‘All of you know…’: Kylian Mbappe receives massive transfer update from Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola

Kylian Mbappe has currently been in the headlines after the Frenchman revealed that he would stay at PSG next season and also sent a letter to the club that he won't trigger a 12-month extension on his contract. If Mbappe doesn't extend his contract, then he will leave with PSG as a free agent. He has a contract with the Ligue 1 giants till 2024, with an option for another year which needs to be signed by July 31. Pep Guardiola spoke about the ongoing Kylian Mbappe transfer saga.

The PSG board don't want Mbappe to leave as a free agent. He was linked to Real Madrid earlier, who offered 180 million euros in 2021, but PSG signed him to a new deal. The news of the letter started the transfer saga again, linking him to Madrid. There were also rumours linking him to Manchester City as they can afford the money, but the Premier League's team's manager Pep Guardiola has denied it. The Spaniard also hinted that Mbappe will join Madrid.

Taking to Twitter, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Guardiola said, “We will not sign Kylian Mbappé, he’s not joining Man City — all of you know where he wants to go…”

It has also been reported in the past that Mbappe's favoured destination is Madrid. His letter to the PSG board also created controversy in France. Defending his action, he said, "I’ve already answered the question. I said my objective was to continue with the club. Staying at Paris Saint-Germain is my only option, for the moment."

"The letter was sent before (the France squad met up). I didn’t think a letter could kill someone or that I offended anyone. All I did was send a letter. You can’t control people’s reactions, but it doesn’t bother me much," he further added.

Madrid see Mbappe as Benzema's natural successor. Benzema left the La Liga outfit after the 2022-23 season for Saudi Arabia. It looks like Real Madrid will need to wait another year for Mbappe, but they have already signed a temporary solution. The club announced the arrival of Spain striker Joselu on loan, from relegated Espanyol.

Joselu was La Liga's third top goal-scorer in the 2022-23 season with 16 goals, which also earned him a call-up to the Spain squad and he played a role in the Nations League title victory. He scored a last-minute winner in the semi-final against Italy. Joselu has played for 10 clubs in Spain, Germany and England. Earlier, he played for Real Madrid B team and also made one senior appearance in the 2010-11 season.

