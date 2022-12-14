Buying guide for best printers for office use

What are laser printers?
These are electrostatic digital printers that render quality print output. They generate high-quality printouts by repeatedly passing a laser beam back and forth over a negatively-charged cylinder.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
The printers' use has increased because of the paperless practice companies & government offices are using. Also, through robust printers, employees can deliver office work faster in printed form. Buying one or more office printers without knowing their specifications and details can trouble you in the long run. Thus, we have listed some of the best printers for office use with their complete specifications, features, and price. It can give you a fair idea of what office printers will suit your need.
Without further ado, let us see the best printers for office use.
1. Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi colour Ink Tank Multifunction
It is stylish and one of the best printers for office use that has an ergonomic design with ink tank support. It is suitable for small offices or home offices. It delivers printing at a lightning-fast speed (28 ppm). Due to its wireless support, printing becomes seamless. Apart from monochrome print, it can also give colour prints.
Specification:
Brand: Brother
Model Name: DCP-T525W
Type of Connector: USB, Wi-Fi
Print Technique: Inkjet
OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac
Colour: Black
Recommended Use: Small Office, Home Office
Print Output: B&W + Colour
Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 11 ppm
Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 28 ppm
Weight: 7.3 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightning-fast printing
|Slightly bulkier
|Provides wireless printing support
|Ergonomic design
2. Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer
It is another compact and multifunctional printer with scanning and copying options. It is one of the best printers for office use that has an LCD on it. It also features a printing resolution of 600 x 600dpi. It delivers printing at a fast speed (19 ppm). It also supports papers of various sizes.
Specification:
Brand: Canon
Model Name: MF3010
Type of Connector: USB
Print Technique: Inkjet
OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac
Colour: Black
Recommended Use: Large office, home office, etc.
Print Output: B&W + colour
Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 19 ppm
Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 18 ppm
Weight: 7.6 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with an LCD display to show the print status
|Does not support wireless connectivity
|Support quality colour print
|Lightning-fast printing
3. HP Smart 750 Wi-Fi Duplex Printer with Smart-Guided Button
It is a robust, stylish, and one of the best printers for office use that features an automatic document feeder. This colour printer enables scanning & comes with Smart guided buttons. It has a one-year onsite warranty or 50,000 page-print warranty (whichever is earlier). Due to its wireless support, printing becomes seamless.
Specification:
Brand: HP
Model Name: Smart 750
Type of Connector: USB, Wi-Fi
Print Technique: Inkjet
OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac
Colour: Black + White
Recommended Use: Large office, home office, etc.
Print Output: B&W + colour
Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 9 ppm
Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 15 ppm
Weight: 8 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Support quality colour print
|Costlier than its competitors
|Come with smart-guided buttons
|Excellent for multi-purpose office use
4. HP LaserJet 138fnw Monochrome Compact Wi-Fi Printer
It is another stylish printer for office use that has a scanner & supports page sizes like A4, A5, A6, B5, legal, postcards, envelopes, etc. Because of its automated document feeder and wireless connectivity, printing operations go seamlessly.
Specification:
Brand: HP
Model Name: LaserJet 138fnw
Type of Connector: USB, Wi-Fi
Print Technique: Laser
OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac
Colour: Black + White
Recommended Use: Large and small offices
Print Output: B&W + colour
Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 21 ppm
Weight: 8.58 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Printing speed is excellent
|Support black and white print only
|Provides wireless printing support
|Excellent for multi-purpose office use
5. EPSON EcoTank M200 Multifunction Printer
It is another multifunctional inkjet printer that is one of the best printers for office use. Corporate & offices prefer it because of its 33 pages per minute printing speed. It has a print resolution of 1440 x 720. It supports page sizes like A4, DL, A5, B5, A6, legal, C6, etc.
Specification:
Brand: EPSON
Model Name: EcoTank M200
Type of Connector: USB
Print Technique: Inkjet
OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac
Colour: Black
Recommended Use: Large offices
Print Output: B&W + colour
Max Print speed (Colour): 15 ppm
Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 33 ppm
Weight: 8.22 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightning-fast printing speed
|Bulky and not so portable
|Multifunctional and provides excellent print quality
|Provides wireless printing support
6. HP Laserjet Tank 2606sdw Duplex Printer
It is another robust laser printer featuring dual-band Wi-Fi and a guided mobile setup. This monochrome printer has a print speed of 22 ppm. Offices prefer it as one of the best printers because of its 3-in-1 feature (printing, copying, and scanning). It supports page sizes like A5, B5, A4, A6, legal, etc.
Specification:
Brand: HP
Model Name: Laserjet Tank 2606
Type of Connector: USB, Wi-Fi
Print Technique: Laser
OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac
colour: Black + Gray
Recommended Use: Large offices
Print Output: B&W
Max Print-Speed Monochrome (B&W): 22 ppm
Weight: 8 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Provides wireless printing support
|Does not support colour print
|It is a multifunctional printer.
|Lightning-fast printing speed
7. Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer
It is another multifunctional laser printer that comes in different variants. It features ultra-fast print speed (34 ppm) and supports A4, A5, Letter, Executive, A6, Legal, A5 (Long Edge), Mexico Legal, Folio, and India Legal. Offices prefer it as one of the best printers because it can print heavy-duty of at least 15000 pages per month.
Specification:
Brand: Brother
Model Name: DCP-B7500D
Type of connector: USB
Print Technique: Laser
OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac
Colour: Gray
Recommended Use: Large offices
Print Output: B&W
Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 34 ppm
Weight: 10.5 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Supports different page size
|Very heavy and non-portable
|Lightning-fast printing speed
|It is a multifunctional printer.
8. Hp-Desk Jets G5J38A B1H Officejet Pro
Numerous companies prefer reliable, robust, multipurpose printers. It is another all-in-one best printer for office use. This inkjet printer was designed according to the latest market trend & got a high customer rating for its excellent service. It also features an ultra-fast print speed of 34 prints per minute (ppm).
Specification:
Brand: HP
Model Name: Jets G5J38A
Type of Connector: USB, Wi-Fi
Print Technique: Inkjet
OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac
Colour: Black + White
Recommended Use: Large offices
Print Output: B&W
Max Print-Speed Monochrome(B&W): 34 ppm
Weight: 19.5 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|It is a multifunctional printer.
|Very heavy and non-portable
|Lightning-fast printing speed
|Provides wireless printing support
9. Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B
It is one of the best printers for office use under a low budget. This monochrome printer by Canon has a print speed of 12 to 25ppm. This printer is excellent for small offices or home offices. It supports page sizes like A4, A5, A6, B5, legal, etc.
Specification:
Brand: Canon
Model Name: imageCLASS
Type of Connector: USB
Print Technique: Laser
OS Compatibility: Linux Windows,
Colour: Black
Recommended Use: Small offices
Print Output: B&W and Colour
Max Print Speed: 12 to 25 ppm
Weight: 8.0 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|It is lightweight.
|No wireless support
|Highly portable
|Support colour print
10. KonicaMinolta bizhub 165en Multi-Functional Printer
It is another heavy-duty laser printer that can print pages with varied page sizes. This multipurpose printer also supports scanning and copying. The standard paper tray can hold 250 pages at once. It features an LED display that shows print and scan status.
Specification:
Brand: KonicaMinolta
Model Name: Bizhub
Type of Connector: USB, Ethernet
Print Technique: Laser
OS Compatibility: Windows, Linux
Colour: Black + Grey
Recommended Use: Large offices
Print Output: B&W
Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 16 ppm
Weight: 23.6 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Robust and large tray size to hold print pages
|Very bulky
|Moderate print speed
|LED display to display print and scan status
|Product
|Price
|Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi colour Ink Tank Multifunction
|₹15,039
|Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer
|₹18,360
|HP Smart 750 Wi-Fi Duplex Printer with Smart-Guided Button
|₹33,449
|HP LaserJet 138fnw Monochrome Compact Wi-Fi Printer
|₹19,299
|EPSON EcoTank M200 Multifunction Printer
|₹17,000
|HP Laserjet Tank 2606sdw Duplex Printer
|₹28,699
|Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer
|₹16,909
|Hp-Desk Jets G5J38A B1H Officejet Pro
|₹38,126
|Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B
|₹16,935
|KonicaMinolta bizhub 165en Multi-Functional Printer
|₹41,999
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Printing type (monochrome or colour)
|Printing speed
|Portability
|Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi colour Ink Tank Multifunction
|Support colour print
|Low print speed
|Portable
|Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer
|Support colour print
|Average print speed
|Portable
|HP Smart 750 Wi-Fi Duplex Printer with Smart-Guided Button
|Support colour print
|Average printing speed
|Less portable
|HP LaserJet 138fnw Monochrome Compact Wi-Fi Printer
|Support colour print
|Average printing speed
|Less portable
|EPSON EcoTank M200 Multifunction Printer
|Support colour print
|Excellent printing speed
|Less portable
|HP Laserjet Tank 2606sdw Duplex Printer
|Support monochrome print only
|Average speed
|Less portable
|Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer
|Support monochrome print only
|Excellent print speed
|Less portable
|Hp-Desk Jets G5J38A B1H Officejet Pro
|Support monochrome print only
|Excellent print speed
|Least portable
|Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B
|Support colour print
|Average print speed
|Highly portable
|KonicaMinolta bizhub 165en Multi-Functional Printer
|Support monochrome print only
|Average print speed
|Not portable
Best value for money
HP LaserJet 138fnw Monochrome Compact is the best printer for office use because of its reasonable cost & features. This colour printer supports fast printing with scanning. It is lightweight & supports wireless connectivity. Because its automated document feeder and printing operations go seamlessly, offices prefer it.
Best overall product
HP Smart 750 Wi-Fi Duplex Printer with Smart-Guided is the best overall because it has wireless & wired printing support under a reasonable budget. The features like an automatic document feeder, easy-to-setup, colour print, etc., make it perfect for offices and companies. It supports a wireless printing option that makes it excellent for office use.
Find the perfect and best printer for office use
To get the best printer for office use, determine the specifications you need according to your requirement. Amazon is the best online site where you can search for the desired printer for office use. In the Amazon app, you can choose your appropriate product according to the printer's features and specifications. This article has given a list of all the links to the best printers for office use.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
These are electrostatic digital printers that render quality print output. They generate high-quality printouts by repeatedly passing a laser beam back and forth over a negatively-charged cylinder.
Multipurpose printers are those printers that come with scanners and copying systems, along with printing options. It is, thus, perfect for office use.
Large printers with wireless support help connect any employee from different parts of the office premise. Also, it can queue printing tasks in large spools. Such printers have a high print speed, which makes printing operations quick and seamless.
Monochrome printers are black-and-white printers that support black colour only. The word "mono" means one - for which the black colour gets used.
Scanners can scan your hard copies and provide a soft copy of those pages into your system. Often printers come with scanning systems.