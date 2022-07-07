Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
In the post-pandemic era, most work has shifted online or to a hybrid model, where one has the luxury of working from home. And for that, you need a smartphone or a device with a camera that can help you attend online classes or meetings. In this article, we have made a list of the top 10 camera phones under 20000 that you can check out. Let us read more.
Camera phones under 20000
1. Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi Note 10 Pro is an amazing camera phone under ₹20000 that has spectacular features. From a crisp camera quality to a long lasting battery, this phone is updated with all the latest features. Read more here.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Amazing camera quality
|Overheating issue
|Crisp display
|Speakers are not as loud as expected
|Long-lasting battery
|Big camera bump at the back
|Slim built
2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
Oneplus has recently launched their camera phones under 20000, which have taken the market by storm. It boasts of a 5000 mAh battery life and has a 6 MP rear camera. One of the best buys!
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery life.
|A bit bulky to carry.
|Good screen size.
|Oxygen OS has bugs.
|Amazing camera quality.
|No audio jack.
|Future proof with 5G connectivity.
3. Samsung Galaxy M32
Samsung M32 belongs to the Galaxy M series of Samsung, a famous brand for camera phones under ₹20000. It is worth a buy as it has a super AMOLED display, with a Quad camera setup. It also has a 6000 mAh battery.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great display with a good refresh rate.
|Low-end processor.
|Long-lasting battery.
|The drop notch display is outdated.
|Amazing camera.
|Compact size.
4. Vivo Y73
Vivo has developed one of the best camera phones under 20000. It has Android 11.1-based Funtouch OS and 64MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera. This is a steal deal! Read more here-
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good display quality.
|The fingerprint lock is buggy.
|Lightweight and convenient
|The sound system is average.
|Excellent build quality.
|The refresh rate is low.
|Fast charging is super fast.
5. OPPO A74 5G
Oppo provides one of the best camera phones under 20000 without burning a hole in your pocket. With a 48 MP quad camera setup, and a 5000 mAh battery this is worth the price!
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|5G support
|Bulky in nature.
|Clean Color OS by OPPO.
|Speed can be improved.
|The sound quality is decent.
|Lightweight & handy phone.
6. Realme Narzo 50 5G
Realme Narzo 50 5G is a phone that comes with Android 12 and has super storage and RAM that will keep your phone’s speed running and intact even if you have many apps installed on it. It has a quick-charging battery and a smooth processor. Read more about its specifications here-
Specifications:
|Good camera.
|The display can be improved
|Fast charging and long-lasting battery.
|Heating issues.
|Dual stereo speakers.
|Smooth processor.
7. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone
Nokia makes us nostalgic because we all had its products once in our lives. Nokia smartphones now boast of topquality features such as triple AI rear camera and a 3 day battery life. It surely has one of the best camera phones under 20000. Read more about the specifications here-
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good screen touch response.
|UI issues.
|Loud and clear sound.
|Too many pre-installed apps.
|Speedy phone functionality.
|Long-lasting battery.
8. Lava Agni 5G
Lava has come up with a good camera phone under 20000. Lava is an Indian brand that has features such as a Quad AI camera and a good display. The battery life is also good enough to last two days. Let us check it out.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast application installation.
|The rear camera can be improved.
|Good battery backup.
|Good selfie camera.
|Good speaker.
9. Redmi Note 11T 5G
Redmi smartphones are known throughout the world as they do have amazing features. Their camera phones under 20000 boast qualities like an amazing display and a high-powered battery life. Read more about the specifications here-
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good camera quality.
|Heating issues.
|Loud stereo speakers.
|Fast charging and good battery backup
|Video has great clarity
10. POCO M4 Pro 5G
POCO phones are similar to that of Xiaomi or Redmi, but have some cool features as well. For a camera phone under 20000, it has some qualities like a good battery backup and also a high storage. Read more about the specifications here-
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Good display.
|The camera can be improved.
|Long battery life.
|Speedy processor.
|Product
|Price
|Redmi Note 10 Pro
|₹15,999
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
|₹19,999
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|₹16,990
|Vivo Y73
|₹19,990
|OPPO A74 5G
|₹14,990
|realme narzo 50 5G
|₹17,999
|Nokia G21 Android Smartphone
|₹14,999
|Lava Agni 5G
|₹17,990
|Redmi Note 11T 5G
|₹16,999
|POCO M4 Pro 5G
|₹14,645
Best 3 important features for consumers
The following table consists of the best 3 features of each of the phones listed above.
|Redmi Note 10 Pro
|Super AMOLED display
|128 GB storage.
|5000 mAh battery with 33W charger
|Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite
|64 MP camera with 1080p recording
|Slim phone with 8.5mm
|6.59 full HD display with 20 hz refresh rate
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|6000 mAh battery
|Side mounted fingerprint sensor
|Media tek helio g80 processor
|Vivo Y73
|Great visuals
|16 Mp selfie shooter front cameraa
|Massive 8GB+3GB extended RAM
|OPPO A74 5G
|All day AI eye comfostart display
|Hyper color variation
|In built displayfingerprint sensor
|realme narzo 50 5G
|Innovative cooling system
|48Mp+2 Mp rear camera
|33W charging
|Nokia G21
|AI imaging
|Long lasting battery up to 3 days
|3 years of security updates
|Lava Agni 5G
|6 nanometer technology equipped
|30 W charging system
|Bezel less display
|Redmi Note 11T 5G
|IPS LCD display
|Adaptive refresh rate
|16 Mp front camera with screen flash
|POCO M4 Pro 5G
|Turbo 8GB RAM
|Future proof 5G
|6.6 inches LCD display
Best value for money
If you have read the article here, you have a fair idea about the best camera phones under 20000 in the market. But according to our experts, the Samsung Galaxy M32 gives the best value for money. With the rich features that will help you carry out your daily activities and use them for leisure, it is definitely worth the price.
Best overall
From the ten products mentioned above, our experts have opined that the Oneplus Nord CE 2 lite is the best camera phone under 20000. From its rich specifications and the long-lasting features that help you to use it for meetings, gaming, creating videos and other purposes, it is definitely worth the money. Also, Oneplus is slowly becoming one of the greatest smartphone brands with great features packed into one at an unimaginable price. This is one of the best phones under 20000 that one can buy.
How to find the best camera phones under 20000
If you are looking for camera phones under 20000, then you need some tips to find the perfect one for your daily usage!
FAQ
1. What is the best camera phone under 20000 available in the market right now?
The best camera phone under 20000 is the Oneplus Nord 2 CE lite which comes with amazing features such as a 5000 mAh battery, a great camera and a fast processor that can help you play games and attend meetings like nothing else!
2. What are the best features that one should look for in a smartphone?
The main features that one should look for in a smartphone are good RAM and ROM, a good camera and a long-lasting battery. These features will ensure that your phone is durable and gives you a good experience.
3. What is the difference between Samsung M32 and Oneplus Nord CE2 lite?
Oneplus Nord CE2 lite has a better display resolution, faster CPU clock speed, is slimmer and is also future-proof as it supports 5G. Whereas Samsung M32 has a better front camera, the specs of Oneplus are much better.
4. Is Samsung M32 a good phone?
The Galaxy M32 offers numerous strong characteristics, including a good AMOLED screen and a long-lasting battery. Unfortunately, its slow CPU and poor low-light camera capabilities let it down. Its design is also nothing to write home about.
5. Which phone is the best for 5G under 20000?
Almost all smartphones are now coming out with their 5G version so that we can get our hands on it whenever it launches. According to us, the Oneplus Nord CE 2 lite is the best 5G smartphone available right now.
