'Heard there were...': Lionel Messi opens up on injury concerns ahead of Argentina's World Cup opener vs Saudi Arabia

Argentina have suffered an injury scare in the build-up to its FIFA World Cup 2022 opener? Is record-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi fit to start for Argentina in their tournament opener? The Argentine goal machine has answered the buzzing question about his availability prior to Argentina's tournament opener against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Former world champions Argentina will meet the second lowest-ranked team in their Group C opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters while addressing the traditional pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Messi has hit back at reports questioning his fitness after the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star reportedly missed training in Qatar. Rubbishing reports about carrying an ankle injury, Messi suggested that he is all set to lead Argentina in its World Cup 2022 opener against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

"I have no issues whatsoever. I heard there were rumors about having to miss part of the training or training a part of the training, no, it's just precautions. Nothing strange or out of the ordinary," Messi told reporters on the eve of Argentina's World Cup opener.

According to a previous report, Messi and several other Argentina star players including Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Otamendi and Angel di Maria were absent from the team's field training camp at Qatar University. Earlier, the Lionel Scaloni-coached Argentina side was forced to send Joaquin Correa and Nicolas Gonzalez back home due to their respective injuries.

Messi, who is all set to feature in his fifth FIFA World Cup, also hinted that the showpiece event in Qatar might just be his last marquee tournament for the Albicelestes (sky blue and whites).

"I haven't done anything different, I just took care of myself. I have worked as I have done throughout my entire career. This is a special moment, most likely my last World Cup. My last opportunity to make my dream, our dream a reality," Messi added.

