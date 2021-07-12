Euro 2020: 'You cannot have a young kid go ahead of you': Keane slams England for sending Saka for crucial fifth penalty

Following England's miserably show in the penalty shootout that eventually resulted in their defeat in the Euro 2020 final against England, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane remarked that the home side should not have given the fifth and deciding penalty to teenager Bukayo Saka.

Nineteen-year-old Saka, with the scoreline needing 3-2 in Italy's favour, stepped up to take the final kick in a bid to draw England level. However, his shot was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper had also saved from Jadon Sancho after Marcus Rashford had hit the post. (EURO 2020 coverage)

ALSO READ| 'It's coming to Rome'- Veteran Leonardo Bonucci trolls England fans with passionate chant after Euro 2020 final win

Former footballer Keane said more experienced players should have stepped up and taken the responsibility.

"If you're (Raheem) Sterling or (Jack) Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid (Saka) go up for a penalty ahead of you," former Ireland international Keane told ITV.

"They have a lot more experience, Sterling has won trophies, they had to get in front of the young kid and stand up."

Former England defender Gary Neville said the decision on who was taking the penalties would have been made well before Sunday's final.

"They would have worked out over the last few weeks in camp, done sessions on it, looked at who's scoring the most and got the best record," he said. "It would be scientific, it would be data-led."

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand said no one could "blame and point the finger" towards the players who missed the penalties, while Alan Shearer said players should be praised for stepping up.

"For the youngsters to say, 'yes, I'll go on and take a penalty'... you have to give them credit for that," former England skipper Shearer told the BBC. "But it will be tough for them now. Hopefully, they will get over it.

(With inputs from Reuters)