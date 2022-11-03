Boots for women: This footwear goes well with different kinds of outfits

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
It is often said diamonds are a woman's best friend. To that list of ‘best friends’ one can safely add shoes as well. We may have several pairs of shoes, but we will always make room for that new one. Talking of shoes, a collection is never complete without a pair of boots.
Now, for Indian women, a pair of boots is not the most natural choice of a footwear. This is not because they don't like them but simply because for generations of women before us, who wore mostly sarees and salwar kameez, boots just didn't fit in. Even the generation that took to wearing western wear like formal trousers to work and stuck with jeans and t-shirt for casual outing, wasn't too sure about pair the latter, in particular, with a pair of boots. All that has since undergone a lot of change. Now, boots are worn not just with jeans and casual trousers but will all kinds of dresses as well like skirts.
If you been conservative in your choice of footwear but have a strong urge to explore new options, well here's your chance. We have curated a list of choicest boots, available online and would want you to take a look at them and even pick some. Jump right in.
Tan Toe Ladies Ankle Boot
This pair of smart-looking ankle boots comes in two colours - tan and black. If you're planning to add boots to your footwear collection, then this design of boots should definitely feature in your list. Thanks to its versatile design, it can be paired with a variety of clothes and can be worn on casual occasions, while you are headed to work or while celebrating a special occasion. Its sole is made of thermoplastic elastomers. It comes with a medium shoe width and has a pull-on closure.
AlexaStar Faux Shearling Women's Classic Boot
This classic-looking boots in available in seven different colours namely coffee, red, black, blue, brown, tan and Teek. This pair has been made using faux shearling (shearling is the skin from a recently shorn sheep or lamb that has been tanned). Its sole is made using polyvinyl chloride. The pair comes with narrow shoe width and has a lace-up closure.
TEAKWOOD Women Genuine Leather Mid-Top Chalsea Boots
This Teakwood formal shoes is made from genuine leather. It is available in only one colour - brown. This is a mid-top pair which means that it will go a little beyond the ankle. The sole of these boots is made using polyurethane. These regular fit shoes come with a medium shoe width.
Sapatos Boots For Women
These boots have a versatile design and can be worn with a variety of outfits – pants, skirts or dresses. It is available in two attractive colours - tan and black. You can wear them for all kinds of casual outings - dating, shopping, party, street or vacation. The thing is with some thought you can actually wear them to office too.
TRASE Women's Boots
This is a smart pair of boots, made using faux leather. It features a zipper and, hence, pretty convenient to slip into. This is an ideal of footwear for all kinds of casual, outdoor and holiday outings. It is available in three colours - black, brown and dark brown. It features a padded footbed and generous platform sole to balance chunky, stacked heel for all-day ease. Its sole is polyurethane and it features a one-inch heel. It has a medium shoe width.
|Product
|Price
|Tan Toe Ladies Ankle Boot
|₹2,000.00
|AlexaStar Faux Shearling Women's Classic Boot
|₹999.00
|TEAKWOOD Women Genuine Leather Mid-Top Chalsea Boots
|₹6,999.00
|Sapatos Boots For Women
|₹999.00
|TRASE Women's Boots
|₹799.00
