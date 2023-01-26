Home / Sports / Football / Copa del Rey quarter-final, Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid : When and Where to watch live online and on TV

Copa del Rey quarter-final, Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid : When and Where to watch live online and on TV

Published on Jan 26, 2023

Copa del Rey quarter-final, Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming, match timing and venue

The quarter-final clash between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Copa del Rey will be played on Friday at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.(AFP)
The quarter-final clash between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Copa del Rey will be played on Friday at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Real Madrid are in pursuit of their first final at the grand event as they have failed to achieve that for the last eight years. Meanwhile, Atletico have reached their first quarterfinal since 2017-18.

The likes of Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are expected to play in the cracker-jack contest between the two teams.

Atletico will eye revenge against their eternal rivals for their loss earlier this season in La Liga. On paper, Real Madrid look hot favourites but Diego Simeone coached side might have a few tricks up their sleeves to oust their opponent.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will the Copa del Rey quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid be played?

The Copa del Rey quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be played on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Where will the Copa del Rey quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid be held?

The Copa del Rey quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be held at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

At what time will the Copa del Rey quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid start?

The Copa del Rey quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will start at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Copa del Rey quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in India?

The Copa del Rey quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will not be broadcast in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Copa del Rey quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid be available in India?

The Copa del Rey quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will not be live streamed in India.

