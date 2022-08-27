This OnePlus wired earphones priced under Rs. 800 to be launched on September 1

OnePlus is all set to launch its new wired earphone in the Indian market. This wired earphone is the first Nord series non-wireless earphone and the company’s only second wired earphone after the OnePlus Bullet earphones. It comes at a competitive price of Rs. 799 and can be purchased online from September 1 onwards on Amazon and OnePlus.in as well as the OnePlus Store app.

The company had earlier launched Nord Buds and Nord Buds CE under the series. The teaser image shared by the company shows that the earphones will come with an in-ear design. OnePlus Nord wired earphones have already been launched in Europe.

Know its specifications:

The OnePlus Nord wired earphones come with a 9.2 mm driver setup with 110 ± 2dB driver sensitivity, 32 ± 10% impedance and 102dB sound pressure.

These earphones come with in-ear style design and angled design that provides a comfortable fit. The company says, “if these earphones are giving you doppelganger vibes, it’s because we patterned their design after the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.”

In this you get three silicone ear buds with small, medium and large (S, M, L) options.

As for the controls, it has an in-line control button that includes volume up, volume down and a multi-function button that can perform double press, triple press, press and hold operations. OnePlus says, “Nord Wired Earphones have an inline mic with button controls to give you complete mastery over your calls, media, and using your voice assistant.”

The earphones are also IPX4 rated for sweat and water protection. Like the Bullets Wireless Z BT earphones, this earphone also has magnets that stick together for easy portability and stick together to play/pause music, which is double as handy audio controls.

