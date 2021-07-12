Euro 2020: FA condemns racist abuse of players after England's loss to Italy in final

Three England players, who missed penalty kicks against Italy in the Euro 2020 final, were subjected to racial abuse online. The English Football Association has issued a statement condemning the language used against the players. The teams drew the game 1-1 after extra time and Italy went on to win the shootout 3-2.

In its official statement, the FA said it was ‘appalled’ by the abuse of three players. The team had taken a knee before the beginning of the games at the European championship to extend its support for an end to racial inequality. It further stated that the young and multi-ethnic English squad has won the hearts of the fans before failing to win the title on Sunday. (EURO 2020 Final highlights)

“The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media,” the statement said.

“We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible,” it added.

A statement from the England team has also been released condemning the abuse directed at its players on social media.

“We’re disgusted that some of our squad -- who have given everything for the shirt this summer -- have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight's game,” the team tweeted.

The British police said they would investigate the posts. “We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final,” the London Metropolitan Police tweeted.

19-year-old Bukayo Saka missed the penalty that gave Italy the edge, denying England its first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup. With Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also missing, it was the third straight failure from the penalty spot in the shootout for the Three Lions.

England coach Gareth Southgate also received a lot of flak for bringing in Rashford and Sancho off the bench to take penalties in the shootout ahead of Raheem Sterling.

“They were the best takers we had left on the pitch. We win and lose together,” said Southgate.

