Top 10 wired earphones for excellent sound quality

Wired earphones feel safer and offer immersive sound quality without any lag.

In the era of Bluetooth earphones and wireless earbuds, there still exists a section that would prefer a wired earphone in a bat of an eye as these come with their benefits, such as the quality of being lighter, with almost zero or no latency or connectivity issues and increased longevity. A vast market offers the best-wired earphones with trendy looks and high sound quality. From all the great options available in the market, we bring you an elaborate list of the 10 best-wired earphones to choose from! 1. Sennheiser Cx 300s in –Ear wired earphones The ergonomically designed Sennheiser Cx 300s wired in-Ear earphones come with a built-in microphone and a noise–isolation feature that enables users to enjoy their music or videos without any external disturbance. The durable and tangle-free cord makes these in-ear earphones much more user-friendly, as you are spared from the hassle of untangling the cord after every use. One of the essential features that make it a top-notch quality product is the Smart remote that allows you to stop the music and attend calls. Specifications: • Brand: Sennheiser • Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎1.27 x 1.27 x 1.27 cm; 10.77 Grams • Color: White • Special Feature: Comfortable for long hours, tangle-free cord.

Pros Cons Decent wire quality Expensive Noise - cancellation

2. Mivi Rock and Roll E5 in-ear wired earphones With a 10 mm neodymium driver, the Mivi Rock and Roll E5 in-ear wired earphone provides its users with an optimized music experience. In addition, these in-ear earphones are designed to give out immersive supreme audio. These earphones promise high sound quality and are incredibly comfortable to wear, making movement easy for the user. This product is worth adding to your collection with pure comfort and in-ear stability. This should be on top of your list if you prefer solid and heavy bass. Specifications: • Brand: Mivi • Product Dimensions: ‎ 155 x 2 x 1 cm; 9 Grams • Colour: Black • Special Feature: Lightweight product, sleek design

Pros Cons Extra length cable Delicate earphones Extra powerful bass

3. Skull candy jib (S2DUY- L675) wired in-ear earphone with Microphone The durable skull candy jib provides the best-wired earphones with a microphone delivering supreme sound quality to enjoy watching your movies and listening to songs. Available in various cool and quirky colours, these wired in-ear earphones are a good catch in an affordable price range. The premium sound quality ensures excellent noise cancellation, and the unique Bass and stereo sound enhance the listening experience. Moreover, the built quality is excellent and sleek with silicone ear cushion material. These lightweight earphones would make for a perfect purchase. Specifications: • Brand: Skull Candy • Product Dimensions: ‎ 15.29 x 6.73 x 2.49 cm; 36.85 grams • Colour: Black • Special Feature: The product offers an easy fit and great sound quality

Pros Cons High sound quality with stereo sound The build-up quality is fragile and average The product is designed with a trendy look and sleek build-up.

4. realme Buds Classic Wired in-ear earphones with microphone The realme brand has come out with these fantastic Classic wired earphones with a microphone designed to give its buyers no discomfort even after using them for long hours. The rounded shape of the wired earbuds fits perfectly and makes sure that users have a hassle-free user experience. Furthermore, the more rich and punchy bass provides its users with an outstanding listening experience for longer hours. The built-in single remote and an in-line microphone make playback control and easy calling achievable. In addition, it features a 14.2mm sound driver for high sound quality which makes the bass deeper and ensures more precise vocals. Specifications: • Brand: realme • Product Dimensions: ‎ 12.6 x 1.8 x 0.1 cm; 14 grams • Colour: Black • Special Feature: The product has an in-line microphone with a classic design

Pros Cons You get a crisp sound quality. The noise-cancellation feature can be improved. Tangle-free and comfortable design.

5. PTron Pride lite HBE (High Bass earphones) in-Ear Wired Earphones with Microphone PTron presents these lightweight metal earphones that constitute 10mm dynamic drivers and neodymium magnets for full-range sound. The stylish design and 1.2 meters-long and durable tangle-free cable make it a suitable purchase for anyone who wants to experience excellent sound quality. The snug–fit wires in-ear earphones provide its user with maximum comfort, and the stylish metal design helps hold out against all kinds of wear and tear. Moreover, it has a wide range of compatibility with a 3.5mm jack, enabling buyers to use it with their smartphones, tablets, MP3 Players, and laptops. Specifications: • Brand: PTron • Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎120 x 1.5 x 1 cm; 15 grams • Colour: Blue • Special Feature: Noise-cancelling Headset with 10mm powerful sound drivers

Pros Cons Good quality the built-in microphone The noise-cancellation feature is average.

6. Go Bass 455 in-Ear wired Earphones with HD Microphone These in-ear wired earphones with high-definition microphones ensure easy calling and high sound quality. Its glossy and ergonomic design enables the users to achieve a comfortable fit and makes it ideal for long –hours of listening. One of the most impressive specifications is the high-definition microphone that ensures easy receiving and rejecting of calls with excellent sound quality. The 10mm dynamic drivers for deep bass and better and more accurate audio make this product stand out from the others in the same category. You can go for the Go Bass range of best-wired earphones if you prefer the reflective finish, which looks modern and trendy. Specifications: Brand: GO BASS Product Dimension: ‎ ‎ 115 x 2.5 x 2.5 cm; 14 grams Colour: Platinum Black Unique Feature: The product has a lightweight design with a High-definition microphone

Pros Cons The device has balanced bass and treble. They have limited colour availability.

7. Boat bass heads 242 in-ear wired earphones with microphone With their trendy design and dramatic colours, these in-ear wired earphones with microphones are a perfect option for gym-goers and anyone who likes experimenting with different and attractive designs and colours. The shape adaptive secure fit ear hooks enable the users to move freely during heavy workouts and day-to-day usage. These bass heads are compatible with every device that constitutes a 3.5mm slot. The USP of this product is its IPX4 water and sweat-resistant quality that elevates the overall user experience. In addition, the 1200mm long cable makes it an extremely user-friendly item. Specifications: Brand: boAT Product Dimensions: ‎‎120 x 1 x 1 cm; 14 grams Colour: Spirit Lime Unique Feature: The product is secure, fit, and water-resistant.

Pros Cons You get stretch-resistant cable. The product price is high compared to the features offered. The earphones are designed with sweat and water-resistant technology.

8. ZEBRONICS Zeb –Bro in-ear wired Earphone Zebronics presents this stylish and lightweight Zeb-Bro in ear-wired earphones with an in-line microphone and excellent sound quality. This product is designed to meet all your expectations on the parameters of high bass, weight, design and decent sound quality. Moreover, these earphones are absolutely budget friendly are appropriate for day-to-day use. Available in pure white colour, this product is sure to grab a lot of attention in the market due to its features and its availability at a pocket-friendly price range. From its perfect fit to clear audio quality and clean bass, this product will surely rank high with its users. Specifications: • Brand: ZEBRONICS • Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎2 x 6.6 x 18.5 cm; 40 Grams • Color: White • Special Feature: lightweight, 10mm driver

Pros Cons High and clean bass Tangle-free: NO Budget-friendly

9. PHILIPS Audio TAE1126 in-ear wired Earphones The Philips audio TAE1126 in-ear wired Earphone comes with an integrated microphone and call button, which makes it easier for day-to-day usage. Furthermore, these lightweight earphones ensure an ideal fit as it comes with 3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit for everyone. This would make the in-ear wired earphones extremely suitable and pleasant for long listening hours. Furthermore, the product comes with a 1.2 mm long cable appropriate for outdoor and everyday use. The most striking feature of these in-ear earphones is the rubberized cable relief, enhancing the product's durability. Specifications: • Brand: Philips Audio • Product Dimensions: ‎ ‎ ‎3 x 5 x 17 cm; 13 Grams • Color: Black • Special Feature: in-line microphone, dynamic bass, perfect in-ear seal

Pros Cons Snug-fit for the ears Microphone placement is a little low Rubberized cable relief

10. Blaupunkt EM01 in-Ear wired earphones with microphone These Noise- isolation in-Ear wired earphones with microphone blocks out 90 per cent of the sound in the environment. This prominent German brand has brought forth these wired earphones with premium sound quality that offers its customers a balance between clean and clear treble and deep bass, ensuring a pleasant audio experience for the listeners. Furthermore, the built-in microphone has an added advantage that eases the calling function and switches between songs. For a nominal price, this product delivers high sound quality and a noise cancellation feature for a better audio experience. Furthermore, its simple yet classic design gives it an overall radiant look, a feature that would surely score high with buyers. Specifications: Brand: Blaupunkt Product Dimensions: ‎‎120 x 0.1 Centimeters Colour: Black Unique Feature: You get a Built-in microphone facility.

Pros Cons Good sound output Not tangle-free

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sennheiser Cx 300s in –Ear wired earphones Ergonomic in-ear design Noise-isolation Tangle-free cable Mivi Rock and Roll E5 in-ear wired earphones Powerful bass Extra length cable Cool design Skull candy jib (S2DUY- L675) wired in-ear earphone with microphone Stereo sound quality Vivid colours easy -fit Realme Buds Classic Wired in-ear earphones with microphone In-line microphone Deep bass Comfortable fit for the ears PTron Pride lite HBE (High Bass earphones) in-Ear Wired Earphones with microphone Noise-cancellation earphones 1.2 m tangle–free cable 10mm driver for high-quality stereo audio Go Bass 455 in-ear wired Earphones with HD Microphone Great sound quality HD microphone Balanced bass and treble Boat bass heads 242 in-ear wired earphones with a Microphone Passive noise isolation IPX4 Water and sweat-resistant earphones Available in funky colours ZEBRONICS Zeb –Bro in-ear wired Earphone Stylish built and design Lightweight earphones Long and Durable and cable length PHILIPS Audio TAE1126 in-ear wired Earphones Powerful bass Clear sound quality 3 interchangeable rubber caps for hassle-free usage Blaupunkt EM01 in-Ear wired earphones with microphone Built-in microphone High quality sound output Budget-friendly

Best value for money At an MRP of Rs.699, PHILIPS Audio TAE1126 in-ear wired Earphone with Microphone is among the best on the list. Not just in terms of built and design but also the affordable price at which it is being placed in the market with other products of the same category.

Best overall product Taking a pick from this list of all the best-selected earphones can be confusing and complicated. But the Boat Bass heads 242 in-ear wired earphones with a Microphone can be an ideal choice considering its simple yet classic look and user-friendly features. How to find the perfect in-ear wired earphones? To find the best-wired earphones, you should always keep specific parameters in your mind. First and foremost, decide on a budget, and then you can shortlist your favourite and trusted brands. You can now compare features and specifications such as Item dimension, sound quality, and durability. A secure and comfortable fit is one of the essential features that must be given good thought. Finally, one should compare a list of products on the above-given criterion to have the best product. Prices of the best wired earphones at the glance;

Product Price Sennheiser Cx 300s in –Ear wired earphones Rs. 18,593 Mivi Rock and Roll E5 in-ear wired earphones Rs. 799 Skull candy jib (S2DUY- L675) wired in-ear earphone with microphone Rs. 1,999 Realme Buds Classic Wired in-ear earphones with microphone Rs. 699 PTron Pride lite HBE (High Bass earphones) in-Ear Wired Earphones with microphone Rs. 749 Go Bass 455 in-ear wired Earphones with HD Microphone Rs.1,149 Boat bass heads 242 in-ear wired earphones with a Microphone Rs. 1,490 ZEBRONICS Zeb –Bro in-ear wired Earphone Rs. 399 PHILIPS Audio TAE1126 in-ear wired Earphones Rs. 699 Blaupunkt EM01 in-Ear wired earphones with microphone Rs. 1,099