Amazon end of season sale: Get up to 63% discount on lipsticks

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Dec 26, 2022 12:03 IST
Summary:

Amazon end of season sale: If you are in the mood to pick items of makeup, then this is a good time. Read on to know more on lipsticks.

Amazon of end of season sale: You can pick lipsticks at discounted rates.

A woman never gets tired of five things - clothes, diamonds, shoes, handbags and makeup. The love for makeup starts early in life as little girls see their mothers getting ready and begin mimicking them. One of the most basic items of makeup that you can find with any woman of whatever age is a lipstick. This bit of makeup has the ability to add sparkle to your look in a jiffy.

Is there is a family commitment you can't avoid despite a long day at work? Well, just pull out a pretty saree or salwar kameez or fancy dress and add a dash of colour to our lips and you are ready to rock the party. Have you been home all day, feeling dull but want to step out of home for a visit to a neighbourhood art gallery? Well, just slip into an easy breezy casual wear and put on some lipstick and you will feel fresh and happy.

Well, the good news is that Amazon is having its end of the year sale and on discount are a whole host of items, many of them being beauty products. We have curated a list of some lipsticks which have enticing offers on them. Do check them out.

Blur 3 Matte Nude Liquid Lipstick Bundle

This set include three different shades. This is a liquid lipstick and has a matte finish. This is super-moisturising and easy on the lips. This set is a non-sticky, non-tacky formula that lasts for hours! These lipsticks contain goodness of Shea butter and Avocado Oil; Shea butter hydrates and moisturises lips while Avocado oil helps repair lips, keeping them soft and supple. This is available at 31% discount.

Blur 3 Matte Nude Liquid Lipstick bundle | CALL ME DADDY | Transfer Proof | Beige, Pink, Brown at 1299
31% off 1,235 1,797
Buy now

Iba Must Have Transfer Proof Ultra Matte Lipstick

This lovely lipstick is available in crayon form and comes with a matte finish. This is also a hydrating lip balm which ensures that your lips don’t feel dry. This is a transfer-proof and waterproof lipstick. This is a product free of nasties - mineral oil, sulfate and paraben. It is also cruelty-free. This lipstick lasts upto eight hours, is lightweight and waterproof and it is also a highly pigmented. You can get 24% off on this item.

Iba Must Have Transfer Proof Ultra Matte Lipstick – 04 Friends Forever l Waterproof l Vegan & Cruelty Free
24% off 455 599
Buy now

SH.HUDA Liquid Lipsticks Combo Set for Women

This set includes 12 pieces. It comes with a matte finish and is a long-lasting and a waterproof lipstick. It is available in the liquid form and comes in a number of colours. This is a hydrating, brightening and moisturising item. This is a richly-pigmented lipstick set. This lipstick has a lightweight texture. It is available at 63% discount on it.

SH.HUDA Liquid Lipsticks Combo Set for Women - 12Pcs Matte Finish, Long lasting, Waterproof Lipstick
63% off 369 999
Buy now

Infinia Liquid Lip Color, Liquid Lipstick

This is a smudge-proof, water-proof and transfer-proof lipstick. This is enriched with vitamin E and natural oils. This is a 100% vegan and cruelty free product. This is a moisturising, softening and hydrating lipstick and contains the goodness of Shea butter. It is a highly pigmented product as well. It is available at 6% discount on it.

INFINIA LIQUID LIP COLOR, LIQUID LIPSTICK || M-24
6% off 235 249
Buy now

VENUS n MARS Bea Liquid Lipstick

This is a long-lasting and a highly pigmented lipstick. It is a effortlessly smooth to apply. This lipstick is available in a gorgeous matte finish and is a smudge-proof and is a non-drying item. It has an easy-to-use application formula. It doesn't leave any flakiness, heaviness or cakiness. It is available at 10% discount on it.

VENUS n MARS Bea Liquid Lipstick 7ml |Long Lasting Matte Finish Lipstick Enriched with Vitamin E & Argan Oil, Paraben & Cruelty Free Highly Pigmentated Vegan Lipstick
10% off 359.1 399
Buy now

Price of lipsticks at a glance:

ProductPrice
Blur 3 Matte Nude Liquid Lipstick Bundle 1,797
Iba Must Have Transfer Proof Ultra Matte Lipstick 599
SH.HUDA Liquid Lipsticks Combo Set for Women 999
Infinia Liquid Lip Color, Liquid Lipstick 249
VENUS n MARS Bea Liquid Lipstick 399

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

