No Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as Ballon d'Or shortlist marks beginning of new era

For the first time in over 20 years, the 30-player shortlist of Ballon d'Or contenders doesn't consist of either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. This year marks an end to the domination of the superstars. Messi has won the award for a record eight times, including last year. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has clinched it five times. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been excluded from the Ballon d'Or shortlist.(Getty Images)

Messi currently plays for Inter Miami at the MLS, but is currently out injured. He did win the Copa America last year, making it back-to-back, and also the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Vinicius Junior, Rodri, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are some of the big names to be nominated this year.

Messi was first nominated in 2006, and won his first Ballon d'Or in 2009, which also started a four-year streak Meanwhile, Ronaldo was nominated in 2004.

The favourites to win this time are Vinicius, Rodri and Bellingham. Vinicius and Bellingham won the Champions League and La Liga title last season, and also won the UEFA Super Cup. Meanwhile, Rodri was part of City's Premier League-winning success and was a vital cog. Rodri also was key for Spain as they clinched the Euro 2024 title.

The Ballon d'Or is an annual football award presented by French magazine France Football, and it has existed since 1956. In 2022, France Football modified the rules, and the timing also changed, making the achievements focussed on a football season, rather a calendar year. The award is also decided by a single journalist from each country in the top-100 of the FIFA Men's ranking.

Messi has won the award a record eight times and is also the current holder. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has five Ballon d'Or awards, and has been nominated a record eighteen times in his career. Meanwhile, Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten have won the award three times. Franz Beckenbauer, Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stéfano, Kevin Keegan and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have won the award twice each.