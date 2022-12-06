Story Saved
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Buying guide for camera tripods and monopods

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 06, 2022 19:01 IST
Summary:

Looking for the best camera tripods and monopods? Here is the list of top 8 products with their specifications and features. Check them out.

Camera tripods and monopods will allow you to take pictures and shoot videos in a seamless manner.

A tripod will help you to take straight and long exposure photos. It will also help you take a bigger border view from any seen in low light. Also through this you can set a timer mode in your camera.

When searching for a tripod first check that the integrated bubble level should be available. This will help you in taking straight photos. Different brands are there making camera tripods & monopods.But you will not find this integrated bubble level.

This post will help you compare different brands and choose the best tripod for you, which will help you click photos in natural light combined with artificial light.

1. DIGITEK Platinum (DPTR 890 VD)

This DIGITEK Platinum (DPTR 890 VD) is a lightweight product with all the required multiple features. A three-way pan head gives you a smooth motion; for friction control, there is a gear-driven center column. The best feature is a bubble level, which will help you with an accurate setup. Hence this is lightweight, so it is easily movable anywhere.

Specifications

Brand: Digitek

Model: DPTR-890VD

Compatible Devices: Camera

Material: Aluminum

Item Weight: 2.1 Kilograms

ProsCons
Completely affordable.Only one month warranty on this product.
Light weight. 
Comes with multiple features. 
cellpic
DIGITEK Platinum (DPTR 890 VD) (178 cm) Aluminum Light Weight Tripod with Fluid Video Head for DSLR & Video Cameras, Maximum Operating Height: 5.83Feet, Maximum Load : 7 kgs (Black)
36% off 3,199 4,995
Buy now

2. Xtreme Acoustics Professional Light Weight Aluminium Extendable Monopod Tripod Stand

This Xtreme Acoustics model is the best choice for professional photographers and video shooters. Its material is aluminum, and you can use it with your camera and smartphone. Three flip-up locks are present, which will help you adjust the height according to your needs. It is a lightweight product, so you can take it anywhere. The product retails for Rs. 799.00.

Specifications:

Brand: Xtreme Acoustics

Compatible Devices: Camera, Smartphone

Material: Aluminum

Weight Limit: 3 Kilograms

Tripod Head Type: Pan Heads

Product Dimensions: ‎65 x 9 x 9 cm; 680 Grams

ProsCons
Can be used on both camera and smartphone.No more features.
Affordable price. 
6 month warranty. Light weight. 
cellpic
Xtreme Acoustics Professional Light Weight Aluminium Extendable Monopod Tripod Stand, Selfie stick with 1/4" inch Screw Head for Mobile Phone Holder, GoPro and DSLR Camera Mounting for Video and Photography, Carry Bag Included
Check Price on Amazon

3. Humble 3-Way Monopod Grip Arm Tripod

This Humble 3-Way Monopod Grip Arm Tripod is a lightweight, foldable selfie stick. It is very easy to use and can be used at any angle. This monopod tripod material quality is plastic, but it is stronger and more stable. You can use it on both cameras and smartphones. You can use it as a camera grip, an extension area, and in different kinds of shorts. So this is a three-in-one design device. It is a waterproof device and can take a maximum weight of 500 grams. Its price is Rs. 407.00.

Specifications:

Color: Black

Brand: HUMBLE

Compatible Devices: Camera and smartphones

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 26 x 8 x 6 Centimeters

Item Weight: 250 Grams

ProsCons
It is a waterproof product.Material is plastic.
Light weight.No warranty on this product.
You can use it on both cameras and smartphones. 
cellpic
Humble 3-Way Monopod Grip Arm Tripod Foldable Selfie Stick, Stabilizer Holder Compatible with GoPro Hero 7/6/5, SJCAM SJ6, SJ7, SJ5000, Yi and All Action Cameras (Black)
59% off 407 999
Buy now

4. SHOPEE Metal Handheld Adjustable 3/8" Size Tripod

The SHOPEE Metal Handheld Adjustable 3/8" Size Tripod can be used for DSLR and SLR cameras. The high-quality material and this tripod design give this device a long life. You can adjust its length up to 48 cm. Another option is an adjustable extension so that you can reach everywhere when you need it. The price is Rs. 1100.00

Specification:

Brand: SHOPEE

Compatible Devices: Camera

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 10x10x10 cms

Weight: 400 grams

ProsCons
Well designed.No such cons.
High quality material. 
5 month warranty. 
cellpic
SHOPEE Metal Handheld Adjustable 3/8" Size Tripod Mount Monopod Extension Rod for DSLR & SLR Cameras
50% off 499 1,000
Buy now

5. HIFFIN HF-550 Tripod, 65″ inch Special Quality Camera Tripod

This HIFFIN HF-550 Tripod, 65″ inch Special Quality Camera Tripod is specially designed for Canon Nikon DSLR, but you can use it on different cameras, smartphones, projectors, and telescopes. There are 4 section column legs and three quick-release flip locks on any single tripod column. This will help you in adjusting the heights. For macro photography, you can make use of an upside-down central column. The product is 1 kg 430 gm and the price is Rs. 5999.00.

Specifications:

Brand: Hiffin

Color: Black

Compatible Devices: Camera, Smartphone

Material: Aluminum

Item Weight: 1.43 Kilograms

ProsCons
High compatibility.High cost.
Adjustable tripod legs.Not waterproof.
360-Degree Swivel Ball Head with Stability to reach your all needs. 
cellpic
HIFFIN HF-550 Tripod, 65″ inch Special Quality Camera Tripod for Canon Nikon DSLR, Aluminum Alloy Tripod with 360 Degree Ball Head, Professional Tripod for Travel and Work (Black)
11% off 6,399 7,199
Buy now

6. Fotopro X-Go HR Chameleon 6 ft Aluminum Built in 2-in-1 Tripod + Monopod

This Fotopro X-Go HR Chameleon 6ft Aluminum Built-in 2-in-1 Tripod + Monopod is specially designed for DSLR cameras, but you can use it on other cameras. The product material is rubber and aluminum. You can fold it to any angle according to your needs. The built-in type is 2-in-1. So anytime you can convert it to a monopod. Multiple screws are there to hold different size cameras. The company gives one year warranty on this product, and the price is Rs. 7999.00.

Specifications:

Brand: Fotopro

Color:Black

Compatible Devices: Camera

Material: Rubber and aluminum

Weight Limit: 8 Kilograms

ProsCons
Built in 2-in-1 Tripod + Monopod Stand.High cost.
One year warranty. 
For the first set up there is the presence of twist locks. 
cellpic
Fotopro X-Go HR Chameleon 6ft Aluminum Built in 2-in-1 Tripod + Monopod Stand for DSLR Camera | FPH-52Q Ball Head | 360°Horizontal Rotation | Upside Down Tripod | Payload 8 kg (Black)
32% off 7,999 11,800
Buy now

7. DIGITEK Flexible Mini Tripod for Action Camera and Mobile

This Digitek flexible mini tripod is made up of both plastic and metal materials. You can use it on both cameras and smartphones. For a stable stand, the legs of the tripod are coated with rubber. You can bend the neo-rubber flexible legs and the anti-slip feet into any shape. This tripod has a high-grade ball joint to support your smartphone or cameras. The company gives only one month's warranty on this, and the price is Rs. 649.00.

Specifications:

Brand: Digitek

Compatible Devices: Camera, Smartphone

Material: Plastic, Metal

Item Weight: 320 Grams

Weight Limit: 3 Kilograms

ProsCons
High quality ball joint for stable stand.Only One month warranty.
Not high cost. 
Can rotate the ball head to any angle. 
cellpic
DIGITEK Flexible Mini Tripod for Action Camera, Mobile with Phone Mount for All DSLR (DTR-320 FT)
50% off 649 1,295
Buy now

8. Eryue OBO Foldable Portable Ex ble Carbon Fiber DSLR Camera Tripod Unipod Monopod

This Eryue brand tripod is made of carbon fiber material and can easily convert into a unipod and monopod as per your need. The ball head is present to adjust the holding power of the tripod. You can pull out the buckle if you want to adjust that at different angles. It is very easy to operate with the rubber non-slip armguard. There is no warranty on this product, and the price is Rs. 9486.00

Specification:

Brand: Eryue

Compatible Devices: Camera

Material: Carbon Fiber

Item Weight: ‎1 kg 550 g

ProsCons
Convert into a monopod.High cost.
Semi-automatic hook, to hang bag.No warranty is applicable on this tripod.
Removable foot pad. 

Price of camera tripods and monopods at a glance:

ProductPrice
DIGITEK Platinum (DPTR 890 VD) 3190.00
Xtreme Acoustics Professional Light Weight Aluminium Extendable Monopod Tripod Stand 799.00
Humble 3-Way Monopod Grip Arm Tripod 407.00
SHOPEE Metal Handheld Adjustable 3/8" Size Tripod 1100.00
HIFFIN HF-550 Tripod, 65″ inch Special Quality Camera Tripod 5999.00
Fotopro X-Go HR Chameleon 6 ft Aluminum Built in 2-in-1 Tripod 7999.00
DIGITEK Flexible Mini Tripod for Action Camera and Mobile 649.00
Eryue OBO Foldable Portable Ex ble Carbon Fiber DSLR Camera Tripod Unipod Monopod 9486.00

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Compatible DevicesBubble level availableOperating height
DIGITEK Platinum (DPTR 890 VD)CameraAvailable5.83 feet
Xtreme Acoustics Professional Light Weight Aluminium Extendable Monopod Tripod StandCamera and smartphoneNo25-70 inch
Humble 3-Way Monopod Grip Arm TripodCameraNoNot available
SHOPEE Metal Handheld Adjustable 3/8" Size TripodCameraNo⅜ inch
HIFFIN HF-550 Tripod, 65″ inch Special Quality Camera TripodCamera and smrtphoneAvailable5.57 feet
Fotopro X-Go HR Chameleon 6 ft Aluminum Built in 2-in-1 TripodCameraNoNot available
DIGITEK Flexible Mini Tripod for Action Camera and Mobile16.42x1/8000
Eryue OBO Foldable Portable Ex ble Carbon Fiber DSLR Camera Tripod Unipod MonopodCameraNoNot available

Best value for money

If you want to buy a tripod at a reasonable price and with good features, then Humble 3-Way Monopod Grip Arm Tripod will be the best choice for you. You can carry it anywhere as it is lightweight and foldable. You can use this on both cameras and smartphones. You will get this waterproof product for Rs. 407.00.

Best overall product

The best overall product on this list is HIFFIN HF-550 Tripod, 65″ inch Special Quality Camera Tripod. You can use these devices, such as projectors, smartphones, cameras, telescopes, etc. You may need to click photos from different angles if you are a professional photographer or videographer. This one is the best choice for you. It comes in an excellent design with various features. So, experience a new style of photography through this tripod.

How to find the best camera tripod and monopod?

Choosing a tripod & monopod might take a lot of work. First off, a tripod is a relatively straightforward piece of equipment that we can use to stabilize our cameras when working in dim lighting. Second, there are other factors to consider when selecting a tripod, including its height, weight, stability, and the amount of weight it can support. These are the only questions you need to look for before purchasing a new tripod so that you may decide which meets your needs in terms of photography.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Many experienced real estate shooters may choose the pan heads' for improved clarity. On the other hand, ball heads are more adaptable, simple to use, and can follow a moving subject more quickly. Comparatively to a pan head, a ball head allows you to shoot in various situations.

