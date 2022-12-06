Buying guide for camera tripods and monopods

Camera tripods and monopods will allow you to take pictures and shoot videos in a seamless manner.

A tripod will help you to take straight and long exposure photos. It will also help you take a bigger border view from any seen in low light. Also through this you can set a timer mode in your camera. When searching for a tripod first check that the integrated bubble level should be available. This will help you in taking straight photos. Different brands are there making camera tripods & monopods.But you will not find this integrated bubble level. This post will help you compare different brands and choose the best tripod for you, which will help you click photos in natural light combined with artificial light. 1. DIGITEK Platinum (DPTR 890 VD) This DIGITEK Platinum (DPTR 890 VD) is a lightweight product with all the required multiple features. A three-way pan head gives you a smooth motion; for friction control, there is a gear-driven center column. The best feature is a bubble level, which will help you with an accurate setup. Hence this is lightweight, so it is easily movable anywhere. Specifications Brand: Digitek Model: DPTR-890VD Compatible Devices: Camera Material: Aluminum Item Weight: 2.1 Kilograms

Pros Cons Completely affordable. Only one month warranty on this product. Light weight. Comes with multiple features.

2. Xtreme Acoustics Professional Light Weight Aluminium Extendable Monopod Tripod Stand This Xtreme Acoustics model is the best choice for professional photographers and video shooters. Its material is aluminum, and you can use it with your camera and smartphone. Three flip-up locks are present, which will help you adjust the height according to your needs. It is a lightweight product, so you can take it anywhere. The product retails for Rs. 799.00. Specifications: Brand: Xtreme Acoustics Compatible Devices: Camera, Smartphone Material: Aluminum Weight Limit: 3 Kilograms Tripod Head Type: Pan Heads Product Dimensions: ‎65 x 9 x 9 cm; 680 Grams

Pros Cons Can be used on both camera and smartphone. No more features. Affordable price. 6 month warranty. Light weight.

3. Humble 3-Way Monopod Grip Arm Tripod This Humble 3-Way Monopod Grip Arm Tripod is a lightweight, foldable selfie stick. It is very easy to use and can be used at any angle. This monopod tripod material quality is plastic, but it is stronger and more stable. You can use it on both cameras and smartphones. You can use it as a camera grip, an extension area, and in different kinds of shorts. So this is a three-in-one design device. It is a waterproof device and can take a maximum weight of 500 grams. Its price is Rs. 407.00. Specifications: Color: Black Brand: HUMBLE Compatible Devices: Camera and smartphones Item Dimensions LxWxH: 26 x 8 x 6 Centimeters Item Weight: 250 Grams

Pros Cons It is a waterproof product. Material is plastic. Light weight. No warranty on this product. You can use it on both cameras and smartphones.

4. SHOPEE Metal Handheld Adjustable 3/8" Size Tripod The SHOPEE Metal Handheld Adjustable 3/8" Size Tripod can be used for DSLR and SLR cameras. The high-quality material and this tripod design give this device a long life. You can adjust its length up to 48 cm. Another option is an adjustable extension so that you can reach everywhere when you need it. The price is Rs. 1100.00 Specification: Brand: SHOPEE Compatible Devices: Camera Item Dimensions LxWxH: 10x10x10 cms Weight: 400 grams

Pros Cons Well designed. No such cons. High quality material. 5 month warranty.

5. HIFFIN HF-550 Tripod, 65″ inch Special Quality Camera Tripod This HIFFIN HF-550 Tripod, 65″ inch Special Quality Camera Tripod is specially designed for Canon Nikon DSLR, but you can use it on different cameras, smartphones, projectors, and telescopes. There are 4 section column legs and three quick-release flip locks on any single tripod column. This will help you in adjusting the heights. For macro photography, you can make use of an upside-down central column. The product is 1 kg 430 gm and the price is Rs. 5999.00. Specifications: Brand: Hiffin Color: Black Compatible Devices: Camera, Smartphone Material: Aluminum Item Weight: 1.43 Kilograms

Pros Cons High compatibility. High cost. Adjustable tripod legs. Not waterproof. 360-Degree Swivel Ball Head with Stability to reach your all needs.

6. Fotopro X-Go HR Chameleon 6 ft Aluminum Built in 2-in-1 Tripod + Monopod This Fotopro X-Go HR Chameleon 6ft Aluminum Built-in 2-in-1 Tripod + Monopod is specially designed for DSLR cameras, but you can use it on other cameras. The product material is rubber and aluminum. You can fold it to any angle according to your needs. The built-in type is 2-in-1. So anytime you can convert it to a monopod. Multiple screws are there to hold different size cameras. The company gives one year warranty on this product, and the price is Rs. 7999.00. Specifications: Brand: Fotopro Color:Black Compatible Devices: Camera Material: Rubber and aluminum Weight Limit: 8 Kilograms

Pros Cons Built in 2-in-1 Tripod + Monopod Stand. High cost. One year warranty. For the first set up there is the presence of twist locks.

7. DIGITEK Flexible Mini Tripod for Action Camera and Mobile This Digitek flexible mini tripod is made up of both plastic and metal materials. You can use it on both cameras and smartphones. For a stable stand, the legs of the tripod are coated with rubber. You can bend the neo-rubber flexible legs and the anti-slip feet into any shape. This tripod has a high-grade ball joint to support your smartphone or cameras. The company gives only one month's warranty on this, and the price is Rs. 649.00. Specifications: Brand: Digitek Compatible Devices: Camera, Smartphone Material: Plastic, Metal Item Weight: 320 Grams Weight Limit: 3 Kilograms

Pros Cons High quality ball joint for stable stand. Only One month warranty. Not high cost. Can rotate the ball head to any angle.

8. Eryue OBO Foldable Portable Ex ble Carbon Fiber DSLR Camera Tripod Unipod Monopod This Eryue brand tripod is made of carbon fiber material and can easily convert into a unipod and monopod as per your need. The ball head is present to adjust the holding power of the tripod. You can pull out the buckle if you want to adjust that at different angles. It is very easy to operate with the rubber non-slip armguard. There is no warranty on this product, and the price is Rs. 9486.00 Specification: Brand: Eryue Compatible Devices: Camera Material: Carbon Fiber Item Weight: ‎1 kg 550 g

Pros Cons Convert into a monopod. High cost. Semi-automatic hook, to hang bag. No warranty is applicable on this tripod. Removable foot pad.

Price of camera tripods and monopods at a glance:

Product Price DIGITEK Platinum (DPTR 890 VD) ₹ 3190.00 Xtreme Acoustics Professional Light Weight Aluminium Extendable Monopod Tripod Stand ₹ 799.00 Humble 3-Way Monopod Grip Arm Tripod ₹ 407.00 SHOPEE Metal Handheld Adjustable 3/8" Size Tripod ₹ 1100.00 HIFFIN HF-550 Tripod, 65″ inch Special Quality Camera Tripod ₹ 5999.00 Fotopro X-Go HR Chameleon 6 ft Aluminum Built in 2-in-1 Tripod ₹ 7999.00 DIGITEK Flexible Mini Tripod for Action Camera and Mobile ₹ 649.00 Eryue OBO Foldable Portable Ex ble Carbon Fiber DSLR Camera Tripod Unipod Monopod ₹ 9486.00

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Compatible Devices Bubble level available Operating height DIGITEK Platinum (DPTR 890 VD) Camera Available 5.83 feet Xtreme Acoustics Professional Light Weight Aluminium Extendable Monopod Tripod Stand Camera and smartphone No 25-70 inch Humble 3-Way Monopod Grip Arm Tripod Camera No Not available SHOPEE Metal Handheld Adjustable 3/8" Size Tripod Camera No ⅜ inch HIFFIN HF-550 Tripod, 65″ inch Special Quality Camera Tripod Camera and smrtphone Available 5.57 feet Fotopro X-Go HR Chameleon 6 ft Aluminum Built in 2-in-1 Tripod Camera No Not available DIGITEK Flexible Mini Tripod for Action Camera and Mobile 16.4 2x 1/8000 Eryue OBO Foldable Portable Ex ble Carbon Fiber DSLR Camera Tripod Unipod Monopod Camera No Not available

Best value for money If you want to buy a tripod at a reasonable price and with good features, then Humble 3-Way Monopod Grip Arm Tripod will be the best choice for you. You can carry it anywhere as it is lightweight and foldable. You can use this on both cameras and smartphones. You will get this waterproof product for Rs. 407.00. Best overall product The best overall product on this list is HIFFIN HF-550 Tripod, 65″ inch Special Quality Camera Tripod. You can use these devices, such as projectors, smartphones, cameras, telescopes, etc. You may need to click photos from different angles if you are a professional photographer or videographer. This one is the best choice for you. It comes in an excellent design with various features. So, experience a new style of photography through this tripod. How to find the best camera tripod and monopod? Choosing a tripod & monopod might take a lot of work. First off, a tripod is a relatively straightforward piece of equipment that we can use to stabilize our cameras when working in dim lighting. Second, there are other factors to consider when selecting a tripod, including its height, weight, stability, and the amount of weight it can support. These are the only questions you need to look for before purchasing a new tripod so that you may decide which meets your needs in terms of photography.