Euro 2020: Chaos on London streets before final against Italy as ticketless England fans try to enter stadium - WATCH

Ugly scenes broke out in London on Sunday as hundreds of fans without tickets tried to enter the Wembley Stadium to witness the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England. The videos of fans creating ruckus and battling with stewards and police to go past the lines surfaced on social media.

Despite the chaos created on the streets, the Wembly Stadium spokesperson, in a press statement, insisted that there was no breach of stadium security.

Euro 2020, Italy v England - LIVE!

"We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police," a spokesperson for Wembley Stadium was quoted as saying as per media reports.

Police can’t stop the England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 fans without tickets storming the ticket entrances at Wembley - not enough riot police to deal with the weight amount of the crowd - kicking off !!! pic.twitter.com/ZM7KpbMmQJ — Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) July 11, 2021

JUST IN - Fans force their way into Wembley amid chaotic scenes before England-Italy is to kick off.pic.twitter.com/xrbVPcPCgB — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 11, 2021





"Safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium," he added.

The Metropolitan police also took to twitter to confirm that there was no breach of security. "We supported the security teams at Wembley Stadium a short time ago with this incident," the tweet read.

"Wembley security officials have confirmed there was no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium," it added.

Riot police clear England fans from Leicester Square in London as England prepare to face Italy in #Euro2020Final #EURO2020 #ENGITA pic.twitter.com/VUg3a1rBLT — Disorderly Britain (@DisorderBritain) July 11, 2021





The streets of Leciester City also saw chaos as several drunk fans three beer cans, bottles, and traffic cones, and also set up flares and fireworks.

This is the first time England have reached the final of Euro Championships. The match will be played in front of over 60,000 fans at Wembley.