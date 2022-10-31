Story Saved
Check these eight best all-in-one printers for your home

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 31, 2022 15:31 IST
Enjoy a hassle-free printing experience for personal and professional requirements with these best all-in-one printers for your home listed in this article. From printing out essential documents like resumes and study notes to printing images for your child’s school project, the best all-in-one printer for your home will help immensely.

How annoying is it to look out for and run to a printer shop at the last moment? With the work culture globally shifting to work-from-home mode, it is pretty challenging to step out every time you need to get a printout. Additionally, if you have kids at home who bring in projects that require cuttings from prints, having the best all-in-one printer for home makes the job a whole lot easier.

So, if you are looking for the best all-in-one printer for your home at the best price, we have the eight best options. The list below will assist you with a comprehensive review of the top models available on the market and provide you with their specifications and pros and cons.

1. HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier

This is one of the most affordable yet reliable printers you can find for your home. It is easy to set up using the HP Smart app and can be used through high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity. It also features an automatic paper sensor and supports different sizes, including A4, A6, B5, and DL.

Specifications

  • Product weight: 4.22 kg
  • Operating system: Windows 7 and 10
  • Hardware interface: USB 2.0
  • Product dimensions: ‎47.5 cm x 19.1 cm x 35.4 cm
  • Max print speed monochrome: 7.5 ppm
  • Max print speed colour: 5.5 ppm
  • Printer output type: Colour
  • Printer media type: Plain paper
  • Printing technology: HP Thermal Inkjet
ProsCons
Low-cost original HP Ink CartridgesComplaints of slow speed
2000+ free learning worksheets free 
Versatile print and media options 
cellpic
HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through HP Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home.
8% off 3,999 4,332.96
Buy now

2. Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer

TheCanon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer is another compact and multifunctional best all-in-one printer for your home that can be shelved in any small space. It is lightweight, making it easy to carry anywhere. Also, you can easily print, scan and copy papers of different sizes such as A4, A5, B5, letter and legal.

Specifications

  • Product weight: 3.5 kg
  • Operating system: Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows 8
  • Hardware interface: USB
  • Product dimensions: 42.6 cm x 30.6 cm x 14.5 cm
  • Max print speed monochrome: 8 ppm
  • Max print speed colour: 4 ppm
  • Printer output type: Colour
  • Printer media type: Plain paper
  • Printing technology: Inkjet
ProsCons
Auto power ON to detect a print commandComplaints about quick ink consumption
Compact and lightweight 
Low-cost cartridges 

3. HP DeskJet 4178 All-in-One Wireless Ink Advantage Printer

This HP DeskJet model is one of the best all-in-one printers for home that offers the convenience and technology to print your pages wirelessly. You can easily set up the device using the HP Smart app and the printer’s user-friendly LCD interface. What’s more? You can also operate this printer through Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands.

Specifications

  • Product weight: 6.19 kg
  • Operating system: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10
  • Hardware interface: USB 2.0
  • Product dimensions: 47.5 cm x 24.2 cm x 40.5 cm
  • Max print speed monochrome: 8.5 ppm
  • Max print speed colour: 5.5 ppm
  • Printer output type: Colour
  • Printer media type: Plain paper
  • Printing technology: Inkjet
ProsCons
Wireless printing technologyComplaints of slow speed
Easy set up with HP Smart app 
Automatic document feeder 
cellpic
HP DeskJet 4178 All in One Wireless Ink Advantage Printer with ADF & HP 682 Black Ink & HP 682 Tricolor Ink Combo
21% off 9,092 11,562
Buy now

4. Canon PIXMA G2020 NV All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer

This printer by Canon, again, maybe a little costlier than the one mentioned above, but it is worth every penny. Canon offers a hassle-free printing experience with this best all-in-one printer for home, wherein its ink bottles deliver about 7,600 black and white or 7,700 colour print pages along with an additional black ink bottle.

Specifications

  • Product weight: 6.4 kg
  • Operating system: Windows 10
  • Hardware interface: USB
  • Product dimensions: 44.5 cm x 33 cm x 16.7 cm
  • Max print speed monochrome: 9.1 ppm
  • Max print speed colour: 5 ppm
  • Printer output type: Colour
  • Printer media type: Paper and envelopes
  • Printing technology: Inkjet
ProsCons
5.08 cm LCDInk and cartridges are a bit expensive
Instant borderless photo printing 
Easy and spill-free ink filling 
cellpic
Canon PIXMA G2020 NV All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer (Navy Blue)
8% off 12,849 13,922
Buy now

5. Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

One of the largest computer printer manufacturers in the world, Epson introduces one of the best all-in-one printers for home that can print33 black and white pages and 15 colour print pages in a minute! It is perfect for office use as well as it supports different page sizes, including A4, A5, A6, B5, C6 and DL.

Specifications

  • Product weight: 5.6 kg
  • Operating system: N/A
  • Hardware interface: USB 2.0
  • Product dimensions: 43.5 cm x 40.8 cm x 24.4 cm
  • Max print speed monochrome: 33 ppm
  • Max print speed colour: 15 ppm
  • Printer output type: Colour
  • Printer media type: Plain and photo papers
  • Printing technology: Inkjet
ProsCons
Compact integrated tank designComplaints of poor after-sales service
Spill-free and error-free refilling 
Heat-free ink ejection technology 
cellpic
Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
10% off 13,499 14,999
Buy now

6.Brother DCP-T426W Wi-Fi All-in-One Printer for Home

Featuring a built-in Wi-Fi that maximises productivity and features direct mobile print for utmost convenience, the Brother DCP-T426W Wi-Fi All-in-One Printer for Home is anotherbest all-in-one printer for home that you can consider. It can adjust 150 paper sheets to minimise your effort of refilling, and the refill tank system boasts a transparent cover to ensure minimum leakage and mess.

Specifications

  • Product weight: 5.71 kg
  • Operating system: Mac, Windows and Linux
  • Hardware interface: Wi-Fi and USB
  • Product dimensions: 43.5 cm x 35.9 cm x 15.9 cm
  • Max print speed monochrome: 28 ppm
  • Max print speed colour: 11 ppm
  • Printer output type: Colour
  • Printer media type: Plain paper and envelopes
  • Printing technology: Inkjet
ProsCons
Excellent print speedDifficulty understanding the instruction page
Easy and accurate ink refill design 
Effortless printing with a Wi-Fi connection 
cellpic
Brother DCP-T426W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home
15% off 13,299 15,590
Buy now

7. Canon E4570 All-in-One Wi-Fi Ink Efficient Colour Printer

This compact and affordable printer by Canon is another best all-in-one printer for home by the renowned brand. It is perfect for multi-use. This wireless printer comes with auto duplex printing and faxes, allowing you to print, scan and copy conveniently. Connect it with Wi-Fi and experience convenience and high-speed results.

Specifications

  • Product weight: 5.8 kg
  • Operating system: Mac and Windows
  • Hardware interface: USB 2.0
  • Product dimensions: 43.5 cm x 29.5 cm x 18.9 cm
  • Max print speed monochrome: 8.8 ppm
  • Max print speed colour: 4.4 ppm
  • Printer output type: Colour
  • Printer media type: Paper
  • Printing technology: Inkjet
ProsCons
Wi-Fi efficient for convenient printingComplaints of use of extra colour ink
Smart speaker compatible 
Smartphone compatible 
cellpic
Canon E4570 All-in-One Wi-Fi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX/ADF/Duplex Printing (Black)- Smart Speaker Compatible, Standard
13% off 8,349 9,625
Buy now

8. Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction All-in-One Printer for Home & Office

Boasting an exceptional print speed of up to 30/12 ppm, this all-in-one printer by Brother promises to speed up your tasks. You can print different sizes of paper, including A4 and A6, conveniently. Connect the device with a Wi-Fi or USB and print up to 7,500 black and white pages and about 5,000 colour pages.

Specifications

  • Product weight: 7.3 kg
  • Operating system: Windows, Mac and Linux
  • Hardware interface: USB
  • Product dimensions: 43.5 cm x 38 cm x 15.9 cm
  • Max print speed monochrome: 28 ppm
  • Max print speed colour: 11 ppm
  • Printer output type: Colour
  • Printer media type: Paper
  • Printing technology: Inkjet
ProsCons
Built-in Wi-Fi for convenienceHeavyweight
Excellent print speed of around 30/12 ppm 
Transparent refill tank system for an easy refill 
cellpic
Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home & Office
15% off 15,199 17,790
Buy now

Three best features of all-in-one printers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier2000+ free learning worksheets freeVersatile print and media options1-year warranty
Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour PrinterAuto power ON for pint command detectionLight in weight1-year warranty
HP DeskJet 4178 All-in-One Wireless Ink Advantage PrinterWireless printing technologyEasy HP Smart app set-up1-year warranty
Canon PIXMA G2020 NV All-in-One Ink Tank Colour PrinterMultiple paper size supportBorderless photo printing technology1-year warranty
Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank PrinterHeat-free ink ejection technologySpill and error-free refilling1-year warranty
Brother DCP-T426W Wi-Fi All-in-One Printer for HomeEasy and accurate refilling of inkEffortless printing with a Wi-Fi connection1-year warranty
Canon E4570 All-in-One Wi-Fi Ink Efficient Colour PrinterWi-Fi efficient for easy printingSmart Speaker and Smartphone Compatible1-year warranty
Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction All-in-One Printer for Home & OfficeBuilt-in Wi-Fi for convenienceExcellent print speed of around 30/12 ppm1-year warranty

Best value for money all-in-one printers for home

TheHP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copieris the best value-for-money all-in-one printer for a home. It is pocket-friendly and comes with the latest features, including the HP Smart app for easy set-up. You can connect with high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity, and Canon offers 2000+ free learning worksheets for children.

Overall best all-in-one printer for your home

You can consider the Canon PIXMA G2020 NV All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer as the best overall printer. What makes this the best all-in-one printer for your home is its hassle-free printing experience and the availability of its ink bottles that can deliver you up to 7,600 black and white or 7,700 colour pages. Canon also offers an additional black ink bottle for your convenience.

How to find the best all-in-one printer for your home?

Finding thebest all-in-one printer for your homeis easy if you are aware of the best brands and their respective printers. With a bit of research, you can find the best printers for your needs.

It is important to understand your and your family’s requirements before buying a printer to get the results you are looking for in your budget. This helps save a lot of time and money you may spend visiting a print shop nearby.

After you figure out your primary needs, you need to fix the budget and shortlist the models that suit your purpose. You should ensure that you choose models with good after-sales support and that the cartridges are readily available.

Then you should also check the customer reviews of the shortlisted models to find out the customer experience. Once you are content with a particular model, place your order on Amazon and wait for the swift delivery of the product.

Products price list

S.noAll-in-one printers for homePrice
1.HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier 3,999
2.Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer 3,499
3.HP DeskJet 4178 All-in-One Wireless Ink Advantage Printer 9,092
4.Canon PIXMA G2020 NV All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer 12,849
5.Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer 13,499
6.Brother DCP-T426W Wi-Fi All-in-One Printer for Home 13,299
7.Canon E4570 All-in-One Wi-Fi Ink Efficient Colour Printer 8,349
8.Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction All-in-One Printer for Home & Office 15,039

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

