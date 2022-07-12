 Best 24 MP front camera phones in 2022: Ideal for taking stunning selfies

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
Several aspects must be considered when looking for the perfect 24 MP front camera phone. Choosing a great selfie-centric smartphone from the many brands and their multifaceted offerings can be exhausting, but it helps to filter your requirements into nice-to-have and must-have features. This article delves deep into all the crucial aspects and information you will need before making that much-awaited 24-MP front camera phone purchase.
Top 10 24 MP or higher resolution front camera phones
1. OPPO Reno7 5G
Oppo always puts great emphasis on front camera quality, and the Reno7 5G is no different. Its 32-megapixel sensor captures every detail. But at this price, it should have had wireless charging and stereo speakers, too.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|90 Hz AMOLED panel
|FHD display panel
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
|Lacks support for wireless charging
|Lacks stereo speakers
|Expensive
|Ultra-fast 65W charging
|Support for Widevine L1
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
The S22 Ultra is the ultimate modern flagship device. With an absolutely stunning display coupled with cameras that can literally capture the moon, the S22 Ultra is probably the best Android phone out there. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 ensures that it never leaves you lagging behind. It is the perfect pick for someone who wants to buy the best Android phone money can buy.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant display and overall design
|Not ideal if you are not looking for a Note-like phone
|The comeback of the Note design
|One of the best cameras on the market
|Great battery life
3. OPPO F21 Pro 5G
The Oppo F21 Pro’s front camera has been widely appreciated by reviewers and users alike. However, the phone could use a better processor that allows for better low-light pictures.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent design
|Snapdragon 695 processor
|Amazing camera performance
|Low-light photography not at par with other phones on the list
|Decent battery life
|Lacks stereo speaker support
4. Xiaomi 12 Pro
The Xiaomi 12 Pro's stunning design is complemented by the latest and greatest specs, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a flagship camera set-up, and a 2k+ AMOLED display, making it an absolute beast of a flagship phone.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent display
|No IP rating
|120 W fast charging
|Outstanding camera performance
|Mediocre battery life
|CPU throttling
5. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
The One Plus 10 Pro 5G has a fantastic set of cameras that deliver great results consistently. The only area the phone lacks is its software, having migrated to Color OS from OnePlus' signature Oxygen OS.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Fantastic display panel
|Shockingly well-performing thermals
|No IP rating
|Oxygen OS is now based on Color OS
|Great battery life
|A tad too expensive
|Capable cameras
|Better phones available in the same price range
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Like its predecessor, the S21 FE 5G proved to be a huge hit. It is a great option for those who want the flagship experience but don't want to pay the full price of a flagship phone. The phone features a flagship-grade front camera that won’t disappoint you.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant display and overall design
|Takes awfully long to charge
|One UI 4.0 with incredible features
|Lacks dynamic refresh rate
|Excellent camera results
|No charger in the box
|Amazing stereo speaker setup
|Mediocre battery life
7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
The Galaxy A52s has excellent specs for its price. The A52s's design is identical to its predecessor, but it can't compete with the S20 FE 5G. It also has an excellent front camera.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive performance
|Slow charging speed
|Beautiful 120 Hz display
|Average stereo speakers
|Great camera quality
|Bloatware
|Dust and water-resistant
8. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
The Galaxy M53 5G is a good mid-range smartphone on all fronts. The phone has a vapour cooling chamber to manage heat. This budget phone, which has a plastic frame, comes with a decent front camera.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great design and display
|No charger in the box
|One UI 4.1
|Ads and Bloatware
|Cameras offer excellent daylight performance
|Not exactly the best build quality
|Impressive 5,000 mAh battery
|Lacks 3.5-mm audio jack
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
When it came out, the S20 FE 5G was the most talked-about smartphone. Most tech reviewers called it ‘the year's best’. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers flagship-level specs and a great 32-MP front camera sensor for a fraction of the price of a flagship phone.
Product Specifications:
8 MP (f/2.4) Telephoto,
12 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant display and build quality
|Takes awfully long to charge
|Amazing battery life
|Plastic back
|Same cameras as the next generation
|4K recording doesn’t inspire confidence
|Incredible value for money
10. Vivo V23 5G
Vivo has produced some amazing camera-centric smartphones over the years. This one features outstanding dual front cameras which include an ultrawide sensor. However, with sub-par battery life and underwhelming specs otherwise, it is not competitive on all fronts.
Product Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent design
|Ads and bloatware
|Outstanding front-facing cameras
|Mediocre battery life
|Seven 5G bands
|Lacks OIS support
|24-MP Front Camera Phones
|Price
|OPPO Reno 7 5G
|₹27,090
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
|₹1,09,999
|OPPO F21 Pro 5G
|₹26,999
|Xiaomi 12 Pro
|₹66,999
|OnePlus 10 Pro
|₹66,999
|Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
|₹58,999
|Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
|₹32,499
|Vivo V23 5G
|₹30,940
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
|₹39,990
|Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
|₹26,499
Best value for money
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G benefits massively from having a set of flagship-grade cameras. This phone facilitates amazing camera performance at a great price. The S20 FE 5G phone has an absolutely amazing 32-MP front camera that can help you click beautiful selfies.
Best overall
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G has one of the best smartphone cameras money can buy. It is a flagship phone, so this also translates into flagship pricing territory. If you would like a similar camera performance without burning as large a hole in your pocket, then you could consider the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
How to find the perfect 24-MP front camera phone?
Here are three important factors to consider before deciding on your phone:
1. Processor
The processor is responsible for making your images look as good as possible. Phones with mediocre processors simply cannot process larger images, which is why every phone on this list is as expensive as it is.
2. Camera Processing
Megapixels are less important than they seem. It’s the software that counts. That’s why Google's Pixel phones have great cameras. Always check the photos the phone takes to see if they suit your taste; some prefer cooler tones, while others prefer warmer colour tones.
3. Design and Build Quality
At this price point, the design of the phone must be aesthetically pleasing for you. Considering the amount of money you are spending, the phone ought to have great build quality as well.
Three best features
Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of all the best 24-MP and above front camera phones:
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|OPPO Reno 7 5G
|32 MP front camera
|6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x
|65W fast charging
|Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
|32 MP front camera
|6.43-inch AMOLED panel
|80W fast charging
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
|40 MP front camera
|6.43-inch AMOLED panel
|HDR 10+ support
|OPPO F21 Pro 5G
|32 MP front camera
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G processor
|Xiaomi 12 Pro
|32 MP front camera
|6.7- inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED
|120W fast charging
|OnePlus 10 Pro
|32 MP front camera
|6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel
|HDR 10+ support
|Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
|32 MP front camera
|6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel
|25W fast charging
|Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
|32 MP front camera
|6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel
|25W fast charging
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
|32 MP front camera
|6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate
|HDR 10+ support
|Vivo V23 5G
|Dual 50 MP + 8 MP front cameras
|6.44-inch AMOLED panel
|44W fast charging
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Does the megapixel count matter for good camera performance?
Megapixels are no longer the best camera quality indicator. More megapixels will make your camera better but dynamic range, sensor size, and software processing are more important for picture quality.
2. Why are phones with greater than 24-MP front cameras expensive?
Since phones with such front camera sensors are rare, the prices of these phones are extremely high currently. But with the economies of scale, the prices are likely to decrease, and even affordable phones will have better selfie cameras eventually.
3. What are the main factors impacting camera performance?
Factors such as dynamic range, colour reproduction, distortion, and ISO sensitivity determine the quality of the resultant image. In recent years, software processing has been helping yield better results in terms of camera performance.
4. Which is the phone with the best front camera?
There are multiple phones with great front-camera setups. The two phones with the best front cameras have to be the Samsung S22 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
5. What should I look for in a camera-centric smartphone?
It is important to look beyond the megapixel number, by looking at things like dynamic range, sensor size, aperture and digital processing.
