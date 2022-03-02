Don't want blurry pictures and shaky videos? Then take a look at these tripods

Do you love to take photos and videos when travelling or otherwise, but often struggle to take perfect shots owing to unsteady camera? Then tripods is one accessory you should definitely invest in without wasting more time. These devices are super portable and help you capture stunning panoramic shots and beautiful pictures with absolute clarity and from best-suited angle. You can always adjust the height of tripods to suit your requirements and make use of many interesting features that this device packs in.



Prices of tripods at a glance:

Product Prices in India AmazonBasics 60-Inch Lightweight Tripod with Bag ₹ 1,199.00 Syvo WT 3130 Aluminum Tripod ₹ 749.00 Digitek DTR 480LW (57 Inch) Portable Lightweight Aluminum Tripod ₹ 999.00 Sketchfab 3110 Portable and Foldable Tripod ₹ 279.00

Amazon has a range of tripods available on its platform. To save you time, we have rounded up a few option in our list below. Our selections are compatible with a host of devices. From digital cameras, smartphones, video cameras to projectors. Some of them even come with a carrying bag. Lightweight and compact in design, these tripods come in premium finishes and sturdy body.



B005KP473Q

This lightweight tripod is compatible with most cameras and smartphones. Made of aluminum, this equipment has a premium finish and its height can be adjusted. It comes with a built-in bubble head to adjust position horizontally and three-way head with adjustable pan to allow for tilt and swivel motion. It is recommended to mount devices weight only two kg on this tripod for optimal performance. Besides, it also comes with a carry bag.

B07N42JB4S

This tripod is compact in design and stylish to look at. Its height can be adjusted and it comes with a carrying case. It features a universal mobile holder, lever lock legs with three extendable sections and has a non-slip rubber feet that makes it more user-friendly. Widely compatible with video cameras, digital cameras, still cameras, projector, GoPro devices, smart phone adapters and scopes, this tripod is lightweight and compact in design.

B09Q5K38CN

This lightweight tripod has rubber feet and is compatible with most video cameras, digital cameras, still cameras and smartphones. It comes with a carry bag and it is recommended to mount devices weighing up to 3 kg for optimal performance. Its height can be adjusted and it features two built-in bubble view levels and three-way head to allow for tilt and swivel motion with portrait or landscape options. There is also a quick-release mounting plate that ensures fast transitions between shots.

B07VMRX2PY

This tripod is designed for DSLR/SLR cameras, video cameras, telescopes, mobiles and point and shoot cameras. Its height can be adjusted as per one's requirements and it is made of aluminum. It is both portable and foldable and comes with a mobile clip holder bracket.



