India vs Australia Live Streaming CWG 2022: When and where to watch IND vs AUS women's hockey semifinal

India will face its biggest challenge in women's hockey when they meet Australia in the semi final on Friday at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Runners-up of the gold coast CWG 2018, Australia are currently ranked No. 3 in the world, and India are six rungs below them at 9th. India women will have to punch above their weight to surpass Australia for a place in the finals.

The Indian women's hockey team will look to draw inspiration from their sensational win over Australia by 1-0 in the quarterfinals of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Gurjit Kaur, India's goal scorer of that match, is in good form at the CWG 2022 too.

Earlier, India women beat Canada by 3-2 in a do-or-die match on Wednesday to reach the semi finals of the games. The Indian eves delivered when it mattered the most. With goals from Salima Tete and Navneep Kaur, India were leading 2-0 in the start of quarter two against Canada. With the match heading towards a draw, Lalremsiami's late winner with just nine minutes left saw India through ti semis.

Indian women lost just one match, against England in their pool A game on Tuesday. They easily defeated Ghana and Wales, before getting the better of Canada in a hard-fought content. Gurjit Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Tete and Lalremsiami have been the star performers for India while captain Savita hasn't been at her best as the goalkeeper. India's defenders will have to avoid mistakes that led to their loss against England in the semi final match against Australia.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs Australia women's hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs Australia women’s hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 5, Friday.

What time does India vs Australia women’s hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The India vs Australia women’s hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at

Where will India vs Australia women’s hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs Australia women’s hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Australia Women’s hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The India vs Australia Women’s hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Australia women’s hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of India vs Australia women’s hockey semi final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

