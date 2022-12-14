Story Saved
New Delhi 22oCC
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
New Delhi 22oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Buying guide for best printers for office use

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 13, 2022 19:47 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Printers are the best-known output devices that can provide hard copies in printed form.

product info
A printer in office can make everyday jobs super easy.

The printers' use has increased because of the paperless practice companies & government offices are using. Also, through robust printers, employees can deliver office work faster in printed form. Buying one or more office printers without knowing their specifications and details can trouble you in the long run. Thus, we have listed some of the best printers for office use with their complete specifications, features, and price. It can give you a fair idea of what office printers will suit your need.

Without further ado, let us see the best printers for office use.

1. Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi colour Ink Tank Multifunction

It is stylish and one of the best printers for office use that has an ergonomic design with ink tank support. It is suitable for small offices or home offices. It delivers printing at a lightning-fast speed (28 ppm). Due to its wireless support, printing becomes seamless. Apart from monochrome print, it can also give colour prints.

Specification:

Brand: Brother

Model Name: DCP-T525W

Type of Connector: USB, Wi-Fi

Print Technique: Inkjet

OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac

Colour: Black

Recommended Use: Small Office, Home Office

Print Output: B&W + Colour

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 11 ppm

Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 28 ppm

Weight: 7.3 kg

ProsCons
Lightning-fast printingSlightly bulkier
Provides wireless printing support 
Ergonomic design 
cellpic
Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction (Print, Scan & Copy) All in One Printer for Home & Office
22% off 13,799 17,790
Buy now

2. Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer

It is another compact and multifunctional printer with scanning and copying options. It is one of the best printers for office use that has an LCD on it. It also features a printing resolution of 600 x 600dpi. It delivers printing at a fast speed (19 ppm). It also supports papers of various sizes.

Specification:

Brand: Canon

Model Name: MF3010

Type of Connector: USB

Print Technique: Inkjet

OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac

Colour: Black

Recommended Use: Large office, home office, etc.

Print Output: B&W + colour

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 19 ppm

Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 18 ppm

Weight: 7.6 kg

ProsCons
It comes with an LCD display to show the print statusDoes not support wireless connectivity
Support quality colour print 
Lightning-fast printing 
cellpic
Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer, Black, Standard
15% off 17,549 20,695
Buy now

3. HP Smart 750 Wi-Fi Duplex Printer with Smart-Guided Button

It is a robust, stylish, and one of the best printers for office use that features an automatic document feeder. This colour printer enables scanning & comes with Smart guided buttons. It has a one-year onsite warranty or 50,000 page-print warranty (whichever is earlier). Due to its wireless support, printing becomes seamless.

Specification:

Brand: HP

Model Name: Smart 750

Type of Connector: USB, Wi-Fi

Print Technique: Inkjet

OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac

Colour: Black + White

Recommended Use: Large office, home office, etc.

Print Output: B&W + colour

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 9 ppm

Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 15 ppm

Weight: 8 kg

ProsCons
Support quality colour printCostlier than its competitors
Come with smart-guided buttons 
Excellent for multi-purpose office use 
cellpic
HP Smart 750 WiFi Duplex Printer with Smart-Guided Button, Print, Scan, Copy, Wireless and ADF, Hi-Capacity Tank with auto Ink, Paper Sensor, up to 12K Black or 8K Color Pages of Ink in The Box
21% off 28,400 35,999
Buy now

4. HP LaserJet 138fnw Monochrome Compact Wi-Fi Printer

It is another stylish printer for office use that has a scanner & supports page sizes like A4, A5, A6, B5, legal, postcards, envelopes, etc. Because of its automated document feeder and wireless connectivity, printing operations go seamlessly.

Specification:

Brand: HP

Model Name: LaserJet 138fnw

Type of Connector: USB, Wi-Fi

Print Technique: Laser

OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac

Colour: Black + White

Recommended Use: Large and small offices

Print Output: B&W + colour

Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 21 ppm

Weight: 8.58 kg

ProsCons
Printing speed is excellentSupport black and white print only
Provides wireless printing support 
Excellent for multi-purpose office use 
cellpic
HP Laserjet 138fnw Monochrome Compact Wi-Fi Printer with Network Support for Reliable, Fast Printing (Print, Copy, Scan, Fax)
23% off 18,999 24,578
Buy now

5. EPSON EcoTank M200 Multifunction Printer

It is another multifunctional inkjet printer that is one of the best printers for office use. Corporate & offices prefer it because of its 33 pages per minute printing speed. It has a print resolution of 1440 x 720. It supports page sizes like A4, DL, A5, B5, A6, legal, C6, etc.

Specification:

Brand: EPSON

Model Name: EcoTank M200

Type of Connector: USB

Print Technique: Inkjet

OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac

Colour: Black

Recommended Use: Large offices

Print Output: B&W + colour

Max Print speed (Colour): 15 ppm

Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 33 ppm

Weight: 8.22 kg

ProsCons
Lightning-fast printing speedBulky and not so portable
Multifunctional and provides excellent print quality 
Provides wireless printing support 
cellpic
EPSON EcoTank M200 Multifunction B&W Printer
7% off 18,499 19,890
Buy now

6. HP Laserjet Tank 2606sdw Duplex Printer

It is another robust laser printer featuring dual-band Wi-Fi and a guided mobile setup. This monochrome printer has a print speed of 22 ppm. Offices prefer it as one of the best printers because of its 3-in-1 feature (printing, copying, and scanning). It supports page sizes like A5, B5, A4, A6, legal, etc.

Specification:

Brand: HP

Model Name: Laserjet Tank 2606

Type of Connector: USB, Wi-Fi

Print Technique: Laser

OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac

colour: Black + Gray

Recommended Use: Large offices

Print Output: B&W

Max Print-Speed Monochrome (B&W): 22 ppm

Weight: 8 kg

ProsCons
Provides wireless printing supportDoes not support colour print
It is a multifunctional printer. 
Lightning-fast printing speed 
cellpic
HP Laserjet Tank 2606sdw Duplex Printer with ADF Print+Copy+Scan, Lowest Cost/Page - B&W Prints, Easy 15 Sec Toner Refill, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Smart Guided Buttons, Best for Business
15% off 27,999 32,972
Buy now

7. Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer

It is another multifunctional laser printer that comes in different variants. It features ultra-fast print speed (34 ppm) and supports A4, A5, Letter, Executive, A6, Legal, A5 (Long Edge), Mexico Legal, Folio, and India Legal. Offices prefer it as one of the best printers because it can print heavy-duty of at least 15000 pages per month.

Specification:

Brand: Brother

Model Name: DCP-B7500D

Type of connector: USB

Print Technique: Laser

OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac

Colour: Gray

Recommended Use: Large offices

Print Output: B&W

Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 34 ppm

Weight: 10.5 kg

ProsCons
Supports different page sizeVery heavy and non-portable
Lightning-fast printing speed 
It is a multifunctional printer. 
cellpic
Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing (Toner Box Technology) (Grey)
9% off 18,090 19,890
Buy now

8. Hp-Desk Jets G5J38A B1H Officejet Pro

Numerous companies prefer reliable, robust, multipurpose printers. It is another all-in-one best printer for office use. This inkjet printer was designed according to the latest market trend & got a high customer rating for its excellent service. It also features an ultra-fast print speed of 34 prints per minute (ppm).

Specification:

Brand: HP

Model Name: Jets G5J38A

Type of Connector: USB, Wi-Fi

Print Technique: Inkjet

OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac

Colour: Black + White

Recommended Use: Large offices

Print Output: B&W

Max Print-Speed Monochrome(B&W): 34 ppm

Weight: 19.5 kg

ProsCons
It is a multifunctional printer.Very heavy and non-portable
Lightning-fast printing speed 
Provides wireless printing support 
cellpic
Hp-Desk Jets G5J38A B1H Officejet Pro 7740 Wide Format All-In-One Color Printer With Duplex Printing
20% off 50,699 63,000
Buy now

9. Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B

It is one of the best printers for office use under a low budget. This monochrome printer by Canon has a print speed of 12 to 25ppm. This printer is excellent for small offices or home offices. It supports page sizes like A4, A5, A6, B5, legal, etc.

Specification:

Brand: Canon

Model Name: imageCLASS

Type of Connector: USB

Print Technique: Laser

OS Compatibility: Linux Windows,

Colour: Black

Recommended Use: Small offices

Print Output: B&W and Colour

Max Print Speed: 12 to 25 ppm

Weight: 8.0 kg

ProsCons
It is lightweight.No wireless support
Highly portable 
Support colour print 
cellpic
Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Single Function Laser Monochrome Printer (Black), Black/White, Standard
11% off 16,799 18,795
Buy now

10. KonicaMinolta bizhub 165en Multi-Functional Printer

It is another heavy-duty laser printer that can print pages with varied page sizes. This multipurpose printer also supports scanning and copying. The standard paper tray can hold 250 pages at once. It features an LED display that shows print and scan status.

Specification:

Brand: KonicaMinolta

Model Name: Bizhub

Type of Connector: USB, Ethernet

Print Technique: Laser

OS Compatibility: Windows, Linux

Colour: Black + Grey

Recommended Use: Large offices

Print Output: B&W

Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 16 ppm

Weight: 23.6 kg

ProsCons
Robust and large tray size to hold print pagesVery bulky
Moderate print speed 
LED display to display print and scan status 
cellpic
KonicaMinolta bizhub 165en Multi-Functional 16 PPM Scanner/Copier/Network Laser Printer (A3, A4 & A5 Print Size Capabilities Grey, 570 X 531 X 449 mm)
23% off 33,539 43,320
Buy now

Price of best printers for office use at a glance:

ProductPrice
Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi colour Ink Tank Multifunction 15,039
Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer 18,360
HP Smart 750 Wi-Fi Duplex Printer with Smart-Guided Button 33,449
HP LaserJet 138fnw Monochrome Compact Wi-Fi Printer 19,299
EPSON EcoTank M200 Multifunction Printer 17,000
HP Laserjet Tank 2606sdw Duplex Printer 28,699
Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer 16,909
Hp-Desk Jets G5J38A B1H Officejet Pro 38,126
Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B 16,935
KonicaMinolta bizhub 165en Multi-Functional Printer 41,999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Printing type (monochrome or colour)Printing speedPortability
Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi colour Ink Tank MultifunctionSupport colour printLow print speedPortable
Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser PrinterSupport colour printAverage print speedPortable
HP Smart 750 Wi-Fi Duplex Printer with Smart-Guided ButtonSupport colour printAverage printing speedLess portable
HP LaserJet 138fnw Monochrome Compact Wi-Fi PrinterSupport colour printAverage printing speedLess portable
EPSON EcoTank M200 Multifunction PrinterSupport colour printExcellent printing speedLess portable
HP Laserjet Tank 2606sdw Duplex PrinterSupport monochrome print onlyAverage speedLess portable
Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser PrinterSupport monochrome print only Excellent print speedLess portable
Hp-Desk Jets G5J38A B1H Officejet ProSupport monochrome print onlyExcellent print speedLeast portable
Canon imageCLASS LBP2900BSupport colour printAverage print speedHighly portable
KonicaMinolta bizhub 165en Multi-Functional PrinterSupport monochrome print onlyAverage print speedNot portable

Best value for money

HP LaserJet 138fnw Monochrome Compact is the best printer for office use because of its reasonable cost & features. This colour printer supports fast printing with scanning. It is lightweight & supports wireless connectivity. Because its automated document feeder and printing operations go seamlessly, offices prefer it.

Best overall product

HP Smart 750 Wi-Fi Duplex Printer with Smart-Guided is the best overall because it has wireless & wired printing support under a reasonable budget. The features like an automatic document feeder, easy-to-setup, colour print, etc., make it perfect for offices and companies. It supports a wireless printing option that makes it excellent for office use.

Find the perfect and best printer for office use

To get the best printer for office use, determine the specifications you need according to your requirement. Amazon is the best online site where you can search for the desired printer for office use. In the Amazon app, you can choose your appropriate product according to the printer's features and specifications. This article has given a list of all the links to the best printers for office use.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best Water Purifiers for Your Home!
Best GoPro cameras: A buyer's guide
Best Pantum printer options for you
Best 10-litre water geysers: A buyer's guide
Best mobile mounts and stands you can buy online

Best printers for office use

What are laser printers?

What are multipurpose printers?

What is the benefit of purchasing robust office printers with wireless support?

What are monochrome printers?

What is the use of scanners in printers?

View More
electronics FOR LESS