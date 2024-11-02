Lionel Messi undecided on prospect of playing 2026 FIFA World Cup: ‘We are close, but at the same time…’

Lionel Messi is in no rush to decide on his future as he is not clear whether he will be there with his Argentine teammates to defend the World Cup title in 2026. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner achieved his childhood dream of winning the World Cup trophy in 2022 on his fifth attempt. The next FIFA World Cup will held in the US, where Messi is currently enjoying his football at the MLS with Inter Miami. The legendary footballer left European football a year after winning the WC trophy, but he continued to rule the footballing world and grabbed the attention of fans all across the globe. The 37-year-old led Argentina to the Copa America for the second time this year and is still scoring goals for fun in the MLS. Argentina's forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match against Bolivia.(AFP)

Messi, in an interview with renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, stated that he has not decided whether he will be with the Argentine team at the next FIFA World Cup.

“I don’t know (if I will play in the 2026 World Cup), they ask me a lot, especially in Argentina. I hope to finish this year well, and start the year having a good preseason, which I didn’t have last year due to all the trips we had,” he said.

He admitted that there is not much time left for the next World Cup in the US, but at this point of his career, he just wants to take it day by day.

“From there, I will see how I am doing and feeling. We are close, but at the same time it’s a lot of time and anything can happen in football. I don’t think, simply living the day to day without thinking beyond,” he added.

In the previous match he played for Argentina, Messi netted a hat-trick against Bolivia and later dropped a bombshell that he is at the fag end of his career though he asserted that he had not set any deadline for his future.

"I didn't set any date or deadline about my future, I'm just enjoying all this. I am more emotional than ever and taking all the love from the people because I know these can be my last games," Messi told reporters

He further discussed the current phase of his career with the Argentina team, where he is surrounded by younger teammates.

"It's a joy to be present and appreciate this moment. Being surrounded by younger teammates, given my age, makes me feel like a kid again," Messi said. "I find myself doing silly things because I feel so comfortable. As long as I maintain that feeling and can continue contributing to the team, I plan to be here enjoying [the national team]," he added.