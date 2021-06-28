Croatia vs Spain, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020, Croatia vs Spain Live Streaming: 2018 World Cup-finalists Croatia take on 2010 World Cup-winners Spain in Copenhagen, Denmark in a bid to qualify for the quarterfinals of Euro 2020. Both teams haven't looked in great form during the competition but have managed to eke out results when needed. It will be interesting to see how they turn out in the knockout clash on Monday.

Here’s all you need to know about Croatia vs Spain UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Spain taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Spain will take place at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Spain begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Spain begins at 9:30 PM IST on Monday (June 28).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Spain?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Spain will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Spain online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Spain will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Croatia vs Spain match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020