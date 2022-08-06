Commonwealth Games 2022: India get silver in men's fours lawn bowls after losing to Northern Ireland in final

India bagged its second medal in Lawn Bowls competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after the men's fours team, comprising Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip), clinched the silver medal in Birmingham on Saturday. The Indian team lost to Northern Ireland in the men's fours final 5-18 and had to be content with with the second place in the competition. The medal haul took India's present tally to 29 at CWG 2022 which comprises 9 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medals.

This was India's second medal haul in Lawn Bowls competition at CWG 2022 after the women’s fours team had created history earlier on Tuesday after they beat South Africa 17-10 in the final to grab the elusive gold medal. The four-woman team comprising Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani had scripted a dramatic turnaround after trailing 10-12 at one stage to record the historic win.

The Indian men's fours side has had an impressive campaign so far in the competition. Despite their defeat to hosts England (11-20) in the group-stage, their convincing wins against Fiji (14-11) and Cook Islands (20-10) assured them a spot in the quarter-final. India, there on, never looked back.

They beat Canada 14-12 in the quarters and avenged their defeat to England with a nail-biting 13-12 win in the semi-final round.

In the final, India failed to open their account in the first four ends, with Northern Ireland leading 7-0. And despite India managing their first point after five ends, they looked to be struggling against the aggressive Northern Ireland who stretched their lead to seven points (12-5) after 10 ends.

Cam Barkley (lead), Adam McKeown (second), Ian McClure (third) and Martin McHugh (skip) of Northern Ireland further dampened India's chances in the next four ends, winning six more points to beat the Indian side 18-5.

