legal, postcard, double postcard, and executive paper sizes. It can print 22 pages per minute and features high-speed USB, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth LE and a mobile setup guide for effortless printing from the smartphone. It produces high-quality, crisp prints at 600 x 600 DPI resolution. This 3-in-1 laser printer is available for Rs. 25,600. Specifications Output Type: Monochrome Supported Platform: ‎PC, Smartphone Supported Paper Size: A6, A5, A4, Letters, Envelopes, Legal, Postcard, Double postcard, Executive Connectivity: USB 2.0, WiFi, Bluetooth Max Print speed: 22 pages per minute Display Type: LCD

Pros Cons Multiple connectivity options No backlit LCD Fast and high-resolution printing Manual duplex printing Auto on/off , Small and compact size Mobile printing Mess-free 15-second toner refill

8. Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer This single-function monochrome printer features a space-saving design. As for connectivity, it supports USB 2.0. It produces crisp, high-quality prints with up to 600 x 600 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 12 pages per minute. This laser printer can print in A4, B5, A5, LGL, LTR, executive, and envelope. Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function is available for Rs. 16,935 and features a monthly duty cycle of 200 - 800 pages. Specifications Output Type: Monochrome Supported Platform: ‎PC Supported Paper Size: A4, B5, A5, LGL, LTR, Executive, and Envelope Connectivity: USB 2.0 Max Print speed: 12 pages per minute Display Type: N/A

Pros Cons High-quality printing No network connectivity Compact size No display Decent printing speed A monthly duty cycle of 200-800 pages

9. HP Laserjet 138fnw Monochrome Compact WiFi Printer The HP Laserjet 138fnw is an all-in-one printer with printing, copying, and scanning capabilities. With up to 10,000 pages/month duty cycle, it supports A4, A5, A5(LEF), B5 (JIS), and envelope (DL, C5) paper sizes. It can print 21 pages per minute and features high-speed USB, WiFi, and a mobile setup guide for effortless printing from the smartphone. It produces high-quality, crisp prints with up to 1200 x 1200 DPI resolution. This 3-in-1 laser printer is available for Rs. 19,229. Specifications Output Type: Monochrome Supported Platform: ‎PC, Smartphone, Tablet Supported Paper Size: A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), and Envelope (DL, C5) Connectivity: USB 2.0, Ethernet Max Print speed: 21 pages per minute Display Type: LCD

Pros Cons Multiple connectivity options No backlit LCD Fast and high-resolution printing Manual duplex printing Auto on/off , Small and compact size Mobile printing

10. HP Laserjet 136w Compact Monochrome Multifunction Printer HP Laserjet 136w multi-function monochrome laser printer is capable of printing, copying, and scanning. In terms of connectivity, it supports USB 2.0 and WiFi. At 150 sheets per paper tray, it produces detailed, high-quality prints with up to 600 x 600 DPI resolution at a speed of up to 20 pages per minute.With 10,000 pages of duty cycle, it can print in ‎A4, A5, A5 (LEF), B5 (JIS), and envelope (DL, C5). This monochrome printer is available for Rs. 17,499. Specifications Output Type: Monochrome Supported Platform: ‎PC, Smartphone, Tablet Supported Paper Size: A4, A5, A6, B5, Postcards, Envelopes (C5, DL, B5) Connectivity: USB 2.0, Ethernet Max Print speed: 20 pages per minute Display Type: LCD

Pros Cons Auto on/off Manual duplex printing Small and compact size No backlit LCD Mobile printing Fast and high-resolution printing Multiple connectivity options

Price of laser printers at a glance:

Product Price HP Laserjet Pro M126nw All-in-One B&W Rs. 19,990 HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function Monochrome Rs. 13,699 Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer Rs. 15,249 Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer Rs. 12,445 HP Laserjet M126a B&W Printer for Office: 3-in-1 Print Rs. 18,499 Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer Rs. 18,190 HP Laserjet Tank 1005w Printer for Home & SMBs Rs. 22,949 Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer Rs. 16,935 HP Laserjet 138fnw Monochrome Compact WiFi Printer Rs. 19,229 HP Laserjet 136w Compact Monochrome Multifunction Printer Rs. 17,499

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Connectivity Max Print speed Printing Resolution HP Laserjet Pro M126nw All-in-One B&W WiFi, USB 2.0, Ethernet 20 pages per minute 1200 x 1200 DPI HP Laserjet P1108 Single Function Monochrome USB 2.0 18 pages per minute 600 x 600 x 2 DPI Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer USB 2.0 30 pages per minute 2400 x 600 DPI Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer USB 2.0 30 pages per minute 2400 x 600 DPI HP Laserjet M126a B&W Printer for Office: 3-in-1 Print USB 2.0 21 pages per minute 1200 x 1200 DPI Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer USB 2.0 18 pages per minute 600 x 600 DPI HP Laserjet Tank 1005w Printer for Home & SMBs USB 2.0, WiFi, Bluetooth 22 pages per minute 600 x 600 DPI Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer USB 2.0 12 pages per minute 600 x 600 DPI HP Laserjet 138fnw Monochrome Compact WiFi Printer USB 2.0, Ethernet 21 pages per minute 1200 x 1200 DPI HP Laserjet 136w Compact Monochrome Multifunction Printer USB 2.0, Ethernet 20 pages per minute 600 x 600 DPI

Best value for money Among laser printers, the Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function offers the best value. At ₹12,445, this monochrome can print at the impressive speed of 30 pages per minute with up to 2400 x 600 DPI resolution. Furthermore, It has a duty cycle of 10,000 pages per month and supports auto duplex printing, making it one of the best value-for-money laser printers. Best overall For those seeking a laser printer with multiple connectivity options, the HP Laserjet Pro M126nw is an excellent choice. At ₹19,990, this 3-in-1 printer offers WiFi, USB 2.0, and ethernet connectivity. Furthermore, it delivers superior print quality with 1200 x 1200 DPI resolution at a speed of 20 pages per minute, making it a best-in-class laser printer. How to find the perfect laser printers? There is a laser printer for nearly every budget. Identifying the features that are most relevant to you is the first step to making an informed purchase. There are many factors to consider, such as the number of papers you intend to print per month, the printing speed, the print resolution, scanning & copying capabilities, network connectivity, etc. For example, if you don't need multiple functions or network connections, you might want to consider a single-function printer. Similarly, if you plan to print on both sides automatically, you might want to consider a printer with auto duplex printing capabilities. Each device has pros and cons, so choose the one that best suits your needs and budget.