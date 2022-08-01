'Priceless': Throwback picture of CWG 2022 gold medallists Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli takes internet by storm

Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli made history at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and it turns out that the two weightlifters have a bit of history themselves. Jeremy and Achinta, who both won gold at Birmingham 2022 on Sunday, are aged just 19 and 20 and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted a photo of them while they were even younger. The pair can be seen posing for the camera while seated on a bench in the adorable pic.

Both friends set new CWG records while clinching the gold medals in their respective categories. Jeremy won the second gold medal for India in CWG while competing in the men's 67kg weightlifting category. On his way to top finish on the podium, he set a new Commonwealth Games record of 300kg overall (140kg snatch and 160kg in clean and jerk). Close on the heels of his friend, Achinta secured the third gold medal for India in the games by lifting a CWG record weight of 313 kg overall in the Men's 73kg weightlifting event.

Tweeting the throwback photo of Jeremy and Achinta sitting together in their teenage, SAI media captioned the photo as "1 Frame, 2 History Creators". Jeremy had won India's 1st ever gold at Youth Olympics (2018) while Achinta had emerged as the first Indian male to win a medal (silver) at IWF Junior World Championships in 2021.

🏋‍♂️ #AchintaSheuli - 1st Indian male to win a medal (🥈) at @iwfnet Junior World 🏋‍♂️ Championships (2021)#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/MpvBYTlBIx — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, it's raining medals for India in weightlifting as all of India's six medals ( three gold, two silver, one bronze) till Sunday have been won by weightlifters. Indian weightlifters are not just winning medals but also setting new CWG records. Earlier,Mirabai Chanu had opened India's account in gold by winning in the Women’s 49kg class by lifting a CWG record total of 201kg(88kg in snatch and 113kg in clean and jerk). Sanket Mahadev Sargar (silver), Gururaja Poojary (bronze), Bidyarani Devi (silver) are the other medal winners for India in weightlifting.

