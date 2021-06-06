Euro 2020: Format, Teams, Groups, Schedule, Live Streaming - All you need to know
- Euro 2020- All you need to know about Euro 2020, from match schedule with date, timings, venues to live streaming details.
The much-awaited Euro 2020 is less than a week away. The anticipation and excitement around the postponed tournament continue to be on a rise as the top 24 teams in Europe will battle it out for the elusive trophy. For the first time in the history of the tournament, the matches will be played across 11 different cities in the continent, with England's iconic Wembley Stadium slated to host the semifinals and the final. The teams are divided into six groups of four teams each and the top two sides from each group will enter the Round of 16. Four lucky third-placed teams will also secure a berth in the knockouts. Are you ready?
Before the tournament kicks off, here's all you need to know about Euro 2020, from match schedule with date, timings, venues to live streaming details.
Q) WHAT ARE THE DATES OF EURO 2020?
Euro 2020 will take place from June 12, 2021, to July 11, 2021.
Q) WHAT ARE THE GROUPS OF EURO 2020?
Euro 2020 consists of six groups as follows:
Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland
Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia
Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia
Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic
Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia
Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany
Q) WHERE WILL EURO 2020 TAKE PLACE?
Euro 2020 will be played across 11 different cities of Europe for the first time in its history. The host cities are:
->Final and semi-finals, two round of 16 games, three group games:
London, England: Wembley Stadium
->Six group games, one quarter-final:
Saint Petersburg, Russia: Saint Petersburg Stadium
->Three group games, one quarter-final
Baku, Azerbaijan: Baku Olympic Stadium
Munich, Germany: Football Arena Munich
Rome, Italy: Olimpico in Rome
->Three group games, one round of 16 game
Amsterdam, Netherlands: Johan Cruijff Arena
Bucharest, Romania: National Arena Bucharest
Budapest, Hungary: Puskás Aréna
Copenhagen, Denmark: Parken Stadium
Glasgow, Scotland: Hampden Park
Seville, Spain: Stadium La Cartuja Sevilla
Q) WHAT IS THE FORMAT OF EURO 2020?
24 teams in Euro 2020 are divided into six groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the next round, the Round of 16. Moreover, the four best third-placed finishers will also head into Round of 16. From there on, Euro 2020 will have the quarterfinals, the semifinals, and the final.
Q) WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE FOR EURO 2020?
The fixtures list of the Euro 2020 is as follows:
GROUP STAGE:
June 12, Saturday
Group A: Turkey vs Italy (12:30 am, Rome)
Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (6:30 pm, Baku)
Group B: Denmark vs Finland (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)
June 13, Sunday
Group B: Belgium vs Russia (12:30 am, St Petersburg)
Group D: England vs Croatia (6:30 pm, London)
Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (9:30 pm, Bucharest)
June 14, Monday
Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (12:30 am, Amsterdam)
Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (6:30 pm, Glasgow)
Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)
June 15, Tuesday
Group E: Spain vs Sweden (12:30 am, Seville)
Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (9:30 pm, Budapest)
June 16, Wednesday
Group F: France vs Germany (12:30 am, Munich)
Group B: Finland vs Russia (6:30 pm, St Petersburg)
Group A: Turkey vs Wales (9:30 pm, Baku)
June 17, Thursday
Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (12:30 am, Rome)
Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (6:30 pm, Bucharest)
Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)
June 18, Friday
Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (12:30 am, Amsterdam)
Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (6:30 pm, St Petersburg)
Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (9:30 pm, Glasgow)
June 19, Saturday
Group D: England vs Scotland (12:30 am, London)
Group F: Hungary vs France (6:30 am, Budapest)
Group F: Portugal vs Germany (9:30 am, Munich)
June 20, Sunday
Group E: Spain vs Poland (12:30 am, Seville)
Group A: Italy vs Wales (9:30 pm, Rome)
Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (9:30 pm, Baku)
June 21, Monday
Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)
Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (9:30 pm, Bucharest)
June 22, Tuesday
Group B: Russia vs Denmark (12:30 am, Copenhagen)
Group B: Finland vs Belgium (12:30 am, St Petersburg)
June 23, Wednesday
Group D: Czech Republic vs England (12:30 am, London)
Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (12:30 am, Glasgow)
Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (9:30 pm, Seville)
Group E: Sweden vs Poland (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)
June 24, Thursday
Group F: Germany vs Hungary (12:30 am, Munich)
Group F: Portugal v France (12:30 am, Budapest)
----------------------------------------------------------
ROUND OF 16:
June 26, Saturday
2A vs 2B (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)
June 27, Sunday
1A vs 2C (12:30 am, London)
1C vs 3D/E/F (9:30 pm, Budapest)
June 28, Monday
1B vs 3A/D/E/F (12:30 am, Seville)
2D vs 2E (21:30 pm, Copenhagen)
June 29, Tuesday
1F vs 3A/B/C (12:30 am, Bucharest)
1D vs 2F (21:30 pm, London)
June 30, Wednesday
1E vs 3A/B/C/D (12:30 am, Glasgow)
----------------------------------------------------------
QUARTERFINALS:
July 2, Friday
QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)
July 3, Saturday
QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (12:30 am, Munich)
QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (21:30 pm, Baku)
July 4, Sunday
QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (12:30 am, Rome)
----------------------------------------------------------
SEMIFINALS:
July 7, Wednesday
SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (12:30 am, London)
July 8, Thursday
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (12:30 am, London)
----------------------------------------------------------
FINAL
July 12, Monday (IST)
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (12:30 am, London)
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH EURO 2020 LIVE ON TV AND ONLINE LIVE STREAMING IN INDIA?
The live streaming of all the UEFA Euro 2020 matches will be available on SonyLIV. The entire tournament will be telecasted on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 in India.
