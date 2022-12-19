Story Saved
Monday, Dec 19, 2022
End of season sale: Get as much as 74% off on men's t-shirts, hurry!

  By Nivedita Mishra
  Published on Dec 19, 2022 18:37 IST
Summary:

The end of season sale is live on Amazon - you can get huge discount on t-shirts for men and if you are lucky, then you can get as much as 74% discount.

As part of Amazon's end-of-sale, t-shirts for men are available from big brands.

It is always a good time to check out the latest sale in town or online and see if one can get good deals. Why, many would want to know. Well, the obvious reason is that very often one can get some really nice of clothing at very decent price. Plus, shopping for clothes, fashion and beauty items also works as a great mood elevator.

Think about it - you have been eyeing a piece for garment for ages, lovingly gazing at it on the shop window. It is just that it is very expensive. Along comes the sale season and the same garment is now available at slashed down price. Imagine the joy! On online platforms, such sales are galore. One such sale is the end of the season sale. As the year draws to a close, it makes tremendous sense to indulge oneself.

We have curated a list of t-shirts for men from amazon which are part of this sale. if you are lucky then you can get as much as 74% discount of them. Check it out here.

Allen Solly Men's Regular Fit Polo

This t-shirt for men is available in nine solid colours. This is a regular fit t-shirt, meant for all kinds of casual occasions. It is made using a blend of fabrics - cotton (60%) and polyester (40%) - hence, easy to maintain. It has polo neck and looks rather smart-looking. It can easily be machine washed. It is available at 41% discount.

Allen Solly Men's Plain Regular Fit Polo (ASKPQRGFJ52168 M)
41% off 679 1,149
Buy now

EYEBOGLER Men's T-Shirt

This t-shirt is available in a combination of colours and features horizontal stripes pattern. All t-shirts have white colour while there are also other colours - yellow, green, Black Onion, mustard, Indigo Royal, Dark Navy among colours. This is a regular fit t-shirt with half sleeves. It is made of cotton and hence easy to maintain. You can easily machine washed. You can get 74% discount on it.

EYEBOGLER Men Striped Regular fit T-Shirt(T285HS_White-Darknavy-Mustard_M)
74% off 339 1,299
Buy now

Van Heusen Men T-Shirt

This t-shirt is available in three colour combinations - Willow, Grey and Teal. This is a regular fit t-shirt and comes with a quick-dry technology. The fabric draws perspiration from the skin, keeping the body cool, dry and comfortable. It comes with crew neck and short sleeves. It has zipper pockets and is made from cotton. This t-shirt is available at 20% off.

Van Heusen Men T-Shirt - Cotton Rich - Quick Dry, Crew Neck, Zipper Pocket_60024_Willow_L
20% off 439 549
Buy now

Puma Men T-Shirt

This Puma t-shirt is available in such one colour - Peacoat. This regular fit t-shirt is made using skin-friendly fabric. It comes with round neck and half sleeves and can be worn in every season - in summer and rainy seasons, this is a natural choice while in winters, one can wear it under sweaters and jackets. This garment can easily be machine washed. This t-shirt is available at 43% discount.

Puma Men's Letter Print Regular Fit T-Shirt (67652206_Peacoat M)
43% off 859 1,499
Buy now

Adidas Men's Regular Fit T-Shirt

This t-shirt is available in three different colours - blue, maroon and white. This Adidas t-shirt is made using a blend of fabrics (the makers say it is 70% Co and 30% R). It comes with a crew neck with half sleeves. It comes with a slim fit and easily be maintained as it can be machine washed. This t-shirt is available at 42% discount.

Adidas Men's Regular T-Shirt (HB0810_54_VICCRI/White
42% off 695 1,199
Buy now

Price of tshirts for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
Allen Solly Men's Regular Fit Polo 1,149.00
EYEBOGLER Men's T-Shirt 1,299.00
Van Heusen Men T-Shirt  549.00
Puma Men T-Shirt 1,499.00
Adidas Men's Regular Fit T-Shirt 1,199.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

