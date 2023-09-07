News / Sports / Football / India vs Iraq, 2023 King's Cup Semi-Final Highlights: IND lose on penalties to IRQ after match ends 2-2

India vs Iraq, 2023 King's Cup Semi-Final Highlights: IND lose on penalties to IRQ after match ends 2-2

Sep 07, 2023 06:43 PM IST
India vs Iraq, 2023 King's Cup Semi-Final Highlights: India took the lead twice but Iraq equalised after which the Blue Tigers lost in the penalty shootout. 

India vs Iraq, 2023 King's Cup Semi-Final Highlights: India gave Iraq a run for their money but finally came out short in the penalty shootout. A sumptuous from Manvir gave India the lead in the first half while an own goal from the Iraq goalkeeper gave them the lead again in the second half. However, Iraq nullified both those leads by converting penalties. Iraq dominated towards the end but India held their defensive shape. The match ended 2-2 and went straight into the penalty shootout, with there being no extra-time in the King's Cup.  Brandon Fernandes missed the first penalty for India and that remained the difference. 

  • Sep 07, 2023 06:11 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ, King's Cup semi-final live score: India knocked out

    It was always going to be difficult for India today but what a performance they have put up here. Matched Iraq toe-to-toe for much of the match and only the lottery of the penalty shootout could decide the game. They would have loved to have played one more match here but Igor Stimac would be happy with how his boys performed against an opponent so far ahead of them in the rankings ladder. That's it from us here, thanks for joining us and goodbye!

  • Sep 07, 2023 06:08 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ King's Cup live score: GOAL! Iran take the shootout 5-4!

    Bonyan smashes it into the side netting and seals it for Iraq. He hardly even celebrates after that, that is how calm he was through the whole thing.

  • Sep 07, 2023 06:07 PM IST

    India vs Iraq Live score: GOAL! India 4-4 Iraq

    Rahim Ali is as calm as they come as he keeps India in the hunt.

  • Sep 07, 2023 06:06 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ, King's Cup semi-final live score: GOAL! India 3-4 Iraq

    Amin Alhamawi calmly rolls it to Sandhu's right and the Indian goalkeeper goes the wrong way again.

  • Sep 07, 2023 06:05 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ King's Cup live score: GOAL! India 3-3 Iraq

    Anwar Ali emphatically smashes it into the top left corner. Unsavable.

  • Sep 07, 2023 06:04 PM IST

    India vs Iraq Live score: GOAL! India 2-3 Iraq

    Gurpreet goes the wrong way again and Ghadhban finds the target once more today from the spot.

  • Sep 07, 2023 06:03 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ, King's Cup semi-final live score: GOAL! India 2-2 Iraq

    Suresh Singh doesn't miss and India stay in the hunt

  • Sep 07, 2023 06:03 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ King's Cup live score: GOAL! India 1-2 Iraq

    This time Gurpreet is sent the wrong way and Iran maintain their lead. Ali Khadim is the scorer.

  • Sep 07, 2023 06:02 PM IST

    India vs Iraq Live score: GOAL! India 1-1 Iraq

    Jhingan up next and he smashes the underside of the bar and slots it in!

  • Sep 07, 2023 06:01 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ King's Cup live score: GOAL! India 0-1 Iraq

    Gurpreet dives the right way but can't stop the ball going in! Salih opens the scoring in this shootout

  • Sep 07, 2023 06:00 PM IST

    India vs Iraq Live score: SAVED! India 0-0 Iraq

    Fernandes can't put it past Hussain. If Iraq score, they take the lead now.

  • Sep 07, 2023 06:00 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ, King's Cup semi-final live score: India to take the first kick

    Brandon Fernandes steps up, Hussain and Gurpreet have been given instructions by the referee. Here we go!

  • Sep 07, 2023 05:56 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ King's Cup live score: FULL TIME! India 2-2 Iraq

    Onto penalties we go!

  • Sep 07, 2023 05:55 PM IST

    India vs Iraq Live score: RED CARD!

    90+3 mins: Zidane Iqbal gets sent off after an elbow to the face of Brandon Fernandes. That was a cynical challenge, only he knows what he was thinking. Or maybe not.

  • Sep 07, 2023 05:51 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ, King's Cup semi-final live score: 4 mins of added time

    India now effectively playing with six defenders. Jhingan heads out a corner from Iraq under extreme pressure from Ghadbhan. The 90 is up and we have four minutes of added time. Remember there is no extra time in the King's Cup, we will go to penalties if this stays level. 

  • Sep 07, 2023 05:48 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ King's Cup live score: Big chance for Iraq!

    Salih with another great cross after Iraq shred India to pieces down the left. Gurpreet managed to get to it before Ghadhban did.

  • Sep 07, 2023 05:40 PM IST

    India vs Iraq Live score: GOAL! India 2-2 Iraq (Ghadhban 79 mins)

    Ghadhban himself takes the kick and lasers it past Gurpreet's right. Iraq are back on level terms.

  • Sep 07, 2023 05:38 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ, King's Cup semi-final live score: PENALTY FOR IRAQ!

    Long ball into the box, Jhingan and Aymen Ghadhban compete for it and the Indian wrestles his opponent to the floor. Second penalty of the match for Iraq.

  • Sep 07, 2023 05:37 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ King's Cup live score: 77 mins gone, India 2-1 Iraq

    India put numbers behind the ball now and thus far, Iraq haven't really been able to put up too big a threat. Rohit Kumar and Suresh Singh held their own when the opposition to push and bully their way into the box. 

  • Sep 07, 2023 05:29 PM IST

    India vs Iraq Live score: Chance for Iraq!

    66 mins: Salih with a fantastic cross from the left and he finds Amin Alhamawi totally free and in space. He can score into any part of the goal he wants and he ends up blasting it into the stands.

  • Sep 07, 2023 05:22 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ, King's Cup semi-final live score: Things heating up!

    62 mins: A lot of pushing and shoving between the two teams and the referee in the end gives a yellow card to Salih. It all started with Sahal being rather aggressively brought down by Shafeeq.

  • Sep 07, 2023 05:20 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ King's Cup live score: 57 mins gone, India 2-1 Iraq

    Aashique Kuruniyan has been taken off and Rahim Ali comes on in his place.

  • Sep 07, 2023 05:11 PM IST

    India vs Iraq Live score: GOAL! INDIA 2-1 IRAQ! (Hasan o.g. 51 mins)

    A horrible moment for the Iraq goalkeeper. India take the ball forward with blinding pace after nicking it from Hussein who slipped. Sahal plays it forward to Manvir on the right, who plays the ball square. Hussein dives and blocks the pass with his hand, only for the ball to roll into the goal.

  • Sep 07, 2023 05:06 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ, King's Cup semi-final live score: 2nd half begins!

    Iraq have made three changes. Zidane, Amin Alhamawi, Aymen Ghadban all come on. A triple change at half time doesn't reflect too well on the coach's feeling about how the first half went. India unchanged.

  • Sep 07, 2023 04:50 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ King's Cup live score: HALF TIME! India 1-1 Iraq

    Just two minutes of added time that leads to nothing decisive. India will definitely be the happier team going into this break. They started out brightly, which culminated in them taking the lead. But Iraq then took complete control of the match, to the point that India found it difficult to get out of their own third in the final minutes of the first half.

  • Sep 07, 2023 04:47 PM IST

    India vs Iraq Live score: More pressure from Iraq

    Corner after corner at the moment for Iraq. The first one comes after Aboud's solo dribble is stopped in the box by Mahesh. It is deflected away by Anwar Ali but Iraq win a second corner within seconds. That comes to nothing as well. Approaching the end of regulation time in first half now.

  • Sep 07, 2023 04:35 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ King's Cup live score: Iraq almost take the lead!

    32 mins: A free kick from far out by Bonyan. Lot of players from both sides rise inside the box but there is no contact. The player who gets something on the ball is Sandhu, who dives to his right and parries it away, or else it would've gone all the way in. It hits the post and lands back in the box, pinballs around for a bit until Gurpreet takes it in his grasp.

  • Sep 07, 2023 04:30 PM IST

    India vs Iraq Live score: GOAL! India 1-1 Iraq (Al Hamadi 28 mins)

    Jhingan gets yellow carded for a hand ball inside the box that blocked a shot and the referee also gives Iraq a penalty. Not too many arguments there from the Indians. AFC Wimbledon man Ali Al-Hamadi takes the kick, goes to the right of Gurpreet who does dive the correct way. But the ball goes past his gloves. 

  • Sep 07, 2023 04:22 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ, King's Cup semi-final live score: GOAL! India 1-0 Iraq (Mahesh 17 mins)

    How about it! A fantastic finish from Mahesh India lead Iraq 1-0!. An Indian counter attack brings a goal for them. Sahal plays Mahesh through brilliantly, the latter moves in from the inside left channel and slots it into the bottom of the near post. Sensational counter from India and a silky smooth finish from Mahesh.

  • Sep 07, 2023 04:19 PM IST

    India vs Iraq Live score: 11 mins gone

    An attack from India fizzles out as Manvir and Mahesh are not on the same wavelength. Anwar Ali stops the subsequent Iraq counter attack. That was very good work from the defender as India were otherwise totally open from the left. Still 0-0. 

  • Sep 07, 2023 04:07 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ, King's Cup semi-final live score: 5 mins gone, India 0-0 Iraq

    Iraq definitely looking more comfortable in possession. India, on the other hand, have looked anything but that. Still early days though.

  • Sep 07, 2023 04:02 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ King's Cup live score: KICK OFF!

    Iraq in white with a little trim of green, India in blue. India attacking from right to left.

  • Sep 07, 2023 03:59 PM IST

    India vs Iraq Live score: National Anthems!

    First comes the Iraqi national anthem and then the Indian anthem is sung.

  • Sep 07, 2023 03:53 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ, King's Cup semi-final live score: The players walk out

    Not too much crowd in the stands but it does look like a proper 50-50 split of India and Iraqi fans in the smattering. 

  • Sep 07, 2023 03:44 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ King's Cup live score: The star on the Iraq bench

    The fact that Iraq have benched a player of Zidane Iqbal's calibre only shows the strength of their squad. 

  • Sep 07, 2023 03:38 PM IST

    India vs Iraq Live score: Other missing stars for India

    India are a bit of a depleted side in this tournament. Lallianzuala Chhangte is down with fever and he is not playing in this tournament. Akash Mishra, meanwhile, is injured.

  • Sep 07, 2023 03:37 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ, King's Cup semi-final live score: Why no Sunil Chhetri? 

    The 39-year-old captain and talisman was not available for selection in this tournament as he is taking some time out with his family. Chhetri has pretty much played in every match that India have played this year and so this is well earned break.

  • Sep 07, 2023 03:31 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ, King's Cup live score: Iraq XI

    Hasan (GK); Solaka, Hussein, Jasim, Kamil, Karim, Bonyan, Aboud, Jirjis, Shafeeq, Salih

  • Sep 07, 2023 03:31 PM IST

    India vs Iraq Live score: India XI

    Gurpreet (GK); Nikhil, Anwar, Sandesh, Akash; Jeakson, Thapa; Mahesh, Sahal, Ashique; Manvir

  • Sep 07, 2023 03:29 PM IST

    IND vs IRQ, King's Cup semi-final live score: Hello and welcome!

    India are unbeaten in 11 matches but this little tournament in Thailand might just turn out to be their stiffest challenge yet. Up first are Iraq, a bona fide bigwig in Asian football who are placed 29 places above India in the world rankings. If they somehow win this game, they will face either Thailand or Lebanon, both of whom are formidable in their own right. Any kind of success in this tournament, or even a good show today, will be indicative of the senior men's team taking some big strides. 

