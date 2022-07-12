Story Saved
 Best 24 MP front camera phones in 2022: Ideal for taking stunning selfies

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 12, 2022 22:01 IST
Finding a phone with a great front camera and just the right colour reproduction can be challenging. This detailed guide will help you make an informed decision.

These phones are selfie-centric smartphones.

Several aspects must be considered when looking for the perfect 24 MP front camera phone. Choosing a great selfie-centric smartphone from the many brands and their multifaceted offerings can be exhausting, but it helps to filter your requirements into nice-to-have and must-have features. This article delves deep into all the crucial aspects and information you will need before making that much-awaited 24-MP front camera phone purchase.

Top 10 24 MP or higher resolution front camera phones

1. OPPO Reno7 5G

Oppo always puts great emphasis on front camera quality, and the Reno7 5G is no different. Its 32-megapixel sensor captures every detail. But at this price, it should have had wireless charging and stereo speakers, too.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • ROM: 256 GB
  • Battery: 4,500 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens,2MP (f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) Depth Sensor
  • Front Camera: 32 MP, f/2.0 Aperture
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 65 W with 100% charge in 31 minutes (claimed)
 Pros Cons
90 Hz AMOLED panelFHD display panel
MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoCLacks support for wireless charging
 Lacks stereo speakersExpensive
Ultra-fast 65W chargingSupport for Widevine L1 
cellpic
OPPO Reno7 5G (Startrails Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
24% off
28,999 37,990
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

The S22 Ultra is the ultimate modern flagship device. With an absolutely stunning display coupled with cameras that can literally capture the moon, the S22 Ultra is probably the best Android phone out there. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 ensures that it never leaves you lagging behind. It is the perfect pick for someone who wants to buy the best Android phone money can buy.

Product Specifications:

  • Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ Support, and 1,750 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8 GB/12 GB
  • ROM: 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB/1 TB
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 108 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens,10 MP (f/4.9) Periscope Telephoto,10 MP (f/2.4) Telephoto,12 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor
  • Front Camera: 40 MP, f/2.2 Aperture
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 45 W
ProsCons
Elegant display and overall designNot ideal if you are not looking for a Note-like phone
The comeback of the Note design 
One of the best cameras on the market 
Great battery life 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black, 12GB, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
17% off
109,999 131,999
Buy now

3. OPPO F21 Pro 5G

The Oppo F21 Pro’s front camera has been widely appreciated by reviewers and users alike. However, the phone could use a better processor that allows for better low-light pictures.

Product Specifications:

  • Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 600 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • ROM: 128 GB
  • Battery: 4,500 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26 mm (wide), PDAF2 MP, f/2.4 (macro)2 MP, f/2.4 (depth)
  • Front Camera: 32 MP, f/2.4, 27 mm (wide), 1.0 µm
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 33 W
Pros Cons
Excellent designSnapdragon 695 processor
Amazing camera performanceLow-light photography not at par with other phones on the list
Decent battery lifeLacks stereo speaker support
cellpic
OPPO F21 Pro 5G (Rainbow Spectrum, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
16% off
26,999 31,999
Buy now

4. Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro's stunning design is complemented by the latest and greatest specs, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a flagship camera set-up, and a 2k+ AMOLED display, making it an absolute beast of a flagship phone.

Product Specifications:

  • Display:6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor:Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM:8 GB/12 GB
  • ROM:128 GB/256 GB
  • Battery:4,600 mAh
  • Rear Camera:50 MP, f/1.9, 24 mm (wide), 1/1.28", 1.22 µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 50 MP, f/1.9, 48 mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom 50 MP, f/2.2, 115˚ (ultrawide)
  • Front Camera:32 MP, f/2.5, 26 mm (wide), 0.7 µm
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 120 W (wired) and 50 W (wireless)
Pros Cons
Excellent displayNo IP rating
120 W fast chargingOutstanding camera performance
Mediocre battery lifeCPU throttling
cellpic
Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G (Noir Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50MP+50MP+50MP Flagship Cameras(OIS) | 10 bit 2K+ AMOLED Display | Get 3 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
21% off
62,999 79,999
Buy now

5. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

The One Plus 10 Pro 5G has a fantastic set of cameras that deliver great results consistently. The only area the phone lacks is its software, having migrated to Color OS from OnePlus' signature Oxygen OS.

Product Specifications:

  • Display:6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED panel with 1,300 nits peak brightness
  • Processor:Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM:8 GB/12 GB
  • ROM:128 GB/256 GB /512 GB
  • Battery:5,000 mAh
  • Rear Camera:48 MP, f/1.8, 23 mm (wide), 1/1.43", 1.12 µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS8 MP, f/2.4, 77 mm (telephoto), 1.0 µm, PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom50 MP, f/2.2, 14 mm, 150˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76", 0.64 µm
  • Front Camera:32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74", 0.8 µm
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 80 W (wired) and 50 W (wireless)
Pros Cons
Fantastic display panelShockingly well-performing thermals
No IP ratingOxygen OS is now based on Color OS
Great battery lifeA tad too expensive
Capable camerasBetter phones available in the same price range
cellpic
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Volcanic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
66,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Like its predecessor, the S21 FE 5G proved to be a huge hit. It is a great option for those who want the flagship experience but don't want to pay the full price of a flagship phone. The phone features a flagship-grade front camera that won’t disappoint you.

Product Specifications:

  • Display:6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ Support
  • Processor:Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G
  • RAM:6 GB/8 GB
  • ROM:128 GB/256 GB
  • Battery:4,500 mAh
  • Rear Camera:12 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens,8 MP (f/2.4) Telephoto,12 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor
  • Front Camera:32 MP, f/2.2 Aperture
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 25 W
Pros Cons
Elegant display and overall designTakes awfully long to charge
One UI 4.0 with incredible featuresLacks dynamic refresh rate
Excellent camera resultsNo charger in the box
Amazing stereo speaker setupMediocre battery life
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (Graphite, 8GB, 128GB Storage)
27% off
54,999 74,999
Buy now

7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

The Galaxy A52s has excellent specs for its price. The A52s's design is identical to its predecessor, but it can't compete with the S20 FE 5G. It also has an excellent front camera.

Product Specifications:

  • Display:6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness
  • Processor:Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G
  • RAM:4 GB/6 GB/8 GB
  • ROM:128 GB/256 GB
  • Battery:4,500 mAh
  • Rear Camera:64 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens,12 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor,5 MP (f/2.4) Macro Sensor,5 MP (f/2.4) Depth Sensor
  • Front Camera:32 MP, f/2.2 Aperture
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 25 W
ProsCons
Impressive performanceSlow charging speed
Beautiful 120 Hz displayAverage stereo speakers
Great camera qualityBloatware
Dust and water-resistant 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
30% off
28,890 40,999
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The Galaxy M53 5G is a good mid-range smartphone on all fronts. The phone has a vapour cooling chamber to manage heat. This budget phone, which has a plastic frame, comes with a decent front camera.

Product Specifications:

  • Display:6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel with 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900
  • RAM:6 GB/8 GB
  • ROM:128 GB/256 GB
  • Battery:5,000 mAh
  • Rear Camera:108 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens,8 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor,2 MP (f/2.4) Depth Sensor,2 MP (f/2.4) Macro Sensor
  • Front Camera:32 MP, f/2.2 Aperture
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 25 W
ProsCons
Great design and displayNo charger in the box
One UI 4.1Ads and Bloatware
Cameras offer excellent daylight performanceNot exactly the best build quality
Impressive 5,000 mAh batteryLacks 3.5-mm audio jack
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP Camera | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 32MP Front Camera | 6nm Processor | 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
20% off
26,499 32,999
Buy now

9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

When it came out, the S20 FE 5G was the most talked-about smartphone. Most tech reviewers called it ‘the year's best’. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers flagship-level specs and a great 32-MP front camera sensor for a fraction of the price of a flagship phone.

Product Specifications:

  • Display:6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ Support
  • Processor: Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G
  • RAM:6 GB/8 GB
  • ROM:128 GB/256 GB
  • Battery:4,500 mAh
  • Rear Camera:12 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens,

8 MP (f/2.4) Telephoto,

12 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor

  • Front Camera:32 MP, f/2.2 Aperture
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 25 W
Pros Cons
Elegant display and build qualityTakes awfully long to charge
Amazing battery lifePlastic back
Same cameras as the next generation4K recording doesn’t inspire confidence
Incredible value for money 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
51% off
36,990 74,999
Buy now

10. Vivo V23 5G

Vivo has produced some amazing camera-centric smartphones over the years. This one features outstanding dual front cameras which include an ultrawide sensor. However, with sub-par battery life and underwhelming specs otherwise, it is not competitive on all fronts.

Product Specifications:

  • Display:6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor:MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • RAM:8 GB/12 GB
  • ROM:128 GB/256 GB
  • Battery:4,200 mAh
  • Rear Camera:64 MP, f/1.9, 26 mm (wide), PDAF8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16 mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12 µm2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
  • Front Camera:50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF8 MP, f/2.3, 105˚ (ultrawide)
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 44 W; 1-68% charge in 30 minutes (claimed)
Pros Cons
Excellent designAds and bloatware
Outstanding front-facing camerasMediocre battery life
Seven 5G bandsLacks OIS support
cellpic
Vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
9% off
29,990 32,990
Buy now

Price of 24-MP ront camera phones at a glance:

24-MP Front Camera PhonesPrice
OPPO Reno 7 5G 27,090
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 1,09,999
OPPO F21 Pro 5G 26,999
Xiaomi 12 Pro 66,999
OnePlus 10 Pro 66,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 58,999
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G 32,499
Vivo V23 5G 30,940
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 39,990
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 26,499

Best value for money

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G benefits massively from having a set of flagship-grade cameras. This phone facilitates amazing camera performance at a great price. The S20 FE 5G phone has an absolutely amazing 32-MP front camera that can help you click beautiful selfies.

Best overall

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G has one of the best smartphone cameras money can buy. It is a flagship phone, so this also translates into flagship pricing territory. If you would like a similar camera performance without burning as large a hole in your pocket, then you could consider the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

How to find the perfect 24-MP front camera phone?

Here are three important factors to consider before deciding on your phone:

1. Processor

The processor is responsible for making your images look as good as possible. Phones with mediocre processors simply cannot process larger images, which is why every phone on this list is as expensive as it is.

2. Camera Processing

Megapixels are less important than they seem. It’s the software that counts. That’s why Google's Pixel phones have great cameras. Always check the photos the phone takes to see if they suit your taste; some prefer cooler tones, while others prefer warmer colour tones.

3. Design and Build Quality

At this price point, the design of the phone must be aesthetically pleasing for you. Considering the amount of money you are spending, the phone ought to have great build quality as well.

Three best features

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of all the best 24-MP and above front camera phones:

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OPPO Reno 7 5G32 MP front camera6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x65W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G32 MP front camera6.43-inch AMOLED panel80W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G40 MP front camera6.43-inch AMOLED panelHDR 10+ support
OPPO F21 Pro 5G32 MP front cameraQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processorQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G processor
Xiaomi 12 Pro32 MP front camera6.7- inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED120W fast charging
OnePlus 10 Pro32 MP front camera6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panelHDR 10+ support
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G32 MP front camera6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel25W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G32 MP front camera6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel25W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G32 MP front camera6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rateHDR 10+ support
Vivo V23 5GDual 50 MP + 8 MP front cameras6.44-inch AMOLED panel44W fast charging

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does the megapixel count matter for good camera performance?

Megapixels are no longer the best camera quality indicator. More megapixels will make your camera better but dynamic range, sensor size, and software processing are more important for picture quality.

2. Why are phones with greater than 24-MP front cameras expensive?

Since phones with such front camera sensors are rare, the prices of these phones are extremely high currently. But with the economies of scale, the prices are likely to decrease, and even affordable phones will have better selfie cameras eventually.

3. What are the main factors impacting camera performance?

Factors such as dynamic range, colour reproduction, distortion, and ISO sensitivity determine the quality of the resultant image. In recent years, software processing has been helping yield better results in terms of camera performance.

4. Which is the phone with the best front camera?

There are multiple phones with great front-camera setups. The two phones with the best front cameras have to be the Samsung S22 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

5. What should I look for in a camera-centric smartphone?

It is important to look beyond the megapixel number, by looking at things like dynamic range, sensor size, aperture and digital processing.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

