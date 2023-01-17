Amazon Republic Day Sale: Avail discount of up to 74% on lehenga cholis

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
These days, not just north Indian weddings, weddings across the different Indian cultures are a multi-day affair. Thanks to Bollywood, one can see non north Indian weddings having sangeet and mehendi being part of their many functions! Well, whatever the reason what one does need are clothes for the various functions. A lehenga choli has become a staple at weddings today.
This elaborate and elegant attire is our equivalent of a Cinderalla gown, if one is allowed the liberty to say so. Every bride must be photographed in this beautiful and rich garment. Also, gone are the days when one had to get these stitched only from a boutique. Today, these garments are readily available online.
If you had been wanting one for the long time, now is the time to buy it as the Amazon Republic Day Sale is on. We have curated a list of some pretty-looking lehenga cholis that you ought to consider. These are all semi-stitched garments. They are all from a company called Zeel Clothing and each is a stunning piece of work.
Zeel Clothing Women's Silk Semi stitched Lehenga Choli
This beautiful peach-coloured lehenga choli is everything a bride would want - made using Taffeta Silk, this heavy bridal and wedding garment features pretty Paisley embroidery work all over. It is clearly inspired from actor Anushka Sharma's wedding trousseau. This garment should only be dry cleaned. There's a discount of 67% on this attire.
Zeel Clothing Women's Faux Silk Semi stitched Lehenga Choli with 2 Dupattas
This one too is a wedding and bridal wear lehenga choli and has been made using Mulberry Silk. While the lehenga and choli feature zari and multicolor thread embroidery and stone work, the dupatta is in soft net with some embroidery at the border. This garment is ankle length and should only be dry cleaned. You can get a discount of 67% on this garment.
Zeel Clothing Women's Organza Floral White Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli
This is also a wedding lehenga choli option and features a rich floral design. Customers have the option of choosing from the many colour combinations this garment is available in (nine). Made of good quality Organza fabric, this garment should only be dry cleaned. This ankle length attire features satin inner lining with Cancan (tulle) layered net. This one comes with a discount of 72%.
Zeel Clothing Women's Floral Organza Semi Stitched Lehenga Choli with Dupatta
This one is a rich-looking lehenga choli with floral patterns all over. This semi stitched set comes with a dupatta. There are two more colour combinations apart from the Floral Cream one featured here. While the lehenga and dupatta are in Khadi Organza fabric, the choli is made using Mulbury Silk. The inner material is satin with Cancan (tulle) layered net. This attire is available at a discount of 74%.
Zeel Clothing Women's Floral Organza Semi Stitched New Lehenga Choli Dupatta
Those of you who love all things bright and floral, will certainly take a liking to this one. This heavy Organza lehenga choli is all you need to stand out in one of the many pre-wedding functions. It features digital-printed floral designs all over the body. The dupatta is also in Organza fabric while the choli is in Mulberry Silk. This set is available at a discount of 74%.
|Product
|Price
|Zeel Clothing Women's Silk Semi stitched Lehenga Choli
|₹19,999
|Zeel Clothing Women's Faux Silk Semi stitched Lehenga Choli with 2 Dupattas
|₹19,999
|Zeel Clothing Women's Organza Floral White Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli
|₹9,999
|Zeel Clothing Women's Floral Organza Semi Stitched Lehenga Choli with Dupatta
|₹9,999
|Zeel Clothing Women's Floral Organza Semi Stitched New Lehenga Choli Dupatta
|₹9,999
