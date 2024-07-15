Images of Lionel Messi's ‘destroyed’ ankle go viral after freak Copa America final injury

Lionel Messi went from crying tears of pain to tears of joy within minutes as Argentina won the 2024 Copa America by beating Colombia 1-0 in extra-time. Striker Lautaro Martinez scored the decisive goal in the second-half of extra-time and thus helped Argentina lift their second consecutive Copa America and their third consecutive major title, having also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This was Argentina's 16th title, thus making them the most successful team in the 108-year history of the Copa America. Messi was visibly struggling to walk normally after regaining his composure.

Captain Messi was unable to influence a break in the deadlock in the first half and limped off in the second half after twisting his ankle during open play. The 37-year-old went down while running full tilt and seemed to be in agony. Messi got some medical attention before it was decided that the right-time Ballon d'Or could not go any further. He limped off with the boot that was on the stricken foot in his hand and threw it down in anger when he reached the dugout.

Messi was then seen sobbing on the sidelines, with an ice pack on his ankle The Barcelona great had earlier appeared to hurt his ankle in the 36th minute after a collision with Santiago Arias and while he got back to his feet after receiving treatment he was clearly hampered for the remainder of the half.

Live images showed that his ankle had swollen up in the minutes after he took his seat. When Messi regained his composure, he could be seen visibly struggling to take a single step as he walked towards the team huddle before the half an hour of extra-time.

Argentina match Spain

The tears and the grimace disappeared almost as soon as Martinez found the back of the net in the 112th minute. In a match that started 1 hour, 22 minutes late because of crowd trouble at Hard Rock Stadium, Argentina won their third straight major title following the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup and matched Spain, who won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships around the 2010 World Cup.

Argentina also stopped Colombia's 28-game unbeaten streak dating to a February 2022 loss to the Albiceleste. Martínez entered in the 97th minute and scored from Giovani Lo Celso's perfect through pass. Just inside the penalty area, Martínez sent a right-foot shot through the upraised arms of sliding goalkeeper Camilo Vargas for his 29th international goal, his tournament-high fifth. Making his 39th and possibly last Copa America appearance at age 37, Messi had one goal in the tournament.