Euro 2020: France manager snarks Jose Mourinho over Spurs' stint

France manager Didier Deschamps took a ruthless dig at Jose Mourinho after the former Spurs boss commented on France being favourites at Euro 2020 and insisted France "have to win" the UEFA competition in order to be successful.

Mourinho told The Sun about the weight of expectation Les Bleus will be carrying at the summer tournament: "I cannot see any weakness. If I had to say one team to win it, I will say them - because the group of players is fantastic.

ALSO READ| Euro 2020: Format, Teams, Groups, Schedule, Live Streaming - All you need to know

"They have to win it. If not, it is an unsuccessful Euros."

Deschamps replied with his teasing humour, hinting that Jose should have done better in his time with the north-London club, Tottenham Hotspur F.C.

Talking to French television outlet TF1, he said: "I thought the same thing about his Tottenham team, but it did not end up happening like that [laughs].

"Automatically, with the status of world champions, we are favourites, with three more years of experience. I have a very important offensive potential.

"But it's not just that. You talk about balance but I don't disconnect them from our midfield too. We will do everything to have the ball as much as possible but there will be times when we will not have the ball.

"It is not a pressure, it is a reality, we will not run away from the debate: France is one of the favourites for this Euro."

Deschamps' men have switched all attention to their Group F opener against Germany on June 15.