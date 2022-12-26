Amazon end of season sale: Get up to 63% discount on lipsticks

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
A woman never gets tired of five things - clothes, diamonds, shoes, handbags and makeup. The love for makeup starts early in life as little girls see their mothers getting ready and begin mimicking them. One of the most basic items of makeup that you can find with any woman of whatever age is a lipstick. This bit of makeup has the ability to add sparkle to your look in a jiffy.
Is there is a family commitment you can't avoid despite a long day at work? Well, just pull out a pretty saree or salwar kameez or fancy dress and add a dash of colour to our lips and you are ready to rock the party. Have you been home all day, feeling dull but want to step out of home for a visit to a neighbourhood art gallery? Well, just slip into an easy breezy casual wear and put on some lipstick and you will feel fresh and happy.
Well, the good news is that Amazon is having its end of the year sale and on discount are a whole host of items, many of them being beauty products. We have curated a list of some lipsticks which have enticing offers on them. Do check them out.
Blur 3 Matte Nude Liquid Lipstick Bundle
This set include three different shades. This is a liquid lipstick and has a matte finish. This is super-moisturising and easy on the lips. This set is a non-sticky, non-tacky formula that lasts for hours! These lipsticks contain goodness of Shea butter and Avocado Oil; Shea butter hydrates and moisturises lips while Avocado oil helps repair lips, keeping them soft and supple. This is available at 31% discount.
Iba Must Have Transfer Proof Ultra Matte Lipstick
This lovely lipstick is available in crayon form and comes with a matte finish. This is also a hydrating lip balm which ensures that your lips don’t feel dry. This is a transfer-proof and waterproof lipstick. This is a product free of nasties - mineral oil, sulfate and paraben. It is also cruelty-free. This lipstick lasts upto eight hours, is lightweight and waterproof and it is also a highly pigmented. You can get 24% off on this item.
SH.HUDA Liquid Lipsticks Combo Set for Women
This set includes 12 pieces. It comes with a matte finish and is a long-lasting and a waterproof lipstick. It is available in the liquid form and comes in a number of colours. This is a hydrating, brightening and moisturising item. This is a richly-pigmented lipstick set. This lipstick has a lightweight texture. It is available at 63% discount on it.
Infinia Liquid Lip Color, Liquid Lipstick
This is a smudge-proof, water-proof and transfer-proof lipstick. This is enriched with vitamin E and natural oils. This is a 100% vegan and cruelty free product. This is a moisturising, softening and hydrating lipstick and contains the goodness of Shea butter. It is a highly pigmented product as well. It is available at 6% discount on it.
VENUS n MARS Bea Liquid Lipstick
This is a long-lasting and a highly pigmented lipstick. It is a effortlessly smooth to apply. This lipstick is available in a gorgeous matte finish and is a smudge-proof and is a non-drying item. It has an easy-to-use application formula. It doesn't leave any flakiness, heaviness or cakiness. It is available at 10% discount on it.
|Product
|Price
|Blur 3 Matte Nude Liquid Lipstick Bundle
|₹1,797
|Iba Must Have Transfer Proof Ultra Matte Lipstick
|₹599
|SH.HUDA Liquid Lipsticks Combo Set for Women
|₹999
|Infinia Liquid Lip Color, Liquid Lipstick
|₹249
|VENUS n MARS Bea Liquid Lipstick
|₹399
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.