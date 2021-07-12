'It's coming to Rome'- Veteran Leonardo Bonucci trolls England fans with passionate chant after Euro 2020 final win

Looks like the chant "It's Coming Home" will continue to exist for longer as England were beaten at home, at the Wembley Stadium, in the final of Euro 2020 by England. The chant has been a major driving force in motivating England to end their trophy drought. However, there's another version of the slogan that is doing rounds on social media. And it is not by an England national but Italy's veteran footballer Leonardo Bonucci.

Bonucci scored in regulation time to help Italy level the scoreline and eventually, guide the match into the penalty shootout. After the Azzurri won the shootout, they took a lap of honour. In the midst of celebration, Bonucci ran to one of the on-filed cameras and shouted "It's coming to Rome", trolling the English fans and their ever-famous chant

WATCH| BONUCCI TROLLS ENGLISH FANS

With that second-half equaliser, Bonucci became the oldest goal-scorer (34 years and 71 days) in the Euro final. Bonucci also has the most appearances for Italy in Euro finals history (18).

The normal 90-minute action had finished at 1-1 and on to extra time, and then penalties, where both goalkeepers saved two. Pickford denied Andrea Belotti and Jorginho; Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, while Marcus Rashford hit the post as Italy edged a penalty shoot-out dripping in tension to overcome England in the UEFA Euro 2020 final.

"A historic goal is a dream come true and the credit goes to the coach, the whole squad," Goal.com quoted Bonucci in a saying to RAI Sports. "When we got together in Sardinia, there was something different compared to the past. We slowly gained confidence, certainty, unity. This was the icing on the cake that makes us legends.

"It's a unique feeling and we are relishing it. Seeing 65,000 people leave before the trophy was handed out is something to relish, now the cup is coming to Rome. They thought it was staying in London, sorry for them, but Italy once again taught a lesson. We said during the warm-up, what was happening in the stands was purely just background noise. We had 34 games unbeaten, all we needed to do was exactly what we'd done so far to get here, not one bit more, not one bit less."

Italy have become the fourth side to win multiple EURO titles after Germany (3), Spain (3), and France (2). The 53-year gap between their titles is the longest in EURO history. Italy are now 34 matches unbeaten, dating back to September 2018.

(With agency inputs)