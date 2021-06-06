Euro 2020: Format, Teams, Groups, Schedule, Live Streaming - All you need to know

The much-awaited Euro 2020 is less than a week away. The anticipation and excitement around the postponed tournament continue to be on a rise as the top 24 teams in Europe will battle it out for the elusive trophy. For the first time in the history of the tournament, the matches will be played across 11 different cities in the continent, with England's iconic Wembley Stadium slated to host the semifinals and the final. The teams are divided into six groups of four teams each and the top two sides from each group will enter the Round of 16. Four lucky third-placed teams will also secure a berth in the knockouts. Are you ready?

ALSO READ| Euro 2020 Full Schedule: Fixtures, Date, Time, Venue - All you need to know

Before the tournament kicks off, here's all you need to know about Euro 2020, from match schedule with date, timings, venues to live streaming details.

Q) WHAT ARE THE DATES OF EURO 2020?

Euro 2020 will take place from June 12, 2021, to July 11, 2021.





Q) WHAT ARE THE GROUPS OF EURO 2020?

Euro 2020 consists of six groups as follows:

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany





Q) WHERE WILL EURO 2020 TAKE PLACE?

Euro 2020 will be played across 11 different cities of Europe for the first time in its history. The host cities are:

->Final and semi-finals, two round of 16 games, three group games:

London, England: Wembley Stadium

->Six group games, one quarter-final:

Saint Petersburg, Russia: Saint Petersburg Stadium

->Three group games, one quarter-final

Baku, Azerbaijan: Baku Olympic Stadium

Munich, Germany: Football Arena Munich

Rome, Italy: Olimpico in Rome

->Three group games, one round of 16 game

Amsterdam, Netherlands: Johan Cruijff Arena

Bucharest, Romania: National Arena Bucharest

Budapest, Hungary: Puskás Aréna

Copenhagen, Denmark: Parken Stadium

Glasgow, Scotland: Hampden Park

Seville, Spain: Stadium La Cartuja Sevilla





Q) WHAT IS THE FORMAT OF EURO 2020?

24 teams in Euro 2020 are divided into six groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the next round, the Round of 16. Moreover, the four best third-placed finishers will also head into Round of 16. From there on, Euro 2020 will have the quarterfinals, the semifinals, and the final.





Q) WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE FOR EURO 2020?

The fixtures list of the Euro 2020 is as follows:

GROUP STAGE:

June 12, Saturday

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (12:30 am, Rome)

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (6:30 pm, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)

June 13, Sunday

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (12:30 am, St Petersburg)

Group D: England vs Croatia (6:30 pm, London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (9:30 pm, Bucharest)

June 14, Monday

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (12:30 am, Amsterdam)

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (6:30 pm, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

June 15, Tuesday

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (12:30 am, Seville)

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (9:30 pm, Budapest)

June 16, Wednesday

Group F: France vs Germany (12:30 am, Munich)

Group B: Finland vs Russia (6:30 pm, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (9:30 pm, Baku)

June 17, Thursday

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (12:30 am, Rome)

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (6:30 pm, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)

June 18, Friday

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (12:30 am, Amsterdam)

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (6:30 pm, St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (9:30 pm, Glasgow)

June 19, Saturday

Group D: England vs Scotland (12:30 am, London)

Group F: Hungary vs France (6:30 am, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (9:30 am, Munich)

June 20, Sunday

Group E: Spain vs Poland (12:30 am, Seville)

Group A: Italy vs Wales (9:30 pm, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (9:30 pm, Baku)

June 21, Monday

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (9:30 pm, Bucharest)

June 22, Tuesday

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (12:30 am, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (12:30 am, St Petersburg)

June 23, Wednesday

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (12:30 am, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (12:30 am, Glasgow)

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (9:30 pm, Seville)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

June 24, Thursday

Group F: Germany vs Hungary (12:30 am, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (12:30 am, Budapest)

----------------------------------------------------------

ROUND OF 16:

June 26, Saturday

2A vs 2B (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)

June 27, Sunday

1A vs 2C (12:30 am, London)

1C vs 3D/E/F (9:30 pm, Budapest)

June 28, Monday

1B vs 3A/D/E/F (12:30 am, Seville)

2D vs 2E (21:30 pm, Copenhagen)

June 29, Tuesday

1F vs 3A/B/C (12:30 am, Bucharest)

1D vs 2F (21:30 pm, London)

June 30, Wednesday

1E vs 3A/B/C/D (12:30 am, Glasgow)

----------------------------------------------------------

QUARTERFINALS:

July 2, Friday

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

July 3, Saturday

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (12:30 am, Munich)

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (21:30 pm, Baku)

July 4, Sunday

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (12:30 am, Rome)

----------------------------------------------------------

SEMIFINALS:

July 7, Wednesday

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (12:30 am, London)

July 8, Thursday

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (12:30 am, London)

----------------------------------------------------------

FINAL

July 12, Monday (IST)

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (12:30 am, London)





WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH EURO 2020 LIVE ON TV AND ONLINE LIVE STREAMING IN INDIA?

The live streaming of all the UEFA Euro 2020 matches will be available on SonyLIV. The entire tournament will be telecasted on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 in India.