European Golden Boot race: Contenders in 2023-24 season

The European Golden Boot race is slowly coming to a wrap for the 2023-24 European football season. The award is presented to the leading goalscorer in league matches from the top division of a European league, and is awarded by the European Sports Media. Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores in a Bundesliga match.(REUTERS)

Manchester City's Erling Haaland won the award in the 2022-23 season, scoring 36 goals. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has bagged the most European Golden Boot awards, winning six in total. He is followed by Cristiano Ronaldo (4), Eusebio (2), Gerd Muller (2), Dudu Georgescu (2), Fernando Gomes (2), Ally McCoist (2), Mario Jardel (2), Theirry Henry (2), Diego Forlan (2), Luis Suarez (2) and Robert Lewandowski (2).

Here are the contenders for the 2023-24 European Golden Boot award:

1. Harry Kane

The English forward leads the race with 30 points, but his goals have failed to put Bayern Munich in contention for the Bundesliga title. The German giants are currently second with 57 points, behind Bayer Leverkusen (67).

2. Lautaro Martinez

2022 World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez is in second position, with 23 goals. Although Inter Milan are out of the Champions League, they are on course to clinch the Serie A and are top of table with 75 points, ahead of second-placed Milan (59).

3. Serhou Guirassy

The Guinea international is third in the European Golden Boot race, with 21 goals. Having joined VfB Stuttgart permanently this season, he has been in hot form this season. In this season, he scored 10 goals in the first five matches, including his first Bundesliga hat-trick, to equal a record set by Robert Lewandowski in 2020-21. He also set the Bundesliga record for most goals by a player in the first seven matches of a season, by bagging a hat-trick within 15 minutes in a 3-1 win vs Wolfsburg.

4. Kylian Mbappe

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is fourth, with 21 goals. Although this is his last season, he isn't that far off from Kane, and will be looking to make a late push for the award. Mbappe will be departing PSG after this season, and is expected to join Real Madrid.

5. Akor Adams

Nigerian Akor Adams is fifth in the leaderboard with 22 goals. His goals for Lillestrom is also considered in the race. Currently, he is representing Montpellier in Ligue 1.