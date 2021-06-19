Euro 2020 Highlights, Spain vs Poland: Lewandowsi saves the day, Spain-Poland match end in 1-1 draw
Euro 2020, Spain vs Poland Highlights: Robert Lewandowski saved the day for Poland as the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Gerard Moreno had missed a penalty which was a crucial moment in the match. Lewandowski scored the equaliser in 2nd half. Alvaro Morata had given Spain a 1-0 lead as the match goes to half time. Morata and Moreno had plenty of chances to double the lead but they were unable to do so.
JUN 20, 2021 02:19 AM IST
FT: Spain 1-1 Poland
Robert Lewandowski has done it again, he has pulled Poland out from the brink of elimination and drawing the match. Spain have drawn two games in a row now.
JUN 20, 2021 02:17 AM IST
89' Spain 1-1 Poland
There is not much time for left for both teams to find the winner. This is getting closer than anyone wanted.
JUN 20, 2021 02:12 AM IST
84' Spain 1-1 Poland
CHANCE! There was a chance for Morata to find a winner, but Poland goalkeeper saves it from the striker's feet.
JUN 20, 2021 02:08 AM IST
80' Spain 1-1 Poland
CHANCE! A ball inside the box, it was well defended by Poland, but there was a moment of panic.
JUN 20, 2021 02:06 AM IST
78' Spain 1-1 Poland
CHANCE! Lewandowski opened up on a counter-attack, but did not received the delivery he was craving for.
JUN 20, 2021 02:01 AM IST
73' Spain 1-1 Poland
CHANCE! Llorente sends a cross inside the box, Ferran Torres heads it towards goal, but he missed by a whisker.
JUN 20, 2021 02:00 AM IST
71' Spain 1-1 Poland
FREEKICK! Sarabia sends it inside the box, and it has been sent back by Polish goalkeeper.
JUN 20, 2021 01:55 AM IST
67' Spain 1-1 Poland
A dangerous ball inside the Polish box, but it was well defended by Spain.
JUN 20, 2021 01:51 AM IST
62' Spain 1-1 Poland
SUB FOR SPAIN.
Olmo OFF
Ferran Torres ON
JUN 20, 2021 01:46 AM IST
57' Spain 1-1 Poland
GOALLL! Gerard Moreno misses from the penalty, and scores remain level.
JUN 20, 2021 01:45 AM IST
56' Spain 1-1 Poland
VAR GIVES PENALTY! Moder has taken down Moreno inside the box.
JUN 20, 2021 01:42 AM IST
54' Spain 1-1 Poland
GOALLLLLLL! Robert Lewandowksi has done it, he scored the equaliser!
JUN 20, 2021 01:41 AM IST
52' Spain 1-0 Poland
Spain breakthrough on a counter-attack but well defended by Poland. Gerard Moreno has really troubled that Polish defence.
JUN 20, 2021 01:36 AM IST
48' Spain 1-0 Poland
A jittery start for Poland as they continue to give away cheap possession in the early going of 2nd half.
JUN 20, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Second half: Spain 1-0 Poland
The 2nd half begins for Spain vs Poland, Euro 2020 match. Can Poland find a way back?
JUN 20, 2021 01:26 AM IST
SPAIN 1-0 POLAND: Stats
Only Fernando Torres (5) has ever scored more goals in the Euros for Spain than Morata (4).
(Source: Sky Sports)
JUN 20, 2021 01:12 AM IST
HT: SPAIN 1-0 POLAND
It is halftime and Spain are leading 1-0 over Poland, courtesy a goal from Morata.
JUN 20, 2021 01:11 AM IST
40' SPAIN 1-0 POLAND
Morata is looking more confident now after scoring the goal. He is the danger man for now for Spain.
-
JUN 20, 2021 01:04 AM IST
34' SPAIN 1-0 POLAND
FREEKICK! Gerard Moreno takes the shot, but it goes wide. MISS.
JUN 20, 2021 01:01 AM IST
28' SPAIN 1-0 POLAND
Alvaro Morata celebrated immediately with boss Luis Enrique after scoring. Thanks for backing him.
JUN 20, 2021 12:56 AM IST
25' Spain 1-0 Poland
OFFSIDE! Morata's goal has been called OFFSIDE and it has been disallowed. This will be checked, that looks ON. GOALLLLL!
JUN 20, 2021 12:53 AM IST
24' Spain 0-0 Poland
Poland sitting too deep inside their half making it difficult for Spain to get inside.
JUN 20, 2021 12:50 AM IST
19' Spain 0-0 Poland
Lewandowski gallops away on a counter-attack, but Jordi Alba defended it well. What a moment.
-
JUN 20, 2021 12:47 AM IST
17' Spain 0-0 Poland
17' Spain 0-0 Poland

CORNER! Dani Olmo takes the corner, sets it up for Koke to make the cross. Well defended.
JUN 20, 2021 12:43 AM IST
13' Spain 0-0 Poland
Pau Torres has a shot, but it was wide. No trouble for Polish defence
JUN 20, 2021 12:40 AM IST
10' Spain 0-0 Poland
Spain are finding their grove, putting pressure on Polish defence. Dani Olmo gets a shot away but he hit it straight to goalkeeper.
JUN 20, 2021 12:37 AM IST
7' Spain 0-0 Poland
SHOT! Klich takes a shot from a distance, just over the goalpost. Real good effort.
JUN 20, 2021 12:36 AM IST
5' Spain 0-0 Poland
Good positive start from Poland, but they are unable to break Spanish defence.
JUN 20, 2021 12:32 AM IST
2' Spain 0-0 Poland
Poland keep the ball in early couple of minutes, but nothing to show for it so far. There was a dive in the box, but no penalty.
JUN 20, 2021 12:24 AM IST
KICKOFF: Spain 0-0 Poland
KICKOFF! Spain take on Poland as they eye their first win. The ball sets rolling... and the play begins.
JUN 20, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Euro 2020: Spain vs Poland - National Anthems
Time for National Anthems and Spain and Poland are out on the field. Look at the intensity of players.
JUN 20, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Enrique sticks with Morata
Despite a disappointing show against Sweden, Luis Enrique has stuck with Morata against Poland.
JUN 19, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Poland starting line-up
Poland (3-5-2)
Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek; Kamil Jozwiak, Mateusz Klich, Jakub Moder, Piotr Zielinski, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski (capt)
Subs: Dawidowicz, Kedziora, Kozlowski, Linetty, Skorupski, Rybus, Placheta, Frankowski, Fabianski, Kownacki, Swierczok, Helik.
JUN 19, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Spain starting line-up
Spain (4-3-3)
Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba (capt); Koke, Rodri, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo
Subs: De Gea, Azpiliceueta, Llorente, Thiago, Torres, Garcia, Sanchez, Gaya, Pena, Traore, Oyarzabal, Sarabia.
JUN 19, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Euro 2020, Spain vs Poland - LIVE!
The stage is set for an epic encounter between Spain and Poland as all eyes will be on the delicious contest. Spain's coach Luis Enrique will be eager to help his team pull off their first win, while Poland will look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat against Czech Republic.
