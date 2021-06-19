Euro 2020 Highlights, Spain vs Poland: Lewandowsi saves the day, Spain-Poland match end in 1-1 draw

Euro 2020, Spain vs Poland Highlights: Robert Lewandowski saved the day for Poland as the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Gerard Moreno had missed a penalty which was a crucial moment in the match. Lewandowski scored the equaliser in 2nd half. Alvaro Morata had given Spain a 1-0 lead as the match goes to half time. Morata and Moreno had plenty of chances to double the lead but they were unable to do so.





