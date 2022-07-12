 Best 24 MP front camera phones in 2022: Ideal for taking stunning selfies

These phones are selfie-centric smartphones.

Several aspects must be considered when looking for the perfect 24 MP front camera phone. Choosing a great selfie-centric smartphone from the many brands and their multifaceted offerings can be exhausting, but it helps to filter your requirements into nice-to-have and must-have features. This article delves deep into all the crucial aspects and information you will need before making that much-awaited 24-MP front camera phone purchase. Top 10 24 MP or higher resolution front camera phones 1. OPPO Reno7 5G Oppo always puts great emphasis on front camera quality, and the Reno7 5G is no different. Its 32-megapixel sensor captures every detail. But at this price, it should have had wireless charging and stereo speakers, too. Specifications: Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness

6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness Processor: MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900

MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB ROM: 256 GB

256 GB Battery: 4,500 mAh

4,500 mAh Rear Camera: 48 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens,2MP (f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) Depth Sensor

48 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens,2MP (f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) Depth Sensor Front Camera: 32 MP, f/2.0 Aperture

32 MP, f/2.0 Aperture Fast Charging: Yes, 65 W with 100% charge in 31 minutes (claimed)

Pros Cons 90 Hz AMOLED panel FHD display panel MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Lacks support for wireless charging Lacks stereo speakers Expensive Ultra-fast 65W charging Support for Widevine L1

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G The S22 Ultra is the ultimate modern flagship device. With an absolutely stunning display coupled with cameras that can literally capture the moon, the S22 Ultra is probably the best Android phone out there. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 ensures that it never leaves you lagging behind. It is the perfect pick for someone who wants to buy the best Android phone money can buy. Product Specifications: Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ Support, and 1,750 nits peak brightness

6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ Support, and 1,750 nits peak brightness Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8 GB/12 GB

8 GB/12 GB ROM: 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB/1 TB

128 GB/256 GB/512 GB/1 TB Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Rear Camera: 108 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens,10 MP (f/4.9) Periscope Telephoto,10 MP (f/2.4) Telephoto,12 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor

108 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens,10 MP (f/4.9) Periscope Telephoto,10 MP (f/2.4) Telephoto,12 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor Front Camera: 40 MP, f/2.2 Aperture

40 MP, f/2.2 Aperture Fast Charging: Yes, 45 W

Pros Cons Elegant display and overall design Not ideal if you are not looking for a Note-like phone The comeback of the Note design One of the best cameras on the market Great battery life

3. OPPO F21 Pro 5G The Oppo F21 Pro’s front camera has been widely appreciated by reviewers and users alike. However, the phone could use a better processor that allows for better low-light pictures. Product Specifications: Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 600 nits peak brightness

6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 600 nits peak brightness Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G

Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G RAM: 8 GB

8 GB ROM: 128 GB

128 GB Battery: 4,500 mAh

4,500 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26 mm (wide), PDAF2 MP, f/2.4 (macro)2 MP, f/2.4 (depth)

64 MP, f/1.7, 26 mm (wide), PDAF2 MP, f/2.4 (macro)2 MP, f/2.4 (depth) Front Camera: 32 MP, f/2.4, 27 mm (wide), 1.0 µm

32 MP, f/2.4, 27 mm (wide), 1.0 µm Fast Charging: Yes, 33 W

Pros Cons Excellent design Snapdragon 695 processor Amazing camera performance Low-light photography not at par with other phones on the list Decent battery life Lacks stereo speaker support

4. Xiaomi 12 Pro The Xiaomi 12 Pro's stunning design is complemented by the latest and greatest specs, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a flagship camera set-up, and a 2k+ AMOLED display, making it an absolute beast of a flagship phone. Product Specifications: Display: 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,500 nits peak brightness

6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,500 nits peak brightness Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8 GB/12 GB

8 GB/12 GB ROM: 128 GB/256 GB

128 GB/256 GB Battery: 4,600 mAh

4,600 mAh Rear Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24 mm (wide), 1/1.28", 1.22 µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 50 MP, f/1.9, 48 mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom 50 MP, f/2.2, 115˚ (ultrawide)

50 MP, f/1.9, 24 mm (wide), 1/1.28", 1.22 µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 50 MP, f/1.9, 48 mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom 50 MP, f/2.2, 115˚ (ultrawide) Front Camera: 32 MP, f/2.5, 26 mm (wide), 0.7 µm

32 MP, f/2.5, 26 mm (wide), 0.7 µm Fast Charging:Yes, 120 W (wired) and 50 W (wireless)

Pros Cons Excellent display No IP rating 120 W fast charging Outstanding camera performance Mediocre battery life CPU throttling

5. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G The One Plus 10 Pro 5G has a fantastic set of cameras that deliver great results consistently. The only area the phone lacks is its software, having migrated to Color OS from OnePlus' signature Oxygen OS. Product Specifications: Display: 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED panel with 1,300 nits peak brightness

6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED panel with 1,300 nits peak brightness Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8 GB/12 GB

8 GB/12 GB ROM: 128 GB/256 GB /512 GB

128 GB/256 GB /512 GB Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Rear Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23 mm (wide), 1/1.43", 1.12 µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS8 MP, f/2.4, 77 mm (telephoto), 1.0 µm, PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom50 MP, f/2.2, 14 mm, 150˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76", 0.64 µm

48 MP, f/1.8, 23 mm (wide), 1/1.43", 1.12 µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS8 MP, f/2.4, 77 mm (telephoto), 1.0 µm, PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom50 MP, f/2.2, 14 mm, 150˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76", 0.64 µm Front Camera: 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74", 0.8 µm

32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74", 0.8 µm Fast Charging:Yes, 80 W (wired) and 50 W (wireless)

Pros Cons Fantastic display panel Shockingly well-performing thermals No IP rating Oxygen OS is now based on Color OS Great battery life A tad too expensive Capable cameras Better phones available in the same price range

6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Like its predecessor, the S21 FE 5G proved to be a huge hit. It is a great option for those who want the flagship experience but don't want to pay the full price of a flagship phone. The phone features a flagship-grade front camera that won’t disappoint you. Product Specifications: Display: 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ Support

6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ Support Processor: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G

Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G RAM: 6 GB/8 GB

6 GB/8 GB ROM: 128 GB/256 GB

128 GB/256 GB Battery: 4,500 mAh

4,500 mAh Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens,8 MP (f/2.4) Telephoto,12 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor

12 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens,8 MP (f/2.4) Telephoto,12 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor Front Camera: 32 MP, f/2.2 Aperture

32 MP, f/2.2 Aperture Fast Charging:Yes, 25 W

Pros Cons Elegant display and overall design Takes awfully long to charge One UI 4.0 with incredible features Lacks dynamic refresh rate Excellent camera results No charger in the box Amazing stereo speaker setup Mediocre battery life

7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G The Galaxy A52s has excellent specs for its price. The A52s's design is identical to its predecessor, but it can't compete with the S20 FE 5G. It also has an excellent front camera. Product Specifications: Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness

6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness Processor: Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G

Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G RAM: 4 GB/6 GB/8 GB

4 GB/6 GB/8 GB ROM: 128 GB/256 GB

128 GB/256 GB Battery: 4,500 mAh

4,500 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens,12 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor,5 MP (f/2.4) Macro Sensor,5 MP (f/2.4) Depth Sensor

64 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens,12 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor,5 MP (f/2.4) Macro Sensor,5 MP (f/2.4) Depth Sensor Front Camera: 32 MP, f/2.2 Aperture

32 MP, f/2.2 Aperture Fast Charging:Yes, 25 W

Pros Cons Impressive performance Slow charging speed Beautiful 120 Hz display Average stereo speakers Great camera quality Bloatware Dust and water-resistant

8. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G The Galaxy M53 5G is a good mid-range smartphone on all fronts. The phone has a vapour cooling chamber to manage heat. This budget phone, which has a plastic frame, comes with a decent front camera. Product Specifications: Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel with 120 Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel with 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900

MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 RAM: 6 GB/8 GB

6 GB/8 GB ROM: 128 GB/256 GB

128 GB/256 GB Battery: 5,000 mAh

5,000 mAh Rear Camera: 108 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens,8 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor,2 MP (f/2.4) Depth Sensor,2 MP (f/2.4) Macro Sensor

108 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens,8 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor,2 MP (f/2.4) Depth Sensor,2 MP (f/2.4) Macro Sensor Front Camera: 32 MP, f/2.2 Aperture

32 MP, f/2.2 Aperture Fast Charging:Yes, 25 W

Pros Cons Great design and display No charger in the box One UI 4.1 Ads and Bloatware Cameras offer excellent daylight performance Not exactly the best build quality Impressive 5,000 mAh battery Lacks 3.5-mm audio jack

9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G When it came out, the S20 FE 5G was the most talked-about smartphone. Most tech reviewers called it ‘the year's best’. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers flagship-level specs and a great 32-MP front camera sensor for a fraction of the price of a flagship phone. Product Specifications: Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ Support

6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ Support Processor: Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G RAM: 6 GB/8 GB

6 GB/8 GB ROM: 128 GB/256 GB

128 GB/256 GB Battery: 4,500 mAh

4,500 mAh Rear Camera:12 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP (f/2.4) Telephoto, 12 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor Front Camera: 32 MP, f/2.2 Aperture

32 MP, f/2.2 Aperture Fast Charging: Yes, 25 W

Pros Cons Elegant display and build quality Takes awfully long to charge Amazing battery life Plastic back Same cameras as the next generation 4K recording doesn’t inspire confidence Incredible value for money

10. Vivo V23 5G Vivo has produced some amazing camera-centric smartphones over the years. This one features outstanding dual front cameras which include an ultrawide sensor. However, with sub-par battery life and underwhelming specs otherwise, it is not competitive on all fronts. Product Specifications: Display: 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate

6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 90 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920

MediaTek Dimensity 920 RAM: 8 GB/12 GB

8 GB/12 GB ROM: 128 GB/256 GB

128 GB/256 GB Battery: 4,200 mAh

4,200 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26 mm (wide), PDAF8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16 mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12 µm2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

64 MP, f/1.9, 26 mm (wide), PDAF8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16 mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12 µm2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front Camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF8 MP, f/2.3, 105˚ (ultrawide)

50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF8 MP, f/2.3, 105˚ (ultrawide) Fast Charging:Yes, 44 W; 1-68% charge in 30 minutes (claimed)

Pros Cons Excellent design Ads and bloatware Outstanding front-facing cameras Mediocre battery life Seven 5G bands Lacks OIS support

Price of 24-MP ront camera phones at a glance:

24-MP Front Camera Phones Price OPPO Reno 7 5G ₹ 27,090 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G ₹ 1,09,999 OPPO F21 Pro 5G ₹ 26,999 Xiaomi 12 Pro ₹ 66,999 OnePlus 10 Pro ₹ 66,999 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G ₹ 58,999 Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G ₹ 32,499 Vivo V23 5G ₹ 30,940 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G ₹ 39,990 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G ₹ 26,499

Best value for money The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G benefits massively from having a set of flagship-grade cameras. This phone facilitates amazing camera performance at a great price. The S20 FE 5G phone has an absolutely amazing 32-MP front camera that can help you click beautiful selfies. Best overall The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G has one of the best smartphone cameras money can buy. It is a flagship phone, so this also translates into flagship pricing territory. If you would like a similar camera performance without burning as large a hole in your pocket, then you could consider the Galaxy S21 Ultra. How to find the perfect 24-MP front camera phone? Here are three important factors to consider before deciding on your phone: 1. Processor The processor is responsible for making your images look as good as possible. Phones with mediocre processors simply cannot process larger images, which is why every phone on this list is as expensive as it is. 2. Camera Processing Megapixels are less important than they seem. It’s the software that counts. That’s why Google's Pixel phones have great cameras. Always check the photos the phone takes to see if they suit your taste; some prefer cooler tones, while others prefer warmer colour tones. 3. Design and Build Quality At this price point, the design of the phone must be aesthetically pleasing for you. Considering the amount of money you are spending, the phone ought to have great build quality as well. Three best features Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of all the best 24-MP and above front camera phones:

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OPPO Reno 7 5G 32 MP front camera 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 65W fast charging Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 32 MP front camera 6.43-inch AMOLED panel 80W fast charging Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 40 MP front camera 6.43-inch AMOLED panel HDR 10+ support OPPO F21 Pro 5G 32 MP front camera Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G processor Xiaomi 12 Pro 32 MP front camera 6.7- inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED 120W fast charging OnePlus 10 Pro 32 MP front camera 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel HDR 10+ support Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 32 MP front camera 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel 25W fast charging Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G 32 MP front camera 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel 25W fast charging Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 32 MP front camera 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate HDR 10+ support Vivo V23 5G Dual 50 MP + 8 MP front cameras 6.44-inch AMOLED panel 44W fast charging