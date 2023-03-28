Story Saved
Best Samsung smartphones with 5G compatibility: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 27, 2023 19:46 IST
Summary:

This article discusses the top 4 budget Samsung smartphones with 5G compatibility that are available in India.

5G is the technology of today and Samsung is a brand to opt for.

Smartphones have evolved into an inevitable part of our daily life. All of our daily chores have converged on this handheld device called a Smartphone. The use of smartphones ranges from making calls to transacting money for banking purposes. It can be considered a portable computer device that combines mobile telephone functions and computing functions into one unit. The robust hardware capabilities and extensive mobile operating systems, like android OS, facilitate more comprehensive software access to the Internet alongside core phone functions. Here we will discuss the best Samsung smartphones with 5G capabilities under 20,000.

Product list

1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

This multi-useSamsung Smartphone comes with a powerful and efficient Octa-core 5nm processor, which helps deliver impeccable speed and performance. Most of us face the issue of loud background noise during calls, which is sorted out by the "Voice Focus" technology offered by this Samsung Smartphone. Another feature of this smartphone is a 120 Hz refresh rate which delivers a Smooth and Stutter free viewing experience. The high-resolution 50 MP front camera captures all the drama your social feed needs, and the Knox Security is built into the phone's hardware which protects your phone from the minute it's turned on.

Specifications:

  • OS – Android 12.0
  • RAM- 6 GB
  • Product dimensions- 0.9 x 16.5 x 7.7 cm ; 215 Grams
  • Batteries- 1 Lithium Ion Batteries
  • Item model number- SM- M336BZGPINS

Pros

Cons

Cost-effective

The camera is not upto the mark for nighttime use

Promising picture quality
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
4.1 (25,418)
4.1 (25,418)
17,999 24,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy A 14

This model is specially designed for 5G browsing, which changes how you experience and share digital content. ThisSamsung smartphoneexpands your view to the 16.72 cm Infinity V display. Also, the dear moments of life can be captured by the mind-blowing 50 MP camera. It has the Octa care x 5G processor and a 5000 mah battery and is available in 3 awesome colours. Also, the device has excellent security features and comes with 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

Specifications

  • OS – Android 13.0
  • Ram- 6 GB
  • Product dimensions- 0.9 x 7.8 x 16.8 ; 202 Grams
  • Batteries- 1 Lithium Ion Batteries
  • Item Model number- SM – A 146 B

Pros

Cons

Elegant design

Slow motion video making is missing

Good browsing experience with 5G
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (Dark Red, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | Triple Rear Camera (50 MP Main) | Upto 12 GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
3.5 (137)
3.5 (137)
18,999 20,999
Buy now

3. Samsung M13 5 G

The highlight of the M13 5 G is its 4 Gb RAM expandable up to 12 GB Ram and 5000 maH battery which offers long hours of video streaming. The camera is 50 MP and flaunts your flawless clicks from perfect angles. ThisSamsung Smartphonenever fails to make a statement with its stylish design and trendy colour to make you feel fabulous. The device also offers multi-layered security features that protect the information stored in your phone. The fingerprint sensor helps you unlock the phone with just one touch.

Specifications

  • OS- Android 12.0
  • Ram- 6 Gb
  • Product dimensions- 0.9 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm ; 195 grams
  • Batteries- 1 Lithium Ion battery
  • Model number- SM – M136BLGHINS

Pros

Cons

Stylish looks

Slightly overpriced

Powerful battery

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Aqua Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus
4.1 (23,515)
4.1 (23,515)
Get Price

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

To describe this device, the first phrase would be “simply revolutionary”! Yes. This Samsung 5G smartphone is a next-generation innovation, and its lucrative features echo the retro foldable handsets. A perfect concoction of past and future blended into one device with a foldable touch screen. It is water-resistant and anti-scratch with a corning gorilla glass victus plus. It has a quick charging facility, and a FlexCam feature enables you to take shots with a folded screen. It is genuinely compact with a 6.7-inch glamorous display.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 12.0
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Dimensions: ‎16.5 x 7.2 x 0.7 cm
  • Batteries: two Li-ion batteries (included with the product)
  • Model number: ‎SM-F721BZDAINU

Pros

Cons

Next-generation display, Advanced nightography with the FlexCam feature

The battery capacity could be improved.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (Pink Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.1 (118)
4.1 (118)
82,999 101,999
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung galaxy m33 5gSuperfast performance with 5nm ProcessorLong-lasting 6000 mAh BatteryVoice focus technology for excellent sound clarity
Samsung galaxy A14 5G50 MP main camera for capturing excellent mages Octacore 5G processor for super fast browsingAvailability of 3 awesome colour variants
Samsung M13 5 G11 bands supported 5 G speedMonster camera with 50 MP camera for flawless capturing of imagesHighly stylish and attractive
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4Folding screenFlexCam featureQuick charging

Best overall product

Selecting the best overall 5 GSamsung smartphone from this list is a daunting task as all the models mentioned here perform in a versatile manner. But there is always a best out of all, and we select the Galaxy Z Flip4 as the best of the four. The reason is its innovative touchscreen technology with folding functionality. It has a good camera, perfect for night photography. Extremely compact and can fit inside small pockets at the same time it is exceptionally sturdy. It is presently available on Amazon for Rs. 1,01,999.

Best value for money

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is a budget-friendly phone among the four and offers superb facilities at a low price tag. This latestSamsung Smartphone under 20000has 11 bands of 5 G support with a powerful MTK D700 Octa Core processor. The display features are 16.55 centimetres LCD with an HD + resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device can be considered one of the best Samsung smartphonesavailable in the Indian market.

How to find the perfect Samsung 5G smartphone?

There is always a tendency from the side of smartphone manufacturers to lower the price of smartphones, with a particular highlighted feature, over time. For example, when 4G was introduced in the initial years of its advent, the manufacturers kept the price of 4 G-enabled smartphones high and unaffordable for the lower sections of the people, but gradually the prices came down. The same will repeat in the case of the 5G-enabled handsets also. The best way to opt for a particularSamsung smartphoneis to carefully read the plus points and capabilities of a phone on Amazon. You can only opt for your best-suited Samsung smartphone after analysing all these factors.

Product Price
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately ₹ 17,999
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (Dark Red, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | Triple Rear Camera (50 MP Main) | Upto 12 GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately ₹ 18,999
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Aqua Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (Pink Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers ₹ 82,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best Samsung smartphones with 5g capability

What is the use of a 5G?

How is 5G better than previous mobile generations?

Which are the areas in which 5G is currently used?

What is the state of 5G infrastructure in India?

How is Samsung 5G smartphone a better option?

