Incredible statistic suggests Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal will win FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 scheduled to begin from November 20 in Qatar, football fans around will be gearing up for some high-intensity extravaganza and also experience what could probably be Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's appearance in the showpiece event. Now it looks like Portugal captain Ronaldo could have lady luck in his side as an incredible statistic reveals that he could claim the prestigious trophy this year with his country.

Since 2008, the top-scorers of the UEFA Euros have gone on to clinch the subsequent World Cup trophies. David Villa was the top-scorer of UEFA Euro 2008 with four goals, and went on to win the 2010 World Cup with Spain. It followed a similar suit with Mario Goetze, who finished as the joint top-scorer in UEFA Euro 2012 with three strikes, also scored the winning goal for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina.

Also Read | Brazil announce FIFA World Cup squad, Firmino, Coutinho not included

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann was the top-scorer with six goals in UEFA Euro 2016, and he also won the 2018 World Cup trophy with France. Manchester United's Ronaldo was the tied top-scorer for Portugal in UEFA Euro 2020 with five goals, and it the statistic once again follows suit, then he could go on to win the trophy.

Ronaldo has currently been in poor form for Manchester United, and will be hoping to find some momentum ahead of travelling to Qatar. In 10 Premier League appearances, he has only scored one goal. Meanwhile, in six Europa League appearances, he has registered two goals and two assists.

Portugal have also never won a World Cup, and are placed in the same group as South Korea, Uruguay and Ghana. Portugal had to fight hard during the qualifiers and loss vs Serbia, sent them crashing into the playoffs, where they had to hold their nerves against Turkey and North Macedonia to qualify for Qatar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON