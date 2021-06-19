Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020 Highlights, Spain vs Poland: Lewandowsi saves the day, Spain-Poland match end in 1-1 draw
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Spain vs Poland
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Spain vs Poland(Pool via REUTERS)

Euro 2020 Highlights, Spain vs Poland: Lewandowsi saves the day, Spain-Poland match end in 1-1 draw

Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Spain vs Poland: The match ended in draw. Robert Lewandowski scored the equaliser in 2nd half. Alvaro Morata scored for Spain to give them a 1-0 lead as match goes to half time. Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Spain vs Poland.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 02:25 AM IST

Euro 2020, Spain vs Poland Highlights: Robert Lewandowski saved the day for Poland as the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Gerard Moreno had missed a penalty which was a crucial moment in the match. Lewandowski scored the equaliser in 2nd half. Alvaro Morata had given Spain a 1-0 lead as the match goes to half time. Morata and Moreno had plenty of chances to double the lead but they were unable to do so.


Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Spain vs Poland

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 20, 2021 02:19 AM IST

    FT: Spain 1-1 Poland

    Robert Lewandowski has done it again, he has pulled Poland out from the brink of elimination and drawing the match. Spain have drawn two games in a row now.

  • JUN 20, 2021 02:17 AM IST

    89' Spain 1-1 Poland

    There is not much time for left for both teams to find the winner. This is getting closer than anyone wanted.

  • JUN 20, 2021 02:12 AM IST

    84' Spain 1-1 Poland

    CHANCE! There was a chance for Morata to find a winner, but Poland goalkeeper saves it from the striker's feet.

  • JUN 20, 2021 02:08 AM IST

    80' Spain 1-1 Poland

    CHANCE! A ball inside the box, it was well defended by Poland, but there was a moment of panic.

  • JUN 20, 2021 02:06 AM IST

    78' Spain 1-1 Poland

    CHANCE! Lewandowski opened up on a counter-attack, but did not received the delivery he was craving for.

  • JUN 20, 2021 02:01 AM IST

    73' Spain 1-1 Poland

    CHANCE! Llorente sends a cross inside the box, Ferran Torres heads it towards goal, but he missed by a whisker.

  • JUN 20, 2021 02:00 AM IST

    71' Spain 1-1 Poland

    FREEKICK! Sarabia sends it inside the box, and it has been sent back by Polish goalkeeper.

  • JUN 20, 2021 01:55 AM IST

    67' Spain 1-1 Poland

    A dangerous ball inside the Polish box, but it was well defended by Spain.

  • JUN 20, 2021 01:51 AM IST

    62' Spain 1-1 Poland

    SUB FOR SPAIN.

    Olmo OFF

    Ferran Torres ON

  • JUN 20, 2021 01:46 AM IST

    57' Spain 1-1 Poland

    GOALLL! Gerard Moreno misses from the penalty, and scores remain level.

  • JUN 20, 2021 01:45 AM IST

    56' Spain 1-1 Poland

    VAR GIVES PENALTY! Moder has taken down Moreno inside the box.

  • JUN 20, 2021 01:42 AM IST

    54' Spain 1-1 Poland

    GOALLLLLLL! Robert Lewandowksi has done it, he scored the equaliser!

  • JUN 20, 2021 01:41 AM IST

    52' Spain 1-0 Poland

    Spain breakthrough on a counter-attack but well defended by Poland. Gerard Moreno has really troubled that Polish defence.

  • JUN 20, 2021 01:36 AM IST

    48' Spain 1-0 Poland

    A jittery start for Poland as they continue to give away cheap possession in the early going of 2nd half.

  • JUN 20, 2021 01:28 AM IST

    Second half: Spain 1-0 Poland

    The 2nd half begins for Spain vs Poland, Euro 2020 match. Can Poland find a way back?

  • JUN 20, 2021 01:26 AM IST

    SPAIN 1-0 POLAND: Stats

    Only Fernando Torres (5) has ever scored more goals in the Euros for Spain than Morata (4).


    (Source: Sky Sports)

  • JUN 20, 2021 01:12 AM IST

    HT: SPAIN 1-0 POLAND

    It is halftime and Spain are leading 1-0 over Poland, courtesy a goal from Morata.

  • JUN 20, 2021 01:11 AM IST

    40' SPAIN 1-0 POLAND

    Morata is looking more confident now after scoring the goal. He is the danger man for now for Spain.

  • JUN 20, 2021 01:04 AM IST

    34' SPAIN 1-0 POLAND

    FREEKICK! Gerard Moreno takes the shot, but it goes wide. MISS.

  • JUN 20, 2021 01:01 AM IST

    28' SPAIN 1-0 POLAND

    Alvaro Morata celebrated immediately with boss Luis Enrique after scoring. Thanks for backing him.

  • JUN 20, 2021 12:56 AM IST

    25' Spain 1-0 Poland

    OFFSIDE! Morata's goal has been called OFFSIDE and it has been disallowed. This will be checked, that looks ON. GOALLLLL!

  • JUN 20, 2021 12:53 AM IST

    24' Spain 0-0 Poland

    Poland sitting too deep inside their half making it difficult for Spain to get inside.

  • JUN 20, 2021 12:50 AM IST

    19' Spain 0-0 Poland

    Lewandowski gallops away on a counter-attack, but Jordi Alba defended it well. What a moment.

  • JUN 20, 2021 12:47 AM IST

    17' Spain 0-0 Poland

    COSpain 0-0 PolandRNER! Dani Olmo takes the corner, sets it up for Koke to make the cross. Well defended.

  • JUN 20, 2021 12:43 AM IST

    13' Spain 0-0 Poland

    Pau Torres has a shot, but it was wide. No trouble for Polish defence

  • JUN 20, 2021 12:40 AM IST

    10' Spain 0-0 Poland

    Spain are finding their grove, putting pressure on Polish defence. Dani Olmo gets a shot away but he hit it straight to goalkeeper.

  • JUN 20, 2021 12:37 AM IST

    7' Spain 0-0 Poland

    SHOT! Klich takes a shot from a distance, just over the goalpost. Real good effort.

  • JUN 20, 2021 12:36 AM IST

    5' Spain 0-0 Poland

    Good positive start from Poland, but they are unable to break Spanish defence.

  • JUN 20, 2021 12:32 AM IST

    2' Spain 0-0 Poland

    Poland keep the ball in early couple of minutes, but nothing to show for it so far. There was a dive in the box, but no penalty.

  • JUN 20, 2021 12:24 AM IST

    KICKOFF: Spain 0-0 Poland

    KICKOFF! Spain take on Poland as they eye their first win. The ball sets rolling... and the play begins.

  • JUN 20, 2021 12:09 AM IST

    Euro 2020: Spain vs Poland - National Anthems

    Time for National Anthems and Spain and Poland are out on the field. Look at the intensity of players.

  • JUN 20, 2021 12:00 AM IST

    Enrique sticks with Morata

    Despite a disappointing show against Sweden, Luis Enrique has stuck with Morata against Poland.

  • JUN 19, 2021 11:46 PM IST

    Poland starting line-up

    Poland (3-5-2)

    Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek; Kamil Jozwiak, Mateusz Klich, Jakub Moder, Piotr Zielinski, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski (capt)


    Subs: Dawidowicz, Kedziora, Kozlowski, Linetty, Skorupski, Rybus, Placheta, Frankowski, Fabianski, Kownacki, Swierczok, Helik.

  • JUN 19, 2021 11:45 PM IST

    Spain starting line-up

    Spain (4-3-3)

    Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba (capt); Koke, Rodri, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo


    Subs: De Gea, Azpiliceueta, Llorente, Thiago, Torres, Garcia, Sanchez, Gaya, Pena, Traore, Oyarzabal, Sarabia.

  • JUN 19, 2021 07:30 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Spain vs Poland - LIVE!

    The stage is set for an epic encounter between Spain and Poland as all eyes will be on the delicious contest. Spain's coach Luis Enrique will be eager to help his team pull off their first win, while Poland will look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat against Czech Republic.

Spain vs Poland ended in 1-1 draw.(Pool via REUTERS)
Spain vs Poland ended in 1-1 draw.(Pool via REUTERS)
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Spain vs Poland(Pool via REUTERS)
Story Saved
