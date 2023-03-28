Best Samsung smartphones with 5G compatibility: Buying guide

What is the use of a 5G?
5G or 5th generation mobile communication technology is designed to deliver high multi-GPBS peak data speeds with reduced latency, better network reliability, massive network capacity, increased network availability in rural areas, and high smartphone performance in terms of data usage. The central capability of 5G communication technology is its ability to connect virtually everyone and everything together, including machines, objects, and devices. 5G wireless technology is designed to deliver multi-GBPS data speeds with ultra-low latency.