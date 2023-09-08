From Neymar to Ballon d'Or winner Benzema: 5 crazy Saudi Pro League transfers as window closes after $1bn spending spree

The Saudi Pro League (SPL), thanks to their big-money spending, triggered a buzz in the transfer market over the past few months. It all started with Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al Nassr last season. Since then, several big names, including former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and his fellow countryman N’Golo Kante, have moved to Saudi Arabia. Another mega transfer was of Brazilian superstar Neymar. The ex-Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward has signed a deal with Al Hilal. Neymar (L) signed for Al Hilal; Karim Benzema in action for Al-Ittihad(AP)

With the Saudi transfer window now closed, let’s take a look at the big names who have made a move to the Saudi Pro League

Neymar to Al Hilal

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 having secured a world-record transfer fee of €222 million. During his six-season spell in the French capital, Neymar scored 118 goals across all competitions, while winning as many as five Ligue 1 titles. Despite the domestic success, Neymar failed to win the highly coveted Champions League trophy for the French giants. He eventually signed for Al Hilal, accepting a reported offer worth €90m.

Karim Benzema to Al Ittihad

Reigning Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema capped off his illustrious Real Madrid career to join Al Ittihad. The Al Ittihad deal will see the French striker earn a net salary of €200m per season. Before arriving at Al Ittihad, Benzema won a total of 25 trophies, including five Champions League and four La Liga titles, with Real Madrid.

Aymeric Laporte to Al Nassr

After winning a historic treble last season, Aymeric Laporte will share the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo in the SPL. Al Nassr signed the defender on a three-year deal that will pay him around €25m per season. After arriving in the Premier League from Athletic Club in 2018, Laporte played a key role in Manchester City defence, under Pep Guardiola.

N’Golo Kante to Al Ittihad

N’Golo Kante, who played a pivotal role in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph, signed a three-year deal with Al Ittihad after his contract with Chelsea expired earlier this year. He joined the two-time Asian champions on a free transfer after ending a seven-year spell in England.

Sadio Mane to Al Nassr

Following a year-long spell with Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane will now play along with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. The Senegal international signed a four-year deal with Al Nassr. Mane made 38 appearances for Bayern Munich last season and scored 12 goals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON