Boots for women: This footwear goes well with different kinds of outfits

It is often said diamonds are a woman's best friend. To that list of ‘best friends’ one can safely add shoes as well. We may have several pairs of shoes, but we will always make room for that new one. Talking of shoes, a collection is never complete without a pair of boots.

Now, for Indian women, a pair of boots is not the most natural choice of a footwear. This is not because they don't like them but simply because for generations of women before us, who wore mostly sarees and salwar kameez, boots just didn't fit in. Even the generation that took to wearing western wear like formal trousers to work and stuck with jeans and t-shirt for casual outing, wasn't too sure about pair the latter, in particular, with a pair of boots. All that has since undergone a lot of change. Now, boots are worn not just with jeans and casual trousers but will all kinds of dresses as well like skirts.

If you been conservative in your choice of footwear but have a strong urge to explore new options, well here's your chance. We have curated a list of choicest boots, available online and would want you to take a look at them and even pick some. Jump right in.

Tan Toe Ladies Ankle Boot

This pair of smart-looking ankle boots comes in two colours - tan and black. If you're planning to add boots to your footwear collection, then this design of boots should definitely feature in your list. Thanks to its versatile design, it can be paired with a variety of clothes and can be worn on casual occasions, while you are headed to work or while celebrating a special occasion. Its sole is made of thermoplastic elastomers. It comes with a medium shoe width and has a pull-on closure.