Watchdogs for security: 7 best Dahua CCTV cameras

CCTV cameras from the brand Dahua ensure your homes remain safe.

With an estimated 5.6% market share, Dahua is the second-largest producer of CCTV security solutions worldwide. Dahua, a Chinese company with headquarters in Hangzhou, has made significant investments in research and development and consistently creates new, cutting-edge goods. Dahua security cameras are installed at a variety of important and well-known locations, including the Shanghai World Expo and the London underground. Dahua has contracts with local councils all around the UK, and their cameras may be seen securing houses and businesses. Two more London boroughs signed contracts with Dahua in January of this year to modernize their CCTV systems, which entails upgrading more than 900 cameras and constructing a shared control room. Dahua cameras are well-known for their innovative smart features, user-friendly interfaces, high-definition video, and cost-to-quality ratio. Today, we'll examine some of Dahua's most well-liked models to see if their notoriety is truly deserved. Product list 1. DAHUA CCTV Cameras Combo KIT Combination kit comes with a 4 channel HD DVR and 4 bullet cameras from Dahua with full HD and 2MP features. Adding DahuaCCTV cameras for a home or place of business is a reliable method to increase security. They are ideal for catching intruders because they are simple to install and have a high resolution. Also, there are numerous models available, so you may pick one that meets your requirements. Any security demand for a house or business may be met by this secure and durable wall-mounted CCTV camera. Its durable white exterior is suitable for every temperature, and its crystal-clear image clarity ensures that nothing will be missed. The best security cameras in the market are offered byDahua CCTV cameras at priceswhich are affordable. These cameras are ideal for any residence or establishment because of their 2 MP resolution and wall- or ceiling-mounting options. Specifications Recommended Uses for Product: Night Vision

Brand: Dahua

Connector Type: Wired

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Compatible Devices: Laptop Pros Cons HD Resolution Network issue

2. Dahua 2MP 1080P Bullet CCTV Security Camera Your CCTV needs will be well-served by the Dahua 2MP HDCVI Infrared Bullet Camera. You can get clear, sharp photographs from this camera thanks to its 2-megapixel sensor and HDCVI technology. The best security equipment available is Dahuasurveillance cameras, which will protect your property. It's incredibly simple to mount these cameras because they are composed of high-quality plastic. Along with having a two-megapixel camera, they are also quite light. These cameras have excellent resolution, which gives you a crystal-clear image and transmission over a long distance. They provide simplicity, OSD in several languages, and the cameras can play a variety of video formats. Enjoy the 2 MP HDCVI camera from Dahua for outstanding image details and wide coverage. The 2 MP HDCVI series makes use of existing coax infrastructures to effortlessly transmit, over great distances, forensic-level images. The camera features a switchable HD/SD output, a multilingual on-screen LCD, and a 3.6 mm fixed lens. TheDahua CCTV camera is perfect for hosting a variety of applications because it has Starlight Technology, real wide dynamic range, and is appropriate for the roughest situations thanks to its IP67 rating. Specifications Recommended Uses For Product: Night Vision

Brand: Dahua

Model Name: Dahua 2MP 1080P

Connector Type: Wireless

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor, Indoor

Compatible Devices: Laptop Pros Cons The camera quality is good Night vision is not working properly

3. Dahua IMOU Cruiser SE 4MP Security Camera With its 4MP QHD glass optics and 2 built-in lighting, this CCTV camera produces clear, full-color images both during the day and at night. TheDahua CCTV camera's entire coverage is created by its 355° horizontal and 90° vertical rotating range. There is only 1 camera placed, therefore no detail is overlooked. To reduce false alarms, sophisticated artificial intelligence systems separate human movement from other movements. The Wi-Fi camera monitors the moving object automatically, captures real-time footage, and quickly sends notifications to your smartphone. This outdoor camera will start recording once it notices human motion. The small flood light is then automatically turned on, the scene is recorded, and notifications are sent to your smartphone. Since this outdoor IP camera can endure temperatures between -30 °C and 60 °C, its IP66 waterproof and dustproof construction allows it to be put in any outdoor weather to monitor your home, in rain or shine. It also has a waterproof plug and 3-meter power wire included. To further secure your privacy, it fully complies with GDPR Data Protection Regulation. The cutting-edge TLS encryption technology is implemented to safeguard your privacy as one of the first manufacturers to receive the GDPR-derived certification from TÜV Rheinland regarding data security and privacy protection for IoT products. TheDahua CCTV camera prices are not too costly. Specifications Recommended Uses for Product: Outdoor Security

Brand: Dahua

Connector Type: Wireless

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Power Source: Corded Electric

Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi

Controller Type: Android Pros Cons It has a motion sensor Difficulties with Wi-Fi connections

4. Dahua HAC-HFW1200RP-0360 Bullet CCTV Camera The Dahua HAC-HFW1200Rp-0360 3.6mm Bullet CCTV Camera is a high-end item. ThisDahua CCTV camera is created with premium materials and state-of-the-art production techniques, bringing it up to the standards in this fiercely competitive business. The components used to make the HAC-HFW1200Rp-0360 3.6mm Bullet CCTV camera are obtained from the most reputable and authorized suppliers and picked after doing careful market research. Dahua products are well known for being of the highest caliber on the market. HAC-HFW1220Rp from Dahua offers high speed, long distance, and real time transmission IR bullet CCTV camera with high definition HDCVI 2 megapixels night vision. It is the ideal camera for usage outside. Moreover, it has an IR Lens of 20 meters, allowing you to have excellent video surveillance even at night. This is a good option if you are looking for aCCTV camera for home. Specifications Recommended Uses For Product: Night Vision

Brand: Dahua

Connector Type: Wireless

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Power Source: Corded Electric Pros Cons HD resolution

5. Dahua DH-HAC-HFW1220RP A high-end item from Dahua is the DH-HAC-HFW1220RP Plastic 2MP 1080P Black & White Water-Proof HDCVI IR Night Vision Bullet Camera. Thissecurity camera is made with high-quality components and cutting-edge manufacturing processes, making them up to the standards in this extremely competent industry. This Dahuasurveillance camera's raw materials are procured from the most reputable and authorized suppliers after careful market research. Dahua products are well known for being of the highest caliber in the market with the DH-HAC-HFW 1220RP being one of them. With HDCVI, you may enjoy 1080P full HD video and the ease of using your existing cabling infrastructure. The 1080P HDCVI camera from the Lite series is small and produces high-quality images. Specifications Recommended Uses For Product: Night Vision

Brand: Dahua

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Power Source: Corded Electric Pros Cons Night Vision

6. Dahua Wired 1080P HD 2MP Security Camera A CCTV camera is now a need rather than a luxury. The HDW1220RP, Dahua 2 MP Night Vision CCTV Camera, is a top-notch item. Security begins with aCCTV camera system. This camera comes in a white color option. TheDahua CCTV camera has a motion sensor built in. The video was captured in 1080P, which is an amazing resolution. This item is also helpful for looking from a distance. CCTV cameras are not an expense, but an investment. This CCTV camera can be installed both indoors and outside. It is a night vision dome camera with 2 MP resolution from Dahua, 1 piece provided with an infrared eyeball camera. It has a switchable output between HD and SD, smart IR, 20 m IR, DC 12 V. Camera has a two-year warranty. ThisCCTV camera price Dahua is low. Specifications Recommended Uses for Product: Indoor Security

Brand: Dahua

Model Name: Dahua Wired 1080p

Connector Type: Wired

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Power Source: Corded Electric Pros Cons Image sensor Graphic issue

7. Dahua Wired 2MP HD Bullet Camera It features a selection of fixed lens options, a switchable HD/SD output, and a multilingual OSD. It uses a single robust warm white LED illuminator with a 20-meter effective range (65.61 ft). With HDCVI, you can enjoy full HD color video in 1080P while also easily leveraging your existing coaxial infrastructure. Even in complete darkness, the full-color starlight HDCVI camera produces an exceptionally detailed color image. With a switchable HD/SD output and a multi-language OSD, it offers a variety of fixed lens options. It makes use of two strong warm white LED illuminators with an effective range of up to 40m (131.23ft). The LEDs turn on automatically in the dark to continuously record detailed, full-color photos that guarantee accurate item identification. Even in complete darkness, the camera can provide a colorful and vibrant image thanks to two warm supplemental LED lights. Additionally, it offers clarity by default, the camera is in smart light mode, which enables the device to automatically adjust both the exposure duration and light sensitivity to prevent overexposing the focal point of the image. Moreover, the OSD menu allows for remote adjustment of the LED lights' sensitivity and intensity. Specifications Brand: Dahua

Model Name: Dahua Wired

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor

Connectivity Protocol: HomePlug

Mounting Type: Embedded Pros Cons The camera is in smart light mode High-performance sensor

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 DAHUA 2MP CCTV Cameras Combo KIT Full HD Budget-friendly 4 Channel HD DVR Dahua 2MP Bullet CCTV Security Camera Night vision Real Wide Dynamic Range 3.6 mm fixed lens Dahua IMOU Cruiser SE 4MP Security Camera Automatic turn on 4 MP Camera GDPR Data Protection Regulation Dahua HAC-HFW1200RP-0360 Bullet CCTV Camera Produces high-quality images Waterproof Night vision is good DahuaDH-HAC-HFW1220RP Provides night vision Suitable for indoor and outdoor Camera from Lite series Dahua Wired 2MP Security Camera 2 years warranty Motion sensor built-in Dahua camera price high Dahua Wired 2MP HD Bullet Camera High-performance sensor The camera quality is good In the darkness, the camera can provide a colorful and vibrant image