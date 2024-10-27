Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lamine Yamal trolls Real Madrid fans with iconic Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in 4-0 rout

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 27, 2024 04:22 PM IST

Lamine Yamal's celebration, in particular, caught everyone's attention. After scoring, he copied Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Calma, I am here' celebration.

Barcelona are going through a phase of resurgence under new manager Hansi Flick, as they build on their recent form with a 4-0 hammering of Real Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabeu. The result also ended Madrid's unbeaten run in La Liga at 42 games, one shy of Barcelona's record streak in 2017-18.

Lamine Yamal copies Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration.
Lamine Yamal copies Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 54th-minute, fed in by a stunning through ball from young talent Marc Casado. Then three minutes later, he rose up to head in a cross from Alejandro Balde to make it 2-0.

Also Read | Hansi Flick - the master tactician - changing Barcelona's style for good to give them a glimmer of hope once again

Then teenage sensation Lamine Yamal made it 3-0 in the 77th-minute, driving a shot from a tight angle over Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The right winger also became the youngest goalscorer in an El Clasico at 17 years, 105 days. Then in the 84th-minute, in-form Raphinha broke free to chip the goalkeeper, making it 4-0.

Yamal's celebration, in particular, caught everyone's attention. After scoring, he copied Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Calma, I am here' celebration.

Here is the video:

Speaking after the match, Yamal said, "We came here to do just this. We had lots of confidence and when we scored the second goal, we wanted to score a third, and then a fourth, as many goals as possible. To win 4-0 at this ground and beat Bayern 4-1, we showed that we are ready for anything."

Meanwhile, Flick said, "I'm delighted to be working at Barcelona and to live in Barcelona. It's a fantastic job, I'm very happy... We have played a fantastic game and I am so proud."

"We pressed better with and without the ball. We had more possession and that's why the game changed.

"The defensive effort was key. We have trained a lot how to defend with a high line and on how we want to press on the ball. It's also important not to leave spaces when you play Real Madrid because they have incredible players. I think we are doing well. We are sticking to our idea and right now we are fluid and we want to move forward," he added.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //