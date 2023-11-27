Alejandro Garnacho revives old memories of Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo with sensational strike against Everton

Manchester United produced a commanding show in the Premier League encounter against Everton in an away fixture, thrashing them 3-0 on Sunday. Winger Alejandro Garnacho set the tone early as he scored a sensational overhead goal three minutes into the match. The goal was easily the best in the week and it also revived memories of a similar strike by former United striker Wayne Rooney, who had scored a similar goal in the Manchester derby 12 years ago. Rooney's goal had helped the Red Devils secure a 2-1 win back in 2011. Alejandro Garnacho scores a goal during the English Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool(AP)

The goal came in the least expected manner as Garnacho was facing in the opposite direction from the goalpost. However, he connected a deep cross from near the byline by Diogo Dalot with a flying overhead kick, which sent the ball past the Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and into the top corner of the post.

Garnacho looked eaqually astonished with his effort, which was slightly further away from goal than Rooney's. The Argentine international then ran off towards the corner flag and celebrated the moment with a Cristiano Ronaldo-style pirouette celebration in front of Everton's fans.

Ronaldo too had scored a similar goal when playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid in a Champions League encounter against Juventus back in 2018. Ronaldo too scored the goal in an away fixture and the effort was appreciated by Juventus fans.

Meanwhile, United manager did acknowledge Garnacho's effort as a potential goal of the season, he affirmed it was too soon to be comparing his young player with the likes of Rooney and Ronaldo.

"The season, still many games to play, but probably already the goal of the season," Ten Hag told reporters. "It was incredible." He, however, was uncomfortable comparing Garnacho so quickly with two of the club's biggest names of recent years.

"Don't compare," said the manager, who served a one-game suspension on Sunday and so was not on the touchline.

"I don't think it's right. They all have their own identity, but for Garnacho to go that way, he has to work very hard. And you have to do it on a consistent basis. And so far, he's not.

"But he has definitely high potential to do some amazing things. It is not the first time we saw this. But if you want to be a player like Rooney or Ronaldo, you have to score 20, 25 goals in the Premier League and that's not easy to get. But potential, he has."

Meanwhile, the Argentine himself couldn't believe he had scored. "I didn't see how I scored, I just listened to the crowd and said 'Oh my god,'" Garnacho told NBC. "One of the best goals I've scored, I'm very happy."