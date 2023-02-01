iPad models in India: Our top 5 picks

What are the models of the Apple iPad?
There are four main Apple iPad models. They are;
- iPad
- iPad Mini
- iPad Air
- iPad Pro
Summary:
iPad is a brand of iOS that Apple Inc developed. The first generation of iPad was announced in the year 2010. After the success of the first generation, around 10 generations were announced in the following consecutive years. From large iPads, iPad mini also ventured. Then the latest iPad pro came into the picture. The iPad comes in two variants, Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi with cellular support.
Product List
1. Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)- 10th generation
This iPad is a colourful all-screen design with a 10.9-inch liquid retina display and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil of 1st generation. Comes in 4 bold colours-Pink, Blue, Silver, and Yellow, respectively. Comes in two models with 64 or 256GB. Having A14 Bionic chip and all-day battery life makes multitasking and collaboration work seamlessly between apps. One can enjoy more natural video calls with a landscape front camera of 12MP and stay connected with colleagues with Wi-Fi alone or with 4G LTE Advanced. Taking down notes and marking up documents become easy with the 1st Generation Apple Pencil.
Specifications;
Brand: Apple
Model Name: iPad
Operating system: iPadOS
Cellular Technology: Wi-Fi
Memory Storage Capacity: 64GB
|Pros
|Cons
|It is compact and well built.
|A converter is needed to charge Apple Pencil. It cannot be charged with an Apple charger or an iPad port.
|Supports e-sim.
2. Apple 2021 iPad Mini 6th Generation
This product is available in purple, starlight, pink and space grey. Coming with a screen design with a liquid retina display having a powerful A15 Bionic chip. A screen size of 8.3 inches fits perfectly in the palm of your hand, and an Apple Pencil is attached magnetically to the sides and ready for all those spur-of-the-moment moments. The new Bionic chip gives faster performance and lets you work without breaks with all-day battery life. Moreover, you can enjoy more natural calls with the 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera and centre stage.
Specifications:
Brand: Apple
Model Name: iPad mini-Wi-Fi
Memory Storage Capacity: 64GB
Screen Size: 8.3
Operating System: iOS 14
|Pros
|Cons
|Supports 2nd generation Apple Pencil which charges wirelessly.
|Screen might face issues at times.
|It is small but have fast performance
3. Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad with A13 Bionic chip
It's powerful, easy to use and designed for all the things you love to do. The A13 Bionic chip delivers faster CPU and graphics performance. Along with all-day battery life, you can work without any hindrance. The 10.2-inch retina display is perfect for working on a project or watching a movie. You get to enjoy more engaging video calls with the Centre stage and 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera. The 8MP back camera helps to capture sharp, vivid images and video. This iPad comes with both Wi-Fi and cellular option, which allows you to download, upload and stream from where ever you are.
Specifications:
Brand: Apple
Model Name: 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi+ Cellular
Memory Storage: 256GB
Screen Size: 10.2
Operating System: iOS 14
|Pros
|Cons
|Has Stereo Speakers
|Not meant for heavy graphic games
|Comprises of a smart keyboard and touch ID for secure authentication
4. Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB)- 4th generation
This product has a brilliant 11-inch Retina liquid display with ProMotion, True Tone and P3 wide colour. This comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB and works perfectly with Wi-Fi and a cellular 4G network.
Specifications:
Brand: Apple
Model Name: iPad Pro
Screen Size: 11 Inches
Operating System: iPadOS
Colour: Space Grey
|Pros
|Cons
|Has amazing sound quality.
|Has face Id for security.
5. Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip 5th Generation
It is supercharged by an Apple M1 chip with a 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera. It stays connected with Wi-Fi as well as 4G LTE. Available in five gorgeous colours. The 10,9-inch display features advanced technologies like true tone, P3 wide colour and an anti-reflective coating. The M1 chip allows you to work in multiple apps simultaneously with all-day battery life. Supports Apple Pencil of 2nd generation.
Specifications:
Brand: Apple
Model Name: iPad Air
Memory Storage Capacity: 64GB
Screen Size: 10.9 inches
Operating System: iPad OS
|Pros
|Cons
|Has touch ID for secure authentication.
|Can be a little expensive.
|Works with Smart Keyboard Folio.
|Product
|Price
|Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) 10th Generation
|RS 42,490
|Apple 2021 iPad Mini with A15 Bionic Chip (Wi-Fi, 64GB) 6th Generation
|RS 49,900
|Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) 5th Generation
|RS 53,900
|Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) 9th Generation
|RS 54,900
|Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - (4th generation)
|RS 78,670
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)- 10th generation
|Touch ID for secure authentication
|Magic Keyboard Folio
|True Tone display.
|Apple 2021 iPad Mini 6th Generation
|Landscape stereo speakers
|USB-C connector for charging
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad with A13 Bionic chip
|Lightning connector for charging
|Stereo speakers
|Up to 256GB storage
|Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB)- 4th generation
|4K resolution
|True Tone display
|ProMotion technology
|Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip 5th Generation
|Anti-reflective coating
|Wide color display (P3)
|Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
Best overall product
Finding the right fit for your needs and budget in Apple's ever-evolving tablet lineup can be challenging. However, Apple 2022 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) 4th generation is a better product as this product is best for power users and also suitable for people in the business field. It has a smoother ProMotion screen, multiple rear cameras, and a choice between 11 and 12.9-inch models. The cellular version is also faster.
Best value for money
We all know that any Apple product, be it iPod, iPhone or iPad, is expensive and can't be afforded by everyone, yet some models are on a budget and people can buy them and enjoy their features. With a suggested retail price of ₹42,490, the Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)- 10th generation is affordable and loaded with features like Touch ID for security, Works with Apple Pencil of 1st Generation, Has all-day battery life and superfast Wi-Fi and 4G LTE.
How to find the perfect iPad?
iPads are for those moments when you don’t want to carry a full-sized laptop but also want a screen which will do the work of a laptop. With an iPad, you can get touch things done efficiently. Many apps which tend to run difficult on the laptop are accessible on iPad. One can get to multitasking with the iPad. Apple offers four distinct iPad models and five different screen sizes, each with pros and cons. There are also choices on storage capacity, connectivity, colour, and insurance. One must also consider how much to spend on the iPad as not everyone can afford the expensive iPad, but you must also keep in mind that you get the features for the amount you pay. We should also consider the reason for buying an iPad, whether you need it for business, entertainment, or educational purposes.
One needs to take care of many features while buying an iPad. A few of them are;
iPads are compact and more convenient when travelling and can be fitted anywhere easily. iPad comes with an enormous App selection. It has more battery life than a laptop. iPad comes with higher memory storage capacity as compared to a laptop. Security is better on an iPad compared to a laptop.