Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
16 MP front camera phones: Top picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 14, 2022 18:34 IST
Summary:

16MP front camera is a great feature in the smartphone segment and takes beautiful and detailed selfies. There are many options in this category. Read on.

product info
This phone is a good option to get good quality selfies

Earlier, people preferred uploading full profile pictures, but now is the time for selfies. Selfies have taken over our social media feeds, creating the need for smartphones with impressive front cameras.

Taking perfect selfies is an art you can improve using a high-quality front camera. Here are the best 16 MP front camera phones you can use to up your selfie game:

Top 10 16 MP front camera phones

1. Vivo Y19

Vivo Y19 is an amazing phone in the category of 16 MP front camera phones having great screen clarity stretched up to 6.53 inches with a full view display. The screen has 1080 x 2340 resolutions, and screen to body ratio is 90.3%. The phone has an internal storage of 128 GB and 4 GB RAM. There are three rear cameras 16 + 2 + 8 MP with an autofocus feature.

Specifications:

  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Rear Camera: 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Screen: 6.53 inches
  • Processor: Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65, Octa-Core
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Battery: 5000mAh
ProsCons
Effective screen spanBit heavy
Huge storageScreen too wide
High performance 
Good for multitasking and heavy games 
cellpic
Vivo Y19 (Magnetic Black, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
20% off
20,000 25,000
Buy now

2. Oppo A54

Launched in March 2021, Oppo A54 is a smartphone with 6.51 inches screen size and resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The RAM is 6 GB. The internal storage is 128 GB, which can get extended up to 256 GB. The phone has a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and two 2MP cameras. The available connectivity options are USB Type-C and Wi-Fi. Sensor options consist of the proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer.

Specifications:

  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP main + 2MP macro + 2MP Bokeh Lens
  • Screen: 6.51 inches
  • Processor: Octa-core, MediaTek Helio P35
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
ProsCons
Large display screen4K video recording not available
Support for 5G networkNFC not present
Screen with full HD resolution 
Long battery life with 10W charger 
cellpic
Oppo A54 (Crystal Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
33% off
11,990 17,990
Buy now

3. OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus has launched Nord CE 2 to make its grip in the 25K segment. It is basically an upgraded version of its predecessor with respect to specifications and features. It is a well-designed phone that scores high in terms of its user interface and battery life. The performance is not up to the mark for hardcore gaming. But it has a memory expansion slot and a 3.5mm headset socket. Overall, the phone is good with the below specifications.

Specifications:

  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • Screen: 6.43 inches
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
ProsCons
Powerful battery with 65W chargingStereo speakers missing
Beautiful design and nice buildNon adaptive refresh rate
Clean UI 
Amazing primary camera 
cellpic
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Bahamas Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
24,999
Buy now

4. Realme Narzo 50

Narzo 50 is a new addition to the Realme Narzo series that is priced well according to the features and specifications it has to offer. Though it misses out on an ultra-wide shooter and OLED panel, its amazing performance and user-friendly experience make it worth buying. The design is inspired by a race car that gives it names as Speed Black and Speed Blue. The phone has a Helio G96 processor, 5000 mAh battery, and 6GB RAM.

Specifications:

  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Screen: 6.6 inches
  • Processor: Octa core, MediaTek Helio G96
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
ProsCons
Smooth performanceStereo speakers missing
Great performance by camera in daylight5G support not available
Decent display 
Contains microSD card slot 
cellpic
realme narzo 50 (Speed Blue, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Helio G96 Processor | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display
14% off
15,499 17,999
Buy now

5. Vivo IQOO Z6

Vivo IQOO Z6 is one of the best smartphones in the category 16 MP front camera phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 in terms of price. It comes with the best chipset that suits the CPU needs and gaming. The storage is also huge, with RAM of 4GB, 6GB, and 8GM in its variants, and internal storage is 128 GB. There is a slot for a microSD card to expand the storage up to 1TB.

Specifications:

  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Screen: 6.58 inches
  • Processor: Snapdragon 695-6nm
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
ProsCons
Superb performanceStereo speakers missing
Amazing battery lifeBloatware issue
Great design and Decent display 
120 Hz refresh rate 
cellpic
vivo iQOO Z6 5G (Chromatic Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 695-6nm Processor | 120Hz FHD+ Display | 5000mAh Battery
19% off
16,999 20,990
Buy now

6. Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G is the new addition to the Redmi Note series and the first phone in the Redmi Note 11 series with its primary focus on performance. It is another affordable phone you can buy if checking out 16 MP front camera phones. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810, manufactured on a 6nm process. The phone supports a 90Hz display and 33W charging. Though camera performance is not so good, overall phone performance and 5G support give a thumbs up.

Specifications:

  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP
  • Screen: 6.6 inches
  • Processor: Octa core, MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
ProsCons
Smooth operationNo NFC for data transfer
Big battery lifeMicroSD card slot is missing
Stereo speakers present for good quality audio output 
Contains infrared to use as remote control 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Aquamarine Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
24% off
15,999 20,999
Buy now

7. Oppo F19S

The Oppo F19 S is another smartphone in the limelight for its robust and decent AI-enabled 48-megapixel triple camera accompanying durable battery life of 5000mAh. In addition to that, it’s got multiple features that made this phone excellent and a good recommendation. The design of this smartphone is pretty eye-catchy with a slim package. The display offers richer color, deeper blacks, and better viewing angles.

Specifications:

  • Front Camera: 16 MP
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • Screen: 6.43 inches
  • Processor: Octa-Core
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Battery life: 5000 mAh
ProsCons
Elegant designAverage performance
Long battery lifeThe sensors could be better
Sensor can be used to take pictures 
AI-enabled camera 
cellpic
Oppo F19s (Gold) | 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM | 48MP+2MP+2MP Primary Camera | 16MP Selfie Camera | 5000 mah Battery | 6.43' inch Display
10% off
18,949 20,990
Buy now

8. Vivo Y15

The Vivo Y15 smartphone has an impressive visual impact due to its decent narrow bezels across all sides. The screen-to-body ratio is 89% giving an elegant look to this device. The 16 Megapixels front camera in Vivo Y15 can capture stunning pictures with facial details and makes sure you are good to get clicked. It’s got 6.51 inches screen size along with the IPS LCD.

Specifications:

  • Front Camera: 16 MPs
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP + 8 MP + 2MP
  • Screen: 6.35 inches
  • Processor: Helio P22
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Battery Power: 5000 mAh
ProsCons
Long lasting battery lifeNot suitable for advanced games
Decent performanceGorilla glass protection is not available
Worth buying it 
Light weight 
cellpic
Vivo Y15 (Burgundy Red, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
11% off
12,500 14,000
Buy now

9. Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro is another good option to consider in the category of 16 MP front camera phones. It has a quad-camera setup with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a portrait camera, and a 5 MP macro camera. The screen is 6.67 inches with an AMOLED display, and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The battery is 5020 mAh having a fast charging support of 33W. The Qualcomm Snapdragon processor provides great performance. Overall, it is a highly recommended phone with a 16 MP front camera.

Specifications:

  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Rear Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Screen: 6.67 inches
  • Processor: Quad-core, Qualcomm Snapdragon
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Battery: 5020 mAh
ProsCons
Impressive AMOLED displayNo Gorilla glass
Stunning designPhone gets warm while charging
Fast charging battery with long life 
Good performance 
cellpic
Redmi Note 10 Pro (Dark Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) -120hz Super Amoled Display|64MPwith 5mp Super Tele-Macro | 33W Charger Included
20% off
15,999 19,999
Buy now

10. Realme 8

Realme 8 is another pick for the buyers looking for a 16MP front camera of top-notch quality. Additionally, it comprises a sturdy quad-camera setup with a 64 MP rear camera. The Realme 8 smartphone also includes a 6GB RAM and massive internal storage of up to 128GB. It has a robust MediaTek Helio G95 processor. It offers a long-lasting battery support of 5000 mAh that gets quickly charged. The screen size of this smartphone is 6.4 inches, an AMOLED display. Also, it has a fingerprint sensor. These features make it another good option for 16 MP front camera phones.

Specifications:

  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Screen: 6.4 inches
  • Processor: Octa-core, MediaTek Helio G95
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
ProsCons
Super fast dart chargingStereo speaker not present
Good all-round performanceStabilization not available for 4K videos
Many customization options 
Great front camera performance 
cellpic
realme 8 (Cyber Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium
Buy now

Price of 16 MP front camera phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Vivo Y1920,000
Oppo A5411,990
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G24,999
Realme Narzo 5015,499
Vivo IQOO Z616,999
Redmi Note 11T 5G15,999
Oppo F19S18,000
Vivo Y1512,500
Redmi Note 10 Pro15,999
Realme 815,990

Best 3 Important Features

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
Vivo Y19Octa-core5000mAh128GB, 4GB RAM
Oppo A54Octa-core5000mAh128GB, 6GB RAM
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5GMediaTek Dimensity 9004500mAh128GB, 8GB RAM
Realme Narzo 50Octa-core5000mAh128GB, 6GB RAM
Vivo IQOO Z6Snapdragon 695-6nm5000mAh128GB, 6GB RAM
Redmi Note 11T 5GOcta-core, MediaTek Dimensity 8105000mAh128GB, 6GB RAM
Oppo F19SOcta-core5000mAh128GB, 6GB RAM
Vivo Y15Octa-core5000mAh64GB, 4GB RAM
Redmi Note 10 ProQuad-core, Qualcomm5020 mAh64GB, 6GB RAM
Realme 8Octa-core5000mAh64GB, 4GB RAM

Best Value for Money

The best value for money in the category of 16 MP front camera phones is Realme 8. This phone fits in the budget for anyone. Also, in this budget, the phone comes up with commendable features. These include a quad-camera setup, amazing front camera, long battery life, super-fast dart charging, great performance with MediaTek Helio G95 processor, and several customization options. The screen size is also enough with an AMOLED display. These are the features that everyone looks for in general in a budget phone and all these features are available for INR 15,000.

Best Overall

Vivo Y19 is the best device that consists of a 16-megapixel front Camera. It has a triple-camera setup with an autofocus feature. The screen size is also sufficient, which offers a full display view and 1080 x 2340 resolutions. The internal storage is also enough that consists of 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 processor offers a high-performing phone. The phone is perfect for multitasking and gaming purposes.

How to Find the Perfect 16 MP Front Camera Phones?

The 16 MP front camera is available in many smartphones and can capture elegant and beautiful selfies. When there are a lot more options to choose from, it is obvious to get confused about which one to buy. A 16 MP front camera is one thing you need, but there are many other essential features to look for while finding the perfect phone.

Performance is of foremost importance that depends upon the processor. Apart from that, there should be enough RAM and internal storage to save that much selfies you click with your 16 MP front camera phone. After that, you need to consider the battery performance as it should be fast-charging and long-lasting. Apart from these, you should check the price, rear-camera, screen size, display, and other essential features.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. I am looking for a 16 MP front camera phone under 10,000. Is any phone available within such a budget?

We have listed 2 smartphones under INR 10,000 having 16 MP front cameras. These are LG W30 and Panasonic Eluga Ray 810.

2. Which brand is better - Samsung or Vivo?

Both Samsung and Vivo are good. But if your preference is the selfies camera, you should go for Vivo as Vivo is known for its camera and picture quality.

3. Is the smartphone having 3GB RAM enough for users?

3GB RAM is a bit lesser as the storage gets full soon. As the memory available in the phone is less, it may affect the speed and performance of the phone. If you are still buying a 3GB RAM phone, make sure it has enough internal storage and is expandable too.

4. What is the best smartphone for multitasking under INR 20,000 budget and having a 16 MP front Camera?

According to reviews, Vivo Y19 and Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 are the best smartphones available in the market under 20k. They both have 16-megapixel front cameras. Apart from this, both devices perform multiple tasks without any hassle.

5. Is a 16-megapixel front camera in a smartphone good enough to take beautiful pictures?

Since the 16 MP Camera in a smartphone came into the market, most people started preferring such phones for clicking selfies. If you are a selfie lover, you can undoubtedly go for these smartphones with a 16 MP front Camera.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

