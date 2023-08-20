Explained: Why Spain coach Jorge Vilda was ignored by own team, booed by La Roja fans after FIFA Women's WC final

Spain clinched their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup title as captain Olga Carmona netted the sole goal for a 1-0 victory over England in the final on Sunday. With nearly 76,000 spectators at Stadium Australia, Spain outshone their opponents and created more opportunities, even though they missed a penalty in the second half. Thee victory was significant for the Spanish side, which underwent a massive controversy last year when 15 first-team players refused to play under coach Jorge Vilda; the Spanish federation sided with the coach as the incident unfolded. Spain's head coach Jorge Vilda shows his gold medal after winning the Women's World Cup final(AP)

And it seemed there was no love lost between Spain players and Vilda even as the side clinched the title on Sunday, as the coach was barely acknowledged by the footballers throughout the celebrations following the 1-0 win. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, no player from the Spain team came to hug Vilda following the victory.

Vilda was also booed by a huge section of fans when he collected his winner's medal following the final. He was booed again when he lifted the trophy.

The Spanish coach was, however, lifted by some members of the Spanish team following the trophy presentation.

Why was Vilda booed?

In September of the previous year, Vilda found himself at the center of a storm when 15 players boldly declared their refusal to be considered for selection, penning a scathing letter addressed to the Spanish football federation. Their frustration stemmed from years of perceived neglect, citing concerns about Vilda's dismissive treatment, subpar training sessions, and tactical shortcomings.

However, their grievances delved deeper, encompassing inadequate training facilities and a sense of disregard from a federation that had long relegated the women's game to a secondary status. Despite the uproar caused by the players' actions, Vilda retained his position, as the Spanish federation, RFEF, responded by warning that unless the players "acknowledged their error and sought forgiveness," they would face exile. Names of the dissenting players were leaked to the media, along with the private contents of their letter.

Eventually, 11 players reconsidered and made themselves available for World Cup selection. From this group, Vilda opted to include just three: Mariona Caldentey, Aitana Bonmatí, and Ona Batlle – all of whom played pivotal roles in the team's historic journey at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON