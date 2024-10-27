Lamine Yamal trolls Real Madrid fans with iconic Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in 4-0 rout

Barcelona are going through a phase of resurgence under new manager Hansi Flick, as they build on their recent form with a 4-0 hammering of Real Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabeu. The result also ended Madrid's unbeaten run in La Liga at 42 games, one shy of Barcelona's record streak in 2017-18. Lamine Yamal copies Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 54th-minute, fed in by a stunning through ball from young talent Marc Casado. Then three minutes later, he rose up to head in a cross from Alejandro Balde to make it 2-0.

Then teenage sensation Lamine Yamal made it 3-0 in the 77th-minute, driving a shot from a tight angle over Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The right winger also became the youngest goalscorer in an El Clasico at 17 years, 105 days. Then in the 84th-minute, in-form Raphinha broke free to chip the goalkeeper, making it 4-0.

Yamal's celebration, in particular, caught everyone's attention. After scoring, he copied Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Calma, I am here' celebration.

Here is the video:

Speaking after the match, Yamal said, "We came here to do just this. We had lots of confidence and when we scored the second goal, we wanted to score a third, and then a fourth, as many goals as possible. To win 4-0 at this ground and beat Bayern 4-1, we showed that we are ready for anything."

Meanwhile, Flick said, "I'm delighted to be working at Barcelona and to live in Barcelona. It's a fantastic job, I'm very happy... We have played a fantastic game and I am so proud."

"We pressed better with and without the ball. We had more possession and that's why the game changed.

"The defensive effort was key. We have trained a lot how to defend with a high line and on how we want to press on the ball. It's also important not to leave spaces when you play Real Madrid because they have incredible players. I think we are doing well. We are sticking to our idea and right now we are fluid and we want to move forward," he added.