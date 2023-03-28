Top 10 spy cameras for home: Buyer's guide

Spy cameras for homes and office spaces are a must.

Home security is a top priority for most of us, and installing a spy camera can be a great way to keep an eye on your property and loved ones. Spy cameras come in various ranges, from hidden cameras to small spy cameras with audio, making it difficult to choose the perfect one for your home. In this buyer's guide, we have handpicked the top 10 spy cameras for homes available on Amazon India. We have considered factors such as picture and video quality, storage, connectivity, and ease of use, to bring you the best options on the market. So, let's get started. 1. Spy Mission Full HD 1080P Wi-Fi Wireless Spy Camera The Spy Mission Full HD 1080P Night Vision Wi-Fi Wireless Spy Camera Series 1 is a lightweight, wall-mountable spy camera that offers full HD 1080p video resolution. It features a wide viewing angle of 80 degrees and comes equipped with night vision capabilities for low-light environments. Wi-Fi connectivity allows this camera to be remotely controlled and viewed through an Android smartphone. Specifications: Video Resolution: Full HD 1080P

Night Vision: Yes, with up to 10 metres range

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, with remote access via a smartphone app

Motion Detection: Yes, with alerts sent to your phone

Viewing Angle: 80 degrees

Power Source: Corded electric, with a 3V power supply

Compatibility: Android devices and laptops

Pros Cons High-quality video resolution Batteries are required but not included Live streaming to smartphone

2. SONATA GOLD Series Mini Spy Magnet Camera The SONATA GOLD Series Mini Spy Magnet Camera is a compact wireless spy camera that offers HD resolution, night vision, and motion detection capabilities. It is designed for indoor use and can be easily embedded in various locations. This camera is perfect for home security and as a nanny cam. Product Specifications: Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Special Features: HD Resolution, Night Vision, Motion Sensor

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Power Source: Battery Powered

Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi

Controller Type: Android

Pros Cons Compact size and easy to install Only designed for indoor use Offers HD resolution and clear night vision

3. CP PRO Series Mini Spy Magnet Camera Wi-Fi Hidden Camera The CP PRO Series Mini Spy Magnet Camera is an ideal device for top-secret video observation, allowing you to keep an eye on your home, employees, or kids. This wireless mini spy camera comes with HD resolution and night vision and can be easily hidden for discreet monitoring. Product Specifications: Brand: CP PRO

Model Name: CP PRO Series Mini

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Special Feature: HD Resolution, Night Vision, Motion Sensor

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Pros Cons Provides excellent Full HD 1080P video quality Only for indoor use Has a wide-angle lens of 150° for wider coverage

4. SKY HUB Wireless HD IP Camera The SKY HUB Wireless HD IP Camera is a security spy bulb CCTV camera for indoor and outdoor use. It features a 360° angle with remote detection and night vision, as well as HD audio and video recording. It can be controlled through a Smartphone app and supports up to 10 connected devices. Product Specifications: Brand: SKY HUB

Model Name: SKY HUB Wireless

Connector Type: Wireless

Special Feature: HD Resolution, Night Vision, Motion Sensor

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor, Indoor

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Pros Cons 360° view angle with no blind spots Wireless connection is only via 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and is not compatible with 5GHz Wi-Fi HD audio and video recording Can be controlled through a smartphone app

5. TECHNOVIEW Mini Spy Hidden Camera The TECHNOVIEW Mini Spy Hidden Camera is a small-sized wireless camera designed for indoor use. The DIY design allows the user to position it in any desired location. The camera is equipped with a pinhole lens, camera body, and antenna. It has a wireless connectivity protocol and can be connected to a smartphone through Wi-Fi for live video streaming. The camera supports installing a micro SD card of up to 128GB for continuous video recording. Product Specifications: Brand: TECHNOVIEW

Connector Type: Wireless

Special Feature: Small size lens, HD resolution, wireless, Wi-Fi connectivity

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Power Source: Battery Powered

Pros Cons Small and discreet design Not compatible with PC or tablet Can be positioned anywhere Wireless connectivity for remote viewing

6. SAFETYNET 4K New Wi-Fi Spy Holder Camera The SafetyNet 4K New Wi-Fi Spy Holder Camera is a 2-in-1 bulb holder and surveillance camera that allows you to monitor your home, family, property, nanny, housekeeper, office, or other personal space 24/7. It is easy to use with Wi-Fi remote view, record video, and shoot photos through the free phone app. It also supports playback video (recorded on the SD card) on the phone and computer. Product Specifications: Brand: SafetyNet

Model Name: SAFETYNET 4K

Connector Type: Wireless

Special Feature: Local Recording, HD Resolution, Motion Sensor

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Pros Cons Dual functionality as a bulb holder and surveillance camera Only recommended for indoor use Easy to use with Wi-Fi remote view and phone app

7. JK Vision CCTV Hd Mini Spy Pinhole Security Camera This is a mini spy pinhole camera from JK Vision, designed for covert surveillance. It features a screw-in design with an invisible lens, making it easy to install and conceal. The camera is analogue and has a resolution of 1000TVL. Product Specifications: Brand: JK Vision

Connector Type: Wireless

Power Source: Battery Powered

Connectivity Protocol: Ethernet

Mounting Type: MPEG

Pros Cons Small size and easy to install No night vision capabilities Screw-in design with invisible lens for covert surveillance

8. SAFETYNET Spy Camera Mini Hidden Extension Board Cameras This is a mini spy camera disguised as an extension board that can be used for both indoor and outdoor surveillance. It comes with a 12-megapixel lens for full HD recording and can be easily installed inside any device. This small gadget is easy to hide and use, making it an ideal tool for home or office use. Product Specifications: Brand: Safety Net

Connector Type: Wireless

Special Feature: HD Resolution, Night Vision, Motion Sensor

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Outdoor, Indoor

Power Source: Battery Powered

Connectivity Protocol: Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Three-extension board-style spy camera for home or office use Battery-powered and may require frequent recharging Wi-Fi spy cam with 12-megapixel lens for full HD recording

9. FREDI HD PLUS Mini Wi-Fi Spy Camera The FREDI HD PLUS Mini Wi-Fi Spy Camera Module is a portable and wireless camera that provides covert home security monitoring with motion detection. It features HD 1080P video recording and SD card support for local recording. The camera can also be used without network connectivity and can be hidden easily with its small size and lightweight design. The camera can be set up using the "V380 PRO" app and can be connected to any Wi-Fi network for remote monitoring. Product Specifications: Brand: FREDI HD PLUS

Model Name: FREDI HD PLUS

Connector Type: Wireless

Special Feature: Portable, Local Recording, Frame Rate

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Compatible Devices: Laptop

Pros Cons HD 1080P video recording Can only be used for indoor surveillance Can be used without network connectivity with SD card support

10. KZLYNN Wi-Fi Spy Power Bank Camera H10 The KZLYNN Wi-Fi Spy Power Bank Camera is a unique spy gadget designed to look like a power bank while also functioning as a hidden camera. It features a high-definition camera that records 4k 1080p video and has a large capacity rechargeable battery that supports recording for up to 8 hours on a full charge. It also has night vision capability with 2 infrared lights that can be turned on and off as needed. The camera can be remotely accessed and viewed in real-time through a wireless connection to your home router and Smartphone, and it has motion detection with push alerts to your phone when activated. Product Specifications: Brand: KZLYNN

Connector Type: Wired

Special Features: Portable, Night Vision, HD, Motion Sensor

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

Pros Cons Unique design that blends in as a power bank SD card not included in the package High-definition video resolution

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Spy Mission Full HD 1080P Wi-Fi Wireless Spy Camera Easy-to-use Wi-Fi wireless spy camera Full HD 1080P video resolution Remote access and control through Wi-Fi SONATA GOLD Series Mini Spy Magnet Camera Miniature spy camera with magnetic attachment High-quality video and image capture Compact and discreet design for covert surveillance CP PRO Series Mini Spy Magnet Camera Wi-Fi Hidden Camera Miniature spy camera with magnetic attachment and Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi connectivity for remote access and control Loop recording and motion detection capabilities SKY HUB Wireless HD IP Camera Wireless HD IP camera with real-time monitoring High-definition video with night vision capability Easy setup and installation with the "V380 PRO" app TECHNOVIEW Mini Spy Hidden Camera Tiny hidden camera with video recording Covert camera design for hidden surveillance Small size for easy hiding SAFETYNET 4K New Wi-Fi Spy Holder Camera Wi-Fi spy camera disguised as a holder 4K UHD video resolution with Wi-Fi connectivity Supports up to 128GB micro SD card storage JK Vision CCTV Hd Mini Spy Pinhole Security Camera Miniature spy camera with pinhole lens High-definition video with pinhole lens for hidden surveillance Easy to hide and difficult to detect SAFETYNET Spy Camera Mini Hidden Extension Board Cameras Miniature spy camera with extension board design Loop recording for continuous monitoring Compatible with both IOS and Android devices FREDI HD PLUS Mini Wi-Fi Spy Camera Miniature spy camera with remote access and HD video Motion detection and push alerts to your phone Easy setup and live streaming with the "FREDI" app KZLYNN Wi-Fi Spy Power Bank Camera H10 Wi-Fi spy camera disguised as a power bank Built-in battery for flexible placement and recording Adjustable IR lights for night vision capability