‘I found myself with a gun just three feet from me’: Chelsea, AC Milan star Tiemoue Bakayoko

Tiemoue Bakayoko recently had a horrifying ordeal in Milan as he was stopped at gunpoint by cops, in a case of mistaken identity. Bakayoko, who is on loan at AC Milan from Chelsea, was reportedly pulled by police and a video of the incident had also gone viral, in which a policeman could be pushing the terrified midfielder up against a police. During the entire ordeal, Bakayoko and another person in his car had guns drawn at them and the French midfielder broke his silence over the incident recently. Speaking via Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old revealed how the incident put his life 'in danger'

"I found myself with a gun just three feet from me, on the passenger side of the car", he said.

"They clearly put our lives in danger."

"I have no problems with human error, but the ways and means the police used cause me a problem," he further added.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeiri took to Twitter to share a statement from Milan police regarding the incident. It read, "The search, happened on July 3, was due to gun shooting happened in the area in previous hours, and the two suspected were two men on a suv fitting the description, one of the two was black and with green shirt. That’s why the gunpoint."

Bakayoko joined Chelsea in 2017 from Monaco for a reported fee of 40m euros. The midfielder failed to live up to his big money move and failed to feature for the club after the 2017-18 season. He has gone on loan to Milan, Monaco, Napoli and then again Milan, with whom he won the Serie A title last season. He is currently on a two-year loan until 2023, with Milan having an option to buy.

