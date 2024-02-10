PSG to entice Kylian Mbappe with mammoth 160 million Euro offer amid Real Madrid speculation: Report

Kylian Mbappe's future with Paris St Germain has been one of the hottest topics in European football for the past few years and speculation around a possible move to Real Madrid has resurfaced recently. While the French striker's entourage has denied it, reports have been rife of Mbappe making up his mind to leave PSG for Real Madrid this summer. Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga seems set for a new twist. (AFP)

There are multiple complications to be dealt with before a move of this scale becomes a reality. According to reports in the Spanish media, Real Madrid could be ready to pay half of what Mbappe is demanding so as to make him part of their salary structure, as opposed to letting him have wages that would leave stars like Vinicus Junior and Jude Bellingham far behind. However, Mbappe could end up snubbing the Spanish giants once again if his wage demands are not, especially considering the bumper offer that PSG are preparing to convince him to stay.

According Spanish daily Diario AS, Mbappe would earn 160 million Euros over the course of the two-year deal that they have offered him. It was further reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants Mbappe to show that he wants to join the club by sacrificing financial gain.

Madrid were set to break the bank for Mbappe in 2022 but the 2019 World Cup winner ended up accepting PSG's contract extension in the last moment. Perez reportedly feels that Mbappe behaved poorly with them at the time and now wants Madrid to be the ones to set the terms of the deal if it takes place.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has recovered from a heel injury and is available for selection against Lille on Saturday, PSG coach Luis Enrique said. Mbappe did not train with the rest of the squad on Friday but will be ready if required for the Ligue 1 match in the capital, although it is thought PSG might rest him ahead of the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

"Kylian will be there tomorrow and available to play," Luis Enrique told reporters on Friday. "He didn't train today so as not to take any risks." Mbappe underwent checks at PSG's training centre on Thursday, which the club said were "reassuring". He suffered the injury in the 3-1 win over Brest in the French Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday in which he scored the opening goal.