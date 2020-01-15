Two suspects arrested in TN cop’s murder case

south

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 07:24 IST

Two key suspects in the murder of Tamil Nadu special sub inspector (SSI) of police Y Wilson were arrested from Udupi railway station on Tuesday, police said.

The police have identified the suspects as Abdul Shameem (32) and Thoufiq (28), both hailing from Thiruvithancode near Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

According to the officials, acting on the specific inputs provided by the Intelligence Bureau and the Tamil Nadu police, a joint team of Mangaluru and Udupi police laid the trap near the Udipi railway station and nabbed the duo.

They would be brought to Kanniyakumari for further interrogation, the officials added. While Shameem is a suspect in the 2014 murder of Hindu Munnai functionary KP Sureshkumar in Chennai, Thoufiq is an accused in the case pertaining to the murder attempt on a BJP leader in Kanniyakumari in 2017. Wilson was on a routine vehicle check-up at Padanthalumoodu checkpost. When he attempted to stop the SUV coming from Thiruvananthapuram, one of the occupants got off and fired three rounds at him and then fled in the vehicle to Kerala. The special sub inspector, who received bullets in his chest and abdomen, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police recovered three empty shells and two live .32 pistol ammunition from the spot. CCTV footages secured from a nearby location showed the assailants fleeing the spot with one of them carrying a hand gun.

Police were able to identify the suspects with the help of CCTV footages, which showed the two assailants running towards Thiruvananthapuram on the National Highway.

As per preliminary investigations, the Tamil Nadu and Kerala police cite the murder to be a possible retaliation for the recent arrest of three terror suspects in Bengaluru by the Tamil Nadu Q Branch police.