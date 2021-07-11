Euro 2020 Final Italy vs England Football Live Score: Can Kane, Sterling help England to win over Mancini's Italy?
Italy vs England Live Score, UEFA Euro 2020 Final: Is it coming Home? The biggest question in football over the past one month will finally be answered on Sunday as England face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at the Wembley Stadium in London. Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling have been the two top goal-scorers for England in the match and all eyes will be on them to lead England to win. But against a master tactician like Roberti Mancini's, Italy can promise a strong challenge.
JUL 11, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Euro 2020, Italy vs England - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020 final between Italy vs England. The stage is set for an epic clash as two behemoths of English football clash against each other. The big question is - Is it Coming Home?
Euro 2020 Final Live: Can Kane, Sterling lead England to win over Italy?
- Euro 2020: In a special note addressed to the Gareth Southgate OBE, Queen Elizabeth recalled England's 1966 World Cup win under Bobby Moore's captaincy.
- The review of the format comes as the bidding process is being put in place for Euro 2028 with a decision on the hosting set to come by the end of 2023.
- Italy and England will battle it out for ultimate glory, the Euro 2020 title, in the Euro 2020 final. Ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter at the Wembley Stadium, a look at their head-to-head record and tournament form guide.